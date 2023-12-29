The Brazilian-made Veja Campo is a top seller for the premium sneaker brand and has taken social media by storm, popping up on celebs like Ben Affleck and Eddie Redmayne. But the brand isn’t just trendy—it’s trying to put sustainability first during production.

These white sneakers are made with the brand’s ChromeFree leather, which doesn’t use any chrome, heavy metals, or harmful acids during the tanning process. It also has a semi-recycled insole, outsole, and lining. The brand limits the amount of water used during manufacturing, and the water it does use is completely recyclable. Pay special attention to the sizing: Veja uses European sizing for its sneakers and recommends ordering down if between sizes.

[$175; nordstrom.com]

The Metcon 9 is Nike’s top training and gym sneaker for men right now. This latest iteration in the Metcon series was upgraded with a larger Hyperlift plate in the heel that adds stability and better distributes weight as well as an added rubber rope wrap, which Nike says makes climbing a rope a piece of cake. The upper is still made of breathable mesh and the laces still tuck away.

These white gym sneakers also feature the Metcon’s usual flat rubber sole and foam-cushioned midsole, which is what makes them one of the best gym shoes for squats, deadlifts, and weight-assisted lunges, among many other exercises.

[$120 (was $150); nike.com]

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Courtesy of Amazon

The Adidas Stan Smith taught the Masterclass on how to be one of the best white sneakers for men. This old-school tennis shoe is one of the most iconic, repeatedly purchased sneakers because it rarely looks bad with the average getup and is pretty easy to clean. It comes in all white with options for color accents on the heel and tongue.

Despite how simple the shoes look, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes complexity in the sourcing and manufacturing processes that aim to cut back on raw materials and waste. Most of the Stan Smith sneakers of today are made with a minimum of 20% recycled materials, with a goal of not using any virgin polyester come 2024—a step in the right direction.

[From $69 (was $100); amazon.com]

Owning a pair of Vans Slip-Ons is practically a right of passage when growing up, but they’re not just for high schoolers, as Jeff Spicoli would have you think. Vans makes one of the best three-season white slip-on sneakers for men that are the perfect option to wear with a pair of slim jeans in the fall or spring and with shorts in the summer.

The construction has remained unchanged for a long time—a simple canvas upper, a vulcanized rubber waffle sole, and a rubber strip that traces the perimeter. Despite that, Vans Slip-Ons are some of the most customized white sneakers, ever. Not only does the brand offer fun prints, like this iconic checkerboard, but the plain white can also serve as a blank canvas to doodle or paint on at home.

[$65; zappos.com]

The Cariuma OCA Low’s star is rising steadily, catching a ride on A-listers like Ashton Kutcher, Jon Hamm, and Pete Davidson. It’s such a simple style, so what’s the big deal?

Responsible manufacturing is sexy. This low-top, off-white canvas sneaker from the eco-conscious Brazilian brand does good for the planet as well as a shoe lineup. But they’re also super comfortable thanks to a hybrid cork and memory foam insole. Each pair of their vegan-material sneakers sold means two trees get planted across Brazil and to date, they’ve surpassed two million and couldn’t be more transparent about the process. Do your part — get the shoes.

[$85; cariuma.com]

Preserving a sneaker’s out-of-the-box glow isn’t easy. If keeping your sneaks clean gives you anxiety, then grab this pair from Rothy’s. This machine-washable sneaker offers the same convenience as a pair of Allbirds but has a much more substantial sole for guys who walk hard.

The footwear startup’s RS01 sneaker is knit with sustainable threads made from repurposed plastic water bottles. They’re sturdy but flexible, so they don’t require any break-in. They also boast a terry-lined tongue and contoured footbed for next-level comfort.

[$179; rothys.com]

If there’s one white sneaker exalted to cult status, it’s Common Projects’ Original Achilles. For the uninitiated, the signature gold foil stamp near the heel is what makes this pair stand out from the pack. These refined low tops go with practically any outfit imaginable and helped usher in a generation of rocking the sneakers-with-suit look.

Made in Italy, these classic white sneakers are the ones you keep going back for in multiple colors. They define a look with subtle sharpness and, despite the lack of branding, they’re still immediately recognizable.

[$465; saksfifthavenue.com]

Commes des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker Courtesy of Nordstrom

Yes, they’ve been a thing for a long time, but these are still a really cool-looking off-white sneaker for men. The long-standing partnership between Commes des Garcons and Converse elevated the retired basketball shoe to a whole new level in the world of men’s style.

The off-white canvas looks so good underneath the red of the CDG heart logo and complements broken-in, distressed outfits — real hip stuff. Some have even gone as far as to pair them with black suits and t-shirts, and that also looks incredible. Make the style your own; they look great on guys more than they don’t.

[$150; nordstrom.com]

Kizik is about to revolutionize the way people think about footwear. This brand is saying “sayonara” to bending over when putting shoes on — all of their styles are hands-free, meaning they go on your foot by walking or stepping into them without the use of hands whatsoever. With this new tech, which provides even easier access than slip-on shoes, Kizik has also inadvertently become a monumental solution for a very common problem that is often not addressed — independence.

