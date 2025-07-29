Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer – YouTube Watch On

I see you! Or rather, I see the first Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer, which Disney just unveiled.

Disney and 20th Century Studios are having a big science fiction moment with series like Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator, but of course, James Cameron’s third Avatar movie is going to be the headline act for 2025. After The Way of Water‘s $2.3 billion haul in 2022, Avatar: Fire and Ash should ignite the box office again this Christmas, and this first trailer exudes confidence.

Spoilers ahead for Avatar: The Way of Water.



Since this first look at the threequel arrived slightly later than expected, the marketing folks at Disney have been more generous. On top of setting up the tone, new locations, creatures (Payakan is back!), and man-made machinery (those ships somehow keep getting bigger) that will wow moviegoers come December, there are a lot of character moments and plot beats in this trailer.

Following the untimely death of Neteyam and the defense against a human incursion in the waters of the oceanic Metkayina clan, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are mourning their oldest son. At the same time, they’re committed to fighting against the human invaders, whose objective is now to fully colonize Pandora. Two new tribes are being introduced in Fire and Ash: the friendly Wind Traders and the secluded and hostile Ash People, who have rejected Eywa and are surrounded by scorched earth.

As tensions rise and the Ash People, led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), come into contact with the humans and their Recom soldiers — still led by Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) — things are about to get much more complicated. A bad Na’vi and human alliance seems likely, but we doubt things will work out. In any case, there are hard times ahead for the Sully family. After The Way of Water, no one is safe, so we’re ready for another heartbreak in the middle of this epic showdown.

Ahead of the first trailer’s online debut (it debuted first in cinemas alongside the new Fantastic Four movie), a first teaser poster that’s all about Varang was shared:

After Fire and Ash, Avatar 4 (December 21, 2029) and 5 (December 19, 2031) will go into full production, so audiences will have a four-year breather that should help with potential franchise fatigue. Looking at the first sequel’s box office numbers, Cameron and Disney shouldn’t be too worried, though.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will take over cinemas worldwide on December 19, 2025.