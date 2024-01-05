When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Candles make great gifts for birthdays, holidays, housewarmings, thank yous, and other occasions. The right scent or candle can also make a lasting impression on your home and decor.

Whether you’re after a signature scent or love exploring up-and-coming candle makers, our guide to the best place to buy candles is a testament that you can never have too many candles — you’ll want to try all of these amazing options. The best candle brands are based on our team’s collective love for good candles and our own experiences.

Fragrance preference is personal; whether you love fruity notes, like to keep it fresh and simple, or want a signature winter woodsy scent wafting through your home — we’ve got you covered. For other great ways to bring scent into your home, try one of the best essential oil diffusers or the best reed diffuser for a constant stream of long-lasting fragrance.

Best places to buy candles Anthropologie: A candle lover’s dream featuring exclusive designs and beloved brands like Capri Blue, Voluspa, and Apotheke.

Bloomingdale’s: A destination for top brands, including Jo Malone, LAFCO, Byredo, Harlem Candle Co., Diptyque, and more.

Etsy: Shop unique candles from small businesses and makers.

Nordstrom: A vast array of luxury and top candle brands featuring Jo Malone, Otherland, Diptyque, Replica, Le Labo, Voluspa, and more.

Sephora: Not just for beauty; shop Boy Smells, Voluspa, Nest, Tom Ford, and more.

Target: Browse affordable scents from Target-exclusive brands, plus Yankee Candle, Grove Co., and more.

The best candle brands of 2024