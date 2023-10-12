Whether they lost theirs or never got around to buying a pair, most iPhone users will enjoy the convenience and quality offered by the AirPods Pro. Active noise canceling makes them a great option to carry on trips or noisy commutes to the office. They’re available with a lightning or USB-C port and they come in any color you want, as long as it’s white.

[$189 (was $249); amazon.com]

Best known for their Lawn Mower below-the-belt trimmer, Manscaped also makes a handy beard trimmer. The trimmer features an interchangeable head, a convenient USB-C charger, and a portable travel case. The rotating dial makes it easy to adjust the length of the trimmer, reducing the need for a bunch of different attachments. This is a great opportunity to introduce him to one of the next big brands in men’s grooming.

[$70 (was $93); amazon.com]

The word “essential” gets thrown around a lot in menswear, but a good hoodie certainly fits the bill. Whether you’re looking for a pullover for cold morning runs, a fashionable layer for everyday wear, or just something to wear on the couch, Champion’s Powerblend hoodie is a lightweight, affordable option cut from a 50/50 cotton/polyester fleece. It’s the standard other hoodies strive for.

[From $25 (was $58); amazon.com]

The best dumbbells can be heavy on the wallet, but Amazon is discounting this set from trusted brand CAP to just $160. The set includes a convenient and space-saving rack, and there are five pairs of dumbbells starting at 5 pounds and going to 25 pounds. The hexagonal shape makes them easy to set down without them rolling, while the rubber coating prevents damage. These are perfect for anybody new to weight lifting, doing high-rep workouts, or even as an auxiliary component to a spin workout.

[$160 (was $232); amazon.com]

There’s never a bad time to refresh the underwear drawer—especially those of men who don’t like to shop. Calvin Klein’s classic cotton-stretch boxer briefs come in a pack of 7 (one for each day of the week, naturally). They’re available in black, heather gray, white, or blue. They’re discounted to just over $6 a pair, a legitimate deal.

[From $45 (was $90); amazon.com]

Skincare brand Jack Black has been making carefully crafted men’s grooming products for over two decades. Their face moisturizer has SPF 20, keeping skin feeling fresh while protecting you from the sun’s harmful rays. The convenient pump top makes it easy to dispense, and many reviewers find that the lightweight formula absorbs quickly.

[$22 (was $30); amazon.com]

Shoes are a very sentimental gift—especially if you pick the right kind (and size). Even if he isn’t part of the Asics cult following, he’ll love knowing that you scored a deal on these running shoes. Neutral stability shoes that are good for overpronation, the Gel-Kayano is a time-tested style that just keeps getting better with one of the oldest running brands backing it.

[$63 (was $160); amazon.com]

Fellow’s Stagg electric kettle is beloved by coffee nerds for its sleek design and precise performance. It quickly and quietly brings water to your desired temperature and holds it there for up to an hour, allowing you to get a perfect pour-over brew every time. It’s also great for tea, instant ramen, and hot cocoa lovers.

[$132 (was $165); amazon.com]

A reusable water bottle is a must-have, but insulated stainless steel versions can be pretty expensive. Hydro Flask’s large 40-ounce bottle is substantially discounted right now. It features a handy chug cap for easy drinking on the go, while the wide mouth makes it easy to add ice.

[$38 (was $55); amazon.com]

Good habits, like flossing, can be hard to stick to, but a WaterPik makes it easier. While the traditional WaterPik water flosser has a large reservoir that takes up a lot of counter space, this compact version is well suited to travel or fitting in small apartment bathrooms. We can’t promise it’ll make you like to floss, but it definitely makes it less boring.

[$50 (was $70); amazon.com]

A watch any man would be lucky to receive, the Addysen watch from Citizen operates with the brand’s Eco-Drive technology—basically, instead of traditional batteries, it uses light to stay functioning. As if knowing he’ll never have to replace a watch battery again isn’t appealing enough, maybe the handsome silver-tone stainless steel case and band duo will do it as he discovers they match anything he could think about wearing.

[$175 (was $375); amazon.com]

Even in the era of digital payments, leather wallets are a classic gift for a reason. This already affordable option from Timberland is discounted to $14. The bifold design features plenty of storage for cards, and the wallet is made from leather. Plus, there’s a removable ID window insert. It’s an easy replacement for those wallets that have seen better days with its pebbled leather and minimal branding.

