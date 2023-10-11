The Vostey Causal Oxford Boots are a fantastic bargain boot for men who live in areas prone to rain or snow because they’re built with a rubber sole and are water resistant. It’s a great-looking fashion boot in a classic lace-up style that pairs well with a seasonal denim-clad outfit.

What Customers Say: Aside from raving about the affordable price, many customers note the great aesthetics of this Vostey boot, describing it as edgy, versatile, and borderline Western. One customer even bought them to wear at a Renaissance festival and said they fit in perfectly. Some have said they run a little narrow, so for wider-foot fellas, it’s worth considering a half-size up.

[$31 (was $60); amazon.com]

Clarks is the originator of the desert boot—a chukka-style boot with a crepe sole that was originally intended for use in the desert. Today, they’ve become a menswear staple to be worn with jeans, chinos, and really anything. The Bushacre, a newer desert boot style from Clarks, in the “Sand Waxy Suede” colorway is one of the nicest looking.

What Customers Say: Some say they prefer these to the original Clarks desert boot because of the thicker suede upper and sole but note to pay attention to the sizing, which can run a bit large. One customer added to their review, saying after a year of wearing the boots to work almost every day, they “could not be happier.”

[$59 (was $110); amazon.com]

The Rockport Storm Surge is a good waterproof boot for men who commute to work thanks to its lug sole and seam-sealed construction. During the late fall and winter months, even the shortest of walks to work can be hell with bad footwear. Thankfully, Rockport has added a padded collar and shock-absorbing tech in the heel for added comfort to complement the weatherproofing.

What Customers Say: Customers seem to gravitate toward buying this boot either multiple times or in multiple colors because of how well it’s performed both as a fashion boot and as a work boot. Many express their delight with the quality waterproofing with one customer even giving the edge to this Rockport boot over their Danners.

[From $61 (was $135); amazon.com]

A suede Chelsea boot is the icing on the cake of fall menswear and Bruno Marc, one of Amazon’s bestselling men’s shoe brands, delivers another great deal with its take on the popular style. This boot is an easy-on, easy-off daily driver that’ll look great with just about anything, regardless of what shade you pick.

What Customers Say: Of the 11,000 ratings, most agree that it’s a great product for the price, which is insanely affordable. Sizing recommendations are all over the place with some saying to go a half-size up and others a half-size down. We say if you have wide feet, definitely order a half-size up, but if you have narrow feet, order a half-size down.

[$42 (was $56); amazon.com]

These chocolate brown boots from Dockorio feature an inside zip for easy access, a lug sole, and a handsome wingtip detail across the front. Available in three colors, this style is exactly what a fall boot should look like, and they’re perfect for rocking a few times a week.

What Customers Say: Although these have fewer total ratings than other boots, reviewers note how surprised they’ve been by how comfortable these boots are. One customer said they might even buy a second pair because of how much they look like an exponentially more expensive pair of Allen Edmonds boots.

[$79 (was $98); amazon.com]