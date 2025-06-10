Right now, individuals can give away up to $13.61 million tax-free over their lifetime. For married couples, that number doubles to $27.22 million. It’s part of a temporarily expanded federal estate and gift tax exemption, and unless Congress acts, it expires at the end of 2025.

That means 2025 could be the last full year to move millions out of your estate without handing the IRS a 40% cut.

Why this loophole exists

The current exemption level stems from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which nearly doubled the lifetime estate and gift tax exemption. It was always meant to sunset — and when it does, the exemption will fall back to around $6 million to $7 million per person, adjusted for inflation.

So if you’re sitting on significant assets, the IRS is essentially saying: “Move them now, or lose your chance.”

And crucially, there's no clawback. The IRS has made it clear — gifts made under today's higher limits won't be taxed retroactively after the exemption drops.

What high-net-worth families are doing right now

Wealth managers and estate attorneys are already busy helping clients take advantage of the window. Here’s how:

Large, direct gifts to children or beneficiaries lock in today's exemption while keeping things relatively simple.

Vehicles like SLATs (spousal lifetime access trusts) and GRATs (grantor retained annuity trusts) allow you to gift assets in a way that's both strategic and tax-efficient.

Transferring fractional interests in a business or investment property — often with valuation discounts — can stretch the exemption even further.

Families with multi-generational wealth are coordinating these moves alongside their generation-skipping transfer (GST) exemptions for long-term tax savings.

Why you need to act now

Estate planning takes time. You'll need valuations, trust documents, strategy sessions, and possibly family meetings.

If you wait until late 2025, you may find yourself in a mad scramble alongside everyone else trying to beat the deadline. Worse, you could run out of time and be forced to settle for a less-advantageous plan.

It’s about making your family richer

This isn’t about avoiding taxes — it’s about maximizing how much money your family keeps. If you have assets that could push your estate above $6 million or $7 million, you have a rare chance right now to lock in tax-free transfers at nearly double the future limit.

Most people won’t need this strategy — but if you do, waiting could be a multimillion-dollar mistake.