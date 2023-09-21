For the first time in their nearly 20-year existence, the CrossFit Games will take place in the Lone Star State. Dickies Arena, located in Fort Worth, Texas, will host the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to a series of announcements delivered on Sept. 19, 2023.

“Fort Worth is a proven destination for high-profile events, and we’re excited to add to the growing number of sports and entertainment options at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena,” CrossFit CEO Don Faul said in a press release. “Love of sport is in the DNA of most Texans, and we can’t think of a more enthusiastic audience for the Games.”

Scheduled for Aug. 8-11, the 2024 CrossFit Games will offer “the experience of a lifetime for fans, athletes, affiliates, and partners,” per Faul.

Not only does the venue have almost 30,000 square feet of event space, but it also has three standard levels of seating, including additional elevated viewing experiences on Dickies Arena’s suite and loge box levels.

Besides providing a new city with a chance to host the sport’s preeminent event, the decision to take the 2024 Games in a different direction appears to be part of a long-term plan with global implications.

“The move to Fort Worth is the first step for where we want to take the CrossFit Games,” said CrossFit General Manager of Sport and Education Dave Castro. “Just as we expect our athletes to adjust during competition, we’ll need to do the same as we rethink our execution so that we can bring the Games to not only more cities in the United States, but also consider expansion overseas.”

Moving the Games from Wisconsin, where it was held since 2017, to Texas means more than just a change of scenery. From a competitive standpoint, reigning champions Jeffrey Adler and Laura Horvath have another factor to consider as they prepare to defend their titles: the heat.

The location for the 2024 Games has been one of the hottest areas in the country in recent months. According to AccuWeather, the average high temperature in Forth Worth from Aug. 8-11 of this year was 107 degrees Fahrenheit (41.7 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the average high temperature in Madison during the 2023 CrossFit Games around the same time was a relatively more tolerable 83.5 degrees Fahrenheit (28.6 degrees Celsius). Ultimately, such a stark difference in climate could have a significant impact on the outcome of the 2024 Games.

According to CrossFit’s press release, further information about the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

Featured Image: CrossFit Games / YouTube