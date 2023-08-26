The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Few RPG scenarios are as alluring–or enduring–as the classic dungeon crawl. Ever since video games could emulate the pen-and-paper experience, there’s been an endless gauntlet of shadowy mazes filled with loot and danger for gamers to explore.

With big dungeon-focused releases like Diablo IV, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, and Remnant 2 launching over the last few months, this feels like the perfect time to assemble a list of our favorite dungeon crawlers.

Dungeon crawlers come in many forms, and this list includes a little of everything–loot-driven hack-and-slashers, old-school first-person RPGs, grid-based rogue-likes, and more. Speaking of dungeon crawler varieties, you’ll notice we use niche terms like blobber–which refers to first-person RPGs where you control a party of characters that move together in a “blob”–and “DRPG,” which is short for “dungeon RPG” and often used by fans to differentiate hardcore dungeon delvers like Etrian Odyssey or Labyrinth of Refrain from CRPGs or JRPGs, for example. That said, we obviously can’t include every game that fits the “dungeon crawler” description, so be sure to sound off with your recommendations in the comments!