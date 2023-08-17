Menswear designer Todd Snyder puts a modern spin on this vintage classic with antique brass zippers and a slightly slimmer silhouette. Made from soft reverse-weave terry fabric cut on the cross grain for exceptional softness, the breathable hoodie also features a slew of thoughtful touches like flexible side seam panels, ribbed finishings, and dual hand-warmer pockets.

[$158; toddsnyder.com]

The half-zip hoodie joins the best aspects of both hoodie worlds, with the roomy kangaroo pocket of a pullover but the option to vent with a zipper. Why more brands don’t offer them is a mystery, but Vuori gets it right. This is the best half-zip hoodie for guys who like performancewear. It’s moisture-wicking and boasts a four-way stretch fabric, making it well-suited for brisk morning workouts.

[$118; vuori.com]

Take on brisk morning workouts with Ten Thousand’s stretchy midweight zip-up hoodie. Optimized for mobility, the brand’s “three-season staple” is chock-full of tech features including a silver ion odor-resistant treatment, anti-chafe flatlock seams, and a proprietary pocket system that keeps items secure.

[$128; tenthousand.cc]

Fine French terry makes this hoodie as comfy as a cloud, and it’s also as tough as they come (you can thank the reinforced elbows for that). Grosgrain tape details at the side seams add a subtly sophisticated flourish that elevates this above your typical gym wear.

[$98; buckmason.com]

Taylor Stitch’s organic cotton terry hoodie packages up a refined exterior and a snuggly core. Dual zippers allow you to dial in the fit, and dual hand warmer pockets can accommodate chilly fingers, keys, or a phone. Thick contrast ribbing at the waist and sleeves assists with insulation while giving this hoodie a more elevated look. Pair these with one of the brand’s bestselling Après Pants for the ultimate WFH getup.

[$128; taylorstitch.com]

Champion is credited with inventing the hooded sweatshirt, and the OG remains one of the best. The Reverse Weave hoodie is the brand’s signature product, made with fabric cut on the cross grain to prevent shrinkage. It’s cut from a cotton-rich blend with some polyester and features ribbing on the sides for comfort and movement. There is a wide range of colors to choose from, but it’s hard to go wrong with heather gray.

[From $25; amazon.com]

This hoodie is so beachy it might as well come with a tub of surf wax in the pocket, but being a surfer isn’t a prerequisite for enjoying the chunky waffle knit of this warm cotton-blend hoodie. A three-button placket adds a comfortable, stylish touch and three earthy colors are available. The sweater is cut from cotton, acrylic, and polyester, with the cotton being composed of recycled fibers.

[$148; huckberry.com]

The zip hoodie is an underrated addition to any man’s hoodie rotation. Its versatility is unmatched, which might be why the zip hoodie is making a comeback. This option is manufactured by Huckberry’s own Flint and Tinder and it’s cut and sewn in Los Angeles. Plus, it’s guaranteed for a decade (but built to last much, much longer). It comes in seven earthy colors like rust, oatmeal, and forest, and it’s made from 12-ounce cotton-polyester fleece.

[$115; huckberry.com]

Paying this much for a plain gray hoodie might seem excessive, but hear us out. It’s made by Vince, a brand that specializes in a distinctly West Coast vision of luxury (think slub tees, comfortable shorts, etc.). Accordingly, this cozy hoodie swaps basic fleece for a luxurious blend of wool and cashmere. The loose t-shirt style hem keeps the whole affair extra breezy.

[$365; vince.com]

Handcrafted in Vancouver, BC, Reigning Champ’s signature pullover hoodie is cut to an athletic fit and offers a more structured, durable take on the genre thanks to details like a rib-lined hood, flatlock seams, ribbed cuffs and hem, and a rib-bound front pocket.

[$150; amazon.com]

If money is truly no object, there’s always Thom Browne. The American designer makes just about the priciest cotton terry hoodie we’ve ever seen, but the attention to detail is immaculate. There’s gold-tone metal hardware and a two-way front zip for greater comfort, combined with Browne’s penchant for shrunken silhouettes. But let’s face it, the not-so-subtle flex of the four-bar logo with red, white, and blue piping is what you’re really paying for. Thom Browne also offers a matching pair of sweatpants, so you can dress like the world’s richest little league coach.

[$890; nordstrom.com]

French Terry might sound like the name of a hitman in a Guy Ritchie movie, but it’s actually a lightweight all-cotton fabric. The loopback design of this material is similar to a towel and it’s a great alternative to heavyweight fleece. J.Crew’s take on this classic has unique, vintage-inspired details like the double-collar design featuring a hood that pops out of a crewneck as well as a contrasting white drawstring and raglan sleeves.

[$89; jcrew.com]

Nike embodies the intersection of streetwear and sportswear. This hoodie from the Swoosh brand wears closer to the streetwear end of the spectrum; it has a boxy fit and is cut from a comfortable all-cotton French terry. It features metal toggles and the Nike Air logo on the chest, giving it a ’90s-inspired look.

[$58 (was $105); nordstrom.com]

Carhartt may be best known for rugged work clothing for trade workers, but the streetwear set is likely more familiar with the brand’s Work In Progress line that features bolder graphics and regular collaborations with the hottest labels. This hoodie is a decidedly subdued offering from the brand, but that makes it perfect for pairing with your coolest pants.

[$158; nordstrom.com]

While the first hooded sweatshirt was developed by Champion, the distinction for inventing the sweatshirt belongs to Russell, a low-key American sportswear brand that you can find at just about any sporting goods store. Their affordable take on the hoodie is made from 9-ounce, lightweight fleece in a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend.

[From $12; amazon.com]

With moisture-wicking, performance-minded fabrics as well as stylish colors and silhouettes, Outdoor Voices nails both the “ath” and “leisure” parts of the athleisure equation. This hoodie is made from soft cotton terry, making it better suited to casual wear or keeping warm before and after workouts. It comes in a range of colors, including feel-good hues like yellow and bright blue. The hoodie features a subtle, tonal logo on the chest. It’s unisex, but true-to-size for men.

[$88; saksfifthavenue.com]

Simple, cheap, and available in a plethora of colors, it’s hard to argue with the value of Hanes’ hoodies. The fleece-back hoodies are made from a blend of 80% Cotton and 20% Polyester. True to the brand’s anti-tag ethos, the sweatshirts feature tearaway tags to keep itchy necks at bay.

[From $12; amazon.com]

Soccer (or football) is having a revolution (not to be confused with the New England team) in the United States, giving soccer jerseys and Sambas a style boost. Complete the look with Adidas’ 3-stripe hoodie, featuring warm fleece and Adidas’ signature three-stripe logo. With over a dozen colors to choose from, you can find the one that best suits your preferred team.

[From $24; amazon.com]

The Powerblend is more affordable and less premium than Champion’s Reverse Weave hoodie, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a worthwhile addition to the hoodie rotation. It’s cut from a 50/50 cotton-poly blend, and the lighter 9-ounce fabric is best for staying comfortable on a cool summer evening or during a cold-weather workout.

[From $18; amazon.com]