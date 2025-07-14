Africa Tourism Partners is once again calling upon all tourism stakeholders to gather in Johannesburg for the 8th and 2025 edition of the Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass. The MICE Masterclass is scheduled for Wednesday 27 and 28 August 2025 at BDO Offices, Wanderers Office Park, 52 Corlett Dr, Illovo, Johannesburg, South Africa.

MICE is regarded as a vital economic pillar for public and private sector stakeholders in Africa’s tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors. As such, this year’s Masterclass will provide valuable knowledge on emerging trends and practices shaping the MICE industry in 2025 and beyond. Additionally, the Masterclass has been designed to propel the African MICE industry to new heights by uniting industry stakeholders and fostering collaboration.

By participating in the 2025 MICE Masterclass, delegates will reconnect with their peers, share insights and collectively strategize for a prosperous future in the African MICE landscape. Furthermore, participants will receive information on the global trends that are crucial for Africa, enabling them to benchmark their performance against industry leaders. The Masterclass will also focus on helping the stakeholders achieve revenue targets and position their businesses and destinations strategically.

The Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass was launched 2018 and has brought over 1500 African industry professionals to participate in the program. The Masterclass is a professional development, refresher program and the only pan-African focused MICE and business events program in Africa. Held annually, it is delivered by renowned African and international industry practitioners and professionals.

Strategic partners for the program include BDO, ICCA, Southern Africa Association of Conference Industry, UN Tourism and SITE Africa, South African Tourism, and many other partners.

Considering the above the MICE Masterclass participants include professionals and stakeholders from the African tourism and events industry. These include executives and officials from convention bureaus, tourism departments, tourism boards, and tourism development agencies. Other attendees are meeting planners, professional conference organizers, destination marketing companies, and suppliers from the MICE industry. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, youth and women in tourism, students, and start-ups are an additional component of the Masterclass attendees.

Business to Business sessions and desktop exhibition space is available on first come first serve basis. Massive discounts are available for group registrations, SMMEs and students and these are for the early birds.

To register your participation, please contact Ms. Rejoice Chishamba – rejoice@africatourismpartners.com or telephone: +27 81 303 7030.