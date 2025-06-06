The 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection in Vietnam features a record 181 establishments: 9 One MICHELIN Star (1 new and 1 promoted), 2 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new), 63 Bib Gourmand (9 new), and 109 MICHELIN Selected (14 new).

CieL (Ho Chi Minh City) directly debuts with One MICHELIN Star, while Coco Dining (Ho Chi Minh City) is promoted to One MICHELIN Star.

The new MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to Lamai Garden (Hanoi), joining Nén Danang in showcasing outstanding eco-friendly commitments.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 June 2025 – Michelin officially unveiled the 2025 restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. The 2025 edition underscores Vietnam’s growing stature as a global gastronomic destination.

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang One MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

The newly released restaurant selection showcases 181 establishments – featuring 9 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (of which, 1 new and 1 promoted), 63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new entries), as well as 109 establishments selected for their quality cuisine (of which, 14 newcomers). New additions include 10 from Hanoi (5 Bib Gourmand and 5 MICHELIN Selected), 7 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star and 6 MICHELIN Selected) and 7 from Da Nang (4 Bib Gourmand and 3 MICHELIN Selected). One Hanoi restaurant is newly awarded a MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment towards an eco-friendlier sustainable practice.

“This year, we are proud to witness a rise in the number of Starred restaurants, driven by a new generation of talented chefs. Many are returning to their roots, using modern techniques to tell stories of their hometowns and to revive childhood flavors. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries, and long-standing local shops continue to preserve culinary traditions with authenticity and passion.” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “For our inspectors, the journey of discovering new restaurants in Vietnam remains as exciting as ever. They have been inspired by the dedication, creativity, and pursuit of excellence shown by culinary professionals across the country — and they are eager to uncover even more gems in the years to come.”

One MICHELIN Star: A Milestone Year

This year’s selection features 9 restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star – of which, one directly joins the selection with a Star and one is promoted from last year:

CieL (Ho Chi Minh City) – NEW – Innovative cuisine with meticulous technique and an intimate dining experience.

(Ho Chi Minh City) – – Innovative cuisine with meticulous technique and an intimate dining experience. Coco Dining (Ho Chi Minh City) – PROMOTED – A stylish dining room where Chef Thanh Vuong Vo presents contemporary cuisine that blends Vietnamese recipes with modern techniques and fermentation.

(Ho Chi Minh City) – – A stylish dining room where Chef Thanh Vuong Vo presents contemporary cuisine that blends Vietnamese recipes with modern techniques and fermentation. They join retaining One MICHEIN Star recipients: Gia, Hibana by Koki, Tầm Vị (Hanoi); Long Trieu, Ănăn Saigon, Akuna (Ho Chi Minh City); and La Maison 1888 (Da Nang).

Lamai Garden: Hanoi’s First Restaurant to Earn the MICHELIN Green Star

The MICHELIN Green Star rewards the initiatives of groundbreaking restaurants committed to rethinking their impact and encouraging a strong gastronomic transition. Lamai Garden is newly awarded the MICHELIN Green Star for their remarkable philosophy and commitment towards a more eco-friendly approach to gastronomy. Reimagined by chef-owner Hieu Trung Tran in 2022, features a seasonal tasting menu and vegetarian menu in line with a contemporary Vietnamese farm-to-table concept. They use ingredients from their Phú Thọ farm – garden herbs, ducks, and black pigs.

Bib Gourmand: 63 Restaurants Delivering Quality at An Incredible Value

The 2025 Bib Gourmand list grows to 63 establishments, including 9 new entries, celebrated for offering exceptional food at moderate prices. The New Bib Gourmand entries include:

In Hanoi

Hà Thành Mansion – housed in a century-old villa, Hà Thành Mansion spans three uniquely designed floors, each radiating artistic charm.

Mậu Dịch Số 37 – with a rustic, vintage ambience, and signature dishes include Hanoi spring rolls, fried hemibagrus fish, and scorched rice with beef stew.

Miến Lươn Chân Cầm (Hoan Kiem) – At nearly 40 years old, this gem in Hanoi’s Old Quarter is popular for its array of eel dishes.

Phở Bò Lâm – Fresh ingredients shine in the signature beef heel muscle, which boasts tender meat and gelatinous tendon with a pleasant chew.

Ưu Đàm – features a vegetarian menu that is anchored in tradition but is also mindful of nutritional balance.

In Da Nang

Bánh Xèo 76 (Da Nang) – has a charcoal grill at the entrance for grilling pork. The menu includes classic Vietnamese dishes such as pancakes, corn rolls and noodles with grilled pork.

Bún Bò Huế Bà Thương (Da Nang) – has been delighting locals for over 50 years with their Bún Bò Huế, a spicy soup from Huế famed for its rich lemongrass broth.

Quê Xưa – a testament to its authentic Vietnamese fare. The menu focuses on two dishes: Mỳ Quảng and Bánh Thịt Heo.

Shamballa – offers a serene vegetarian escape. Enter through an aged wooden door to discover Tibetan artefacts and a menu rooted in Vietnamese flavors.

MICHELIN Selected:

In addition to Starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors also recommend eateries whose high-quality cuisine simply seduced them. 109 establishments are featured in the MICHELIN Selected category with 14 new additions across all cities. New entries to the MICHELIN Selected category reflect both rising talent and consistent culinary craftsmanship across Vietnam’s three major cities:

– Hanoi – Hiệu Lực Canh Cá Rô Hưng Yên (Hai Ba Trung), Lamai Garden, Phở Cuốn Chinh Thắng, Phở Tiến, Vien Dining

– Ho Chi Minh City – Bà Cô Lốc Cốc, Hoi An Sense, Nephele, Okra FoodBar, ST25 by KOTO, The Albion by Kirk Westaway

– Da Nang – Bếp Cuốn, Bún Riêu Cua 39, Moc

MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

With its special awards, the MICHELIN Guide goes beyond the search for the best food quality. It aims to highlight talented individuals who contribute to enhancing the gastronomic dining experience.

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

This year, the Young Chef Award is given to Chef Viet Hong Le from newly Starred restaurant CieL. Born in 1992, Chef Viet Hong Le is a distinguished young chef with 14 years of culinary experience. In 2019, he co-founded The Monkey Gallery and pursued formal culinary education at Ferrandi during the pandemic, which ultimately led to the creation of CieL.

The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

This year’s Sommelier Award is presented to Paul Vo from newly selected restaurant Nephele. Paul Vo is the restaurant’s General Manager and sommelier, hailing from Vietnam and bringing extensive wine knowledge to the table. With his expertise and charm, Paul Vo transforms every wine selection into an enjoyable journey for his guests.

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

This year’s Service Award is given to Nha Huynh from Bib Gourmand restaurant Mặn Mòi (Thu Duc City). Nha Huynh is sunny and enthusiastic, always greeting customers with the brightest smile. Warm, friendly, and reliable, he consistently exemplifies the spirit of exceptional service.

The MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang 2025 at a glance:

9 One MICHELIN Star (of which 1 new and 1 promoted)

(of which 1 new and 1 promoted) 2 MICHELIN Green Star (of which, 1 new)

(of which, 1 new) 63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new)

(of which, 9 new) 109 MICHELIN Selected (of which, 14 new)

Hashtag: #MICHELINStar25 #MICHELINGuideVN

http://guide.michelin.com/vn/en



http://www.facebook.com/MichelinGuideAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Michelin