Not only are these the best white sneakers for people with wide feet, but they’re the best option for differently-abled people who have difficulty putting on regular shoes. The fact that no hands are required to put these on gives back independence to folks who suffer from things like Parkinson’s disease, diabetic swelling, or even back injuries, and may have had to rely on somebody helping them to get into their shoes.

[$125; amazon.com]

On The Roger Centre Court Courtesy of On

Move over Stan, there’s a new ace in town. The Roger Centre Court from On is the hot new white tennis sneaker for men. Like the legendary Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, it’s a simple silhouette, but The Roger offers more unique details like perforations, a contrasting heel trim, and a better sole.

Swiss footwear brand On is best known for its unique trail and running shoes, but the company has expanded into casual wear, too. These tennis sneakers, designed in partnership with Roger Federer, fuse courtside style with high-tech comfort.

[$190; zappos.com]

The Greats Royale 2.0 pays homage to its predecessor which sparked a decade of excellence, putting this brand on the map. Greats exploded out of Brooklyn as a solution for guys seeking premium quality sneakers without designer-label price gouging. Since then, the brand has bolstered its focus on responsible manufacturing without sacrificing quality—the Royale 2.0 is proof.

Crafted in Portugal, the 2.0 brings subtle but interesting additions, like a tack stitch, a mixed-media quarter panel, and gold foil branding on the tongue and heel. The new line features nine colorways, including the white leather—a nod to one of the brand’s best sneakers ever.

[$189, greats.com]

It’s no secret today that the fashion and footwear industries are some of the leading producers of trash in the world, but Allbirds is one of the brands trying to back their words up with action. On their way toward net-zero carbon emissions, they pride themselves on using natural, renewable materials like wool, trees, and sugar to make their shoes.

And the shoes are great! Take the classic Tree Runners, for example. This is a shoe that’s breathable, washable, and working toward that net-zero goal. They’re ultralight and forgiving on a foot, making them the perfect travel companion.

[$98; allbirds.com]

Nike Air Force 1 Courtesy of Nike

The all-white Nike Air Force 1 is a legend (maybe a deity) of the Nikeverse world and is regarded by many as the perfect white sneaker. When the first version of this icon dropped in ’82, it was the first basketball shoe to include Nike Air technology in the sole, hence the name.

Through continued collaborations, the Air Force 1 earned its high-profile reputation within the emerging sneaker culture. This low-top style features the same Nike Air tech and chunky sole as the original, though that one was a high-top. Whatever you do, DO NOT get these dirty.

[$115; nike.com]

The Beckett Simonon Morgen is the best white GAT sneaker around today. What’s GAT, you say? German army trainers, or GATs, trace their roots back to the 1936 Olympics when track star, Jesse Owens, wore a shoe very similar in design. The style was popularized sometime between the ‘70s and ‘80s when the German army began to use them for training. More recently, it was the designer label Maison Margiela that made The Replica.

Beckett Simonon’s version, however, is a fraction of the cost because they cut out the middleman. These made-to-order shoes are hand-crafted in Bogota, Colombia from Italian Vachetta leather and are leather lined for custom molding over time. They’re one of the brands doing direct-to-consumer the best, and it shows in the quality of shoes just like this pair.

[$169; beckettsimonon.com]

Bruno Marc Casual Dress Sneakers Courtesy of Amazon

Bruno Marc shoes, including this classic white sneaker for men, are some of the most purchased on Amazon. They’re wickedly affordable and cover all the bases a guy might need to refresh his wardrobe basics. This sneaker features a slip-resistant rubber sole, moderate mid-sole cushioning, and an extra pair of laces in the box.

The brand also highlights the non-leather, polyurethane-based upper. In terms of cleaning white sneakers, this material makes them a little bit easier to keep white.

[$37 (was $43); amazon.com]

Hey Dude Wally Linen Sneakers Courtesy of Amazon

One of the best white sneakers for summer, the Hey Dude Wally is climbing the ranks of the most coveted slip-on shoes for men. They’ve been encroaching on the Vans Slip-On and Sperry A/O territory for a few years and don’t seem to be slowing down — but, why?

The appeal is three-fold. These white sneakers are some of the lightest you’ll find at just six ounces. They’re also washable and travel-friendly with removable, cushioned insoles. But the primary draw is that they’re flexible enough to move with a foot and can even bend in half without breaking.

[$55 (was $65); amazon.com]

Ace Marks Kody Travel Dress Sneaker Courtesy of Ace Marks

For guys seeking a more substantial white sneaker for travel, consider the Ace Marks Kody. Impressively designed to lay flat in a carry-on suitcase, the Kody is the answer to conserving packing space when traveling light but wanting to bring cool shoes.

Made from Vento leather and ultralight rubber, this white sneaker could be the only pair needed for an entire weekend for work or play. It’s available in five colors and looks great with men’s khaki pants, jeans, and even shorts.

[$235; acemarks.com]

Those who are ready to graduate from Vans Slip-Ons (it’s okay if you aren’t) into something nicer looking will love the Koio Garda. This is a great slip-on for guys who dress for summertime freshness and pair well with textured shorts, light-wash denim, and any kind of linen pant.

