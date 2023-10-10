An adjustable bench is the best type of equipment for any serious home gym, particularly if you plan on doing dumbbell pressing exercises. This Bowflex 5.1 series is sturdy, comfortable, and versatile, with six adjustable angles—from 90 degrees (upright) down to -20—to accommodate seated overhead presses for the shoulders and incline, flat, and decline chest presses. Any seated exercise is fair game, too. This weight bench is perfect for small spaces due to its compact design that flattens for convenient stowing against a wall or under a bed.

With all the exercise you get, you’ll need to feed your muscles high-quality protein to maximize recovery—and now is a great time to stock up on protein powder with some double-take-worthy October Prime Day prices. Dymatize is a leading sports nutrition brand, and its Elite 100% Whey is a premium powder with a generous 25 grams of protein per scoop to promote lean muscle gains and only 5 grams (combined) of carbs and fat. The Gourmet Vanilla flavor is delicious and versatile, and with 67 servings in the 5-pound tub, you can have over two months’ worth of nutritious shakes and smoothies.

While an adjustable bench will take care of the lying down dumbbell exercises, this power rack does damn near everything else. Use this one from Canpa for squats, slide your bench into it for barbell presses, and do pull-ups with four different grip options — not to mention countless other moves. Its vertical columns have holes to set the racks to whatever height you like while pegs on the bottom provide convenient weight plate storage. The reinforced main frame gives it a heavy-duty loading capacity to accommodate even the most advanced lifters. This rack is ideal for a garage gym, but standing at just over seven feet, it can also be used indoors.

Walking is a great form of exercise, but how do you make it more intense for a better workout? You could increase your speed, walk uphill, or throw on a weighted vest. This heavy-duty vest from CAP provides up to 70 pounds of additional resistance with 4-pound individual packets that can be added or removed to adjust the load. Customers say the vest is surprisingly comfortable, featuring shoulder straps and a waist belt for a snug, ergonomic fit that disperses the weight equally across the upper body. Made from reinforced nylon and polyester, you’ll be logging miles in it for years to come.

Few pieces of at-home workout gear provide a better bang for the buck than adjustable dumbbells, and PowerBlocks have been delivering great value and great workouts for the last 30 years. The Elite EXP pair adjusts from 5 to 50 pounds in 2.5- and 5-pound increments with a quick and easy pin system. Padded handles provide comfort and help you avoid annoying callouses, and the weight plates are flush with each other to eliminate clanging. If down the road you decide you want heavier dumbbells, PowerBlock expansion kits are available to increase weight up to 70 pounds.

It’s a hunk of metal with a handle, but the old-school kettlebell is also one of the best ways to build functional strength from head to toe. This one from Amazon Basics is made of cast iron, has a durable black enamel coating, and hits the sweet spot at 35 pounds—sufficiently heavy for challenging sets of squats and swings, but light enough to do overhead presses. If your home gym doesn’t have a kettlebell, now is the time to get one.

Push-ups are a classic upper-body strength exercise, but over time they can wreak havoc on the shoulders, elbows, and wrists. These rotating push-up handles will go a long way toward reducing wear and tear on your joints. The smooth ball-bearing system allows you to shift your grip mid-rep to follow a natural, biomechanical path, as opposed to a standard push-up where your hands are in a fixed position throughout. The rubber handle surface is comfortable and slip-resistant for a firm grip. This portable, inexpensive training tool is the perfect addition to every home gym.

The right timepiece can be a runner’s best friend, and the Polar Pacer fits the bill. It boasts a super-accurate GPS, tracks key running metrics like pace and distance, and is a dependable heart rate monitor to help you stay in your preferred cardio zone. It also offers a host of smartwatch features, including sleep tools, music controls, and push notifications, and is a great lightweight everyday option with a sleek, minimalist design.

Another great equipment option for a total-body HIIT cardio workout is a rower, and this one from Echelon provides commercial-grade quality with the option of on-demand classes at an affordable price. The rowing machine itself is heavy-duty, weighing in at a sturdy 120 pounds, while also featuring a space-saving fold-up design with wheels for easy stowing in a garage gym or spare bedroom. Customers say the easy-glide seat, ergonomic handlebars, and swiveling device holder all feel top-notch. With the purchase of the rower, you’ll also get a free 30-day Premier Membership subscription to the Echelon Fit App, which offers over 3,000 expert-led fitness classes—not just rowing, but cycling, yoga, and other types of HIIT routines—ranging from 5 to 45 minutes and tailored to all fitness levels.

Joggers are the ultimate pants for a guy who prefers a minimalist wardrobe. They’re great for wearing while working out and running outdoors in the cool months, offer a flattering athletic taper, and are stylish enough to wear while running errands or to happy hour with friends. Indeed, these Under Armour sweats can do it all, offering insane comfort in the process. Moisture-wicking polyester and zippered pockets for security maximize the already top-notch functionality.

In the world of exercise bikes, you mostly see the standard commercial stationary bikes, recumbents with a seatback for extra support, and the sleeker cycling-inspired ones used for spin classes (including Peloton). And then there are “fan bikes,” the preferred type for CrossFitters and other hardcore athletes. The fan bike has a few distinguishing features: First, fan blades provide natural wind resistance; Second, self-powered intensity, meaning the more force you apply the harder it is; and Third, involvement of the upper body with alternating levers. These elements make for a sneaky-hard intensity that can have you hitting a wall in under a minute, making it the perfect machine for HIIT cardio workouts.

First introduced in the late 1970s, the Schwinn Airdyne is the O.G. of fan bikes. The current Airdyne model is more refined, but the brutish intensity remains. Aside from providing a killer workout, the best thing about fan bikes is that they’re way more affordable than high-end spin bikes.

The best time to beef up your home gym is when leading fitness brands like TRX go on sale. Their classic suspension straps take bodyweight training to the next level, opening up exercises for the back, abs, arms, legs, and more that you just don’t get with other singular equipment like pull-up bars and dip stations. If you already own a power rack, the TRX will work perfectly with it: just attach it to the top bar for a full-body workout that will build muscle and functional strength. A free trial of the TRX Training Club App is included with your purchase, where you’ll get over 500 workouts for various fitness goals to keep your program fresh. The super-strong nylon TRX straps also travel well, with the whole apparatus only weighing two pounds, so you can take it with you to the gym or on your next road trip.

Complement your stylish joggers with this Under Armour half-zip pullover. It’s got a relaxed cut for maximum comfort but still wears close enough to the body for an athletic, streamlined fit that works great during workouts or about town. The UA Tech fabric is soft and quick-drying, so you may find yourself never wanting to take it off—it feels that natural. Bonus: It’s got anti-odor technology to keep you smelling good even if you happen to wear it a few days in a row.

Want to up your protein intake but need to stay away from dairy (whey)? Then go with a 42-serving jug of Vega’s organic plant-based protein powder in delicious chocolate. Each scoop delivers 20 grams of vegan protein sourced from peas, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds—a combo that contains all nine essential amino acids. This all-in-one shake is more than just protein, with over a dozen vitamins and minerals, heart-healthy fiber and omega-3 fats, and probiotics to promote a healthy gut.

Fitness doesn’t work if you’re not hydrated, and guzzling all the liquid you need every day to feel and perform your best is much easier when you have a great water bottle. The SurviMate has a handy straw to sip from as well as a strap and clip to keep you from losing the thing. But its most impressive feature is the 4-stage filtration system that keeps out bad odors and reduces contaminants, like chlorine and heavy metals. The bottle even has a built-in compass to keep you on the right path on long hikes. Anyone who’s dehydrated and directionally challenged needs one of these.