Koio’s kicks are made by hand in Italy using Leather Working Group-certified sustainable leather. The brand’s easy-wearing Garda slip-ons ride on a durable rubber sole, and they feature elasticated panels for flexibility and an OrthoLite insole for comfort. The brand even claims the stitching is tight enough to resist water.

[$275; koio.co]

Last year, Sperry launched its first-ever Sport collection optimized for water-based pursuits and the lineup included a fresh take on the brand’s original athletic sea sneaker for the ultimate dad shoe meets deck shoe.

The original Harbormaster has been revamped with a waterproof hydrophobic upper that moves with your feet. The outsoles also feature Adaptive Wave Siping technology to enhance traction on all surfaces while improved cushioning in the midsole will dull engine vibrations when on deck.

[$79 (was $85); zappos.com]

From a Los Angeles-born running brand that created a shoe that was allegedly banned from the NBA because of its bounce technology comes the TechLoom Wave.

With a one-piece upper constructed from high-elastic TechLoom fabric, APL’s Wave sneakers are stretchy enough to adapt to all kinds of movements. Tuck your laces into the integrated lace loop for a more streamlined look, or remove them entirely to convert these sneaks into stylish slip-ons.

[$245; athleticpropulsionlabs.com]

Cole Haan GrandPro Crossover Sneaker Courtesy of Zappos

Finally, a pair of grown-up looking Air Force 1s. Not to knock the legend, but it’s kind of nice not seeing the Cole Haan GrandPro all over the feet of middle-school children. Instead, Cole Haan’s basketball-inspired sneaker posts up in the world of business casualwear with smoother lines and subtle details.

The GrandPro Crossover features plenty of cushion and shock absorbency thanks to a proprietary insole material and an athletic EVA outsole. That makes them dependable office sneakers for long days walking around for work.

[$170; zappos.com]

On Cloud 5 Running Shoe Courtesy of Zappos

One of the bestselling sneakers from On, the Cloud 5 is flying high amid a surge in popularity around this brand. One of two newer names in running that took off in 2021, On seems to be here to stay with their hybrid performance/lifestyle footwear.

Many white running sneakers look terrible, but the Cloud 5 has enough going on in the lifestyle department to make it not look like medical footwear. It’s a solid pick as a work-from-home shoe that provides comfort during a nice long walk from laptop to lunch.

[$140; zappos.com]

Hoka Bondi 8 Running Shoe Courtesy of Zappos

Aside from On, Hoka is another brand that runners have been quick to adopt. The Bondi 8, one of the brand’s most popular styles, might be the best white running shoe available right now.

These white running shoes are cradled by a gray gradient that makes them a little less blinding, and people seem to love them for their temperature control, neutral cushioning, and bouncy response. If this is your next white sneaker, make sure to order at least a half-size up.

[$165; zappos.com]

What’s sure to be the brand’s next core staple, the Vans UltraRange Exo is rising as one of the best men’s sneakers overall. It’s been a while since Vans has put out a game-changer after completely defining skateboarding footwear, but the UltraRange Exo is something special.

Available in white with black or all-white, among over 20 other colorways, is a sneaker for urban adventurers. With a reverse-waffle sole for traction, a generously wide toe box, and a rubberized toe bumper, these shoes provide long-lasting comfort over any type of terrain.

[$100]; zappos.com]

Sperry Striper II Sneaker Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Vans Era walked so the Sperry Striper II could run. One of the best white canvas sneakers for men right now, the Striper II is among the ultimate no-sock sneakers of the summer months.

Wildly preppy, this waxed canvas shoe offers a deconstructed feel with the malleable upper and thin rubber sole. It’s the type of you you’ll end up living in during summer adventures, whether those are down on the dock or bopping around the city. We like to imagine this as the type of shoe the Outer Banks kids would wear — if they wore shoes.

[$70; nordstrom.com]

For a brand that has made a lot of noise in the world of trends, Cariuma is first and foremost a skate brand. The Vallely is a solid pair of white skate shoes with a fully stitched outsole and double-stitched toe for durability and longevity. The rubber sole adds traction for a smooth kick-push, but what’s new here (at least since the early ‘00s), is the cork and memory foam insole. Many of us could have used that when we were 15.

Nobody will say it outright, but skateboarding shoes are in the process of exploding (again) in fashion. Those who grew up with names like Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist, and Mike Vallely, for whom this shoe is named, will scoff at the thought of posers wearing their beloved shoes. That means it’s time to break out the old board and skate Cariumas to separate yourself from the noobs.

[$139; cariuma.com]

Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Victory Trainer Courtesy of Nordstrom

If Gronk has been spotted in the Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Victory Trainer multiple times, chances are they’re good enough for people who haven’t won four Super Bowls. Yes, he’s part of the brand’s “Wolf Pack,” but this is a brand making shoes worth your attention.

The Crossover Victory Trainer is a great white sneaker for business casual affairs including, but not limited to, on-air sports commentary. It features Italian leather that runs along a breathable mesh upper on top of a TPU (a type of pliable plastic) outsole that provides durability and traction.

[$269; nordstrom.com]