[$14 (was $20); amazon.com]

There are many ways to test the doneness of meat, but thermometers are the best way to completely remove the guesswork. OXO’s leave-in meat thermometer allows you to keep a consistent eye on the temperature of your food. Guys really love these, for whatever reason.

[$31 (was $43); amazon.com]

For the man always on the go, the best Amazon gift for him is a portable charger. This option from trusted accessory brand Anker is compatible with the iPhone’s MagSafe wireless charging, meaning users don’t have to worry about forgetting to bring the cable. Plus, the portable charger also doubles as a phone stand.

[$38 (was $58); amazon.com]

Even if he’s not particularly handy or crafty, a drill is still a must-have for anybody. It’s also a great gift for yourself, especially when the drill in question is made by a brand as trusted as Dewalt. This cordless drill comes with two batteries for quick mid-project swaps plus a carrying bag and a charging dock. It’s currently discounted by a whopping $80. Tools make great gifts because they’re usually expensive and a deal like this is a great opportunity to give him something truly useful.

[$99 (was $180); amazon.com]

Bringing a well-stocked cooler to the tailgate or picnic instantly makes you the event’s MVP. Igloo’s coolers are dependable and affordable, and their BMX coolers are rugged and designed for long ice retention, making them great camping companions.

[$80 (was $113); amazon.com]

Despite stiff competition, TheraGun remains the top pick for many when it comes to recovery and percussion massagers. The TheraGun Prime massager is compact yet powerful, and the triangular handle makes it easy to hold to reach different stress points. Plus, the Bluetooth-enabled massager allows you to customize the settings in the app. For added convenience, it recharges using a USB-C port.

[$229 (was $295); amazon.com]

A pair of headphones is a great gift for any frequent flier, but really, anyone can enjoy a new set of cans. That’s especially the case when they’re as good as Bose’s QC 45 headphones. These over-ear headphones feature the brand’s top-of-the-line active noise canceling tech, which can be adjusted depending on the outside noise. Plus, these headphones have rotating ear cups that make them easy to store. Originally $329, these headphones are cut down to $219.

[$219 (was $329); amazon.com]

Fads in the food gadget world come and go, but the air fryer has staying power. It’s a healthier way of frying foods, while still delivering juicy, flavorful results. Chefman’s sleek stainless steel version has a spacious 8-quart capacity and a convenient digital touchscreen display.

[$70 (was $120); amazon.com]

Bluetooth speakers can be expensive and bulky, but sometimes you just want a convenient way to stream your tunes on the go without rattling any windows. JBL’s Go 3 features a handy lanyard loop and is less than 4 inches wide, making it the perfect hiking and biking companion. The IP67 water resistance makes it a good beach and shower companion, too.

[$25 (was $50); amazon.com]

The 501 is Levi’s original style of men’s jeans, and despite being over 130 years old, it’s still one of the best on the market. Consistently affordable, it’s even more economically priced for Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale event; certain sizes and colors can be scooped up for less than $50.

[From $36 (was $80); amazon.com]

Portable power stations started to pick up steam last year, but in 2023, they’re going to be a hot gift for men. This Jackery portable power station is perfect for hanging out in the backyard, day trips to the beach, or even weekend camping trips. at 6.6 pounds, it packs 200 watts of power and has one AC outlet, two USB-A outlets, and a 12-volt port for car charging. It can also be charged with Jackery’s solar panels—a must-add.

[$168 (was $219); amazon.com]

Non-stick is a great option for the casual cook, as it’s easy to use and easy to clean. For anyone in search of a gift for a guy who just got their first house or apartment, T-Fal’s comprehensive 17-piece set includes saucepans and fry pans of different sizes, plus a griddle, steamer baskets, and a single egg pan. Typically $200, this set is currently $141. If nothing else, it’ll help motivate him to not order Chipotle for dinner for the fourth day in a row.

[$141 (was $200); amazon.com]

A quintessential gift from father to son, grandfather to grandson, or even among friends, the Swiss army knife is a great part of any EDC collection. This model features 12 total functions, including the tweezers and the toothpick, providing everything a man might need for daily encounters. It’s available in red, black, blue, wood grain, transparent red, and “Sapphire.”

[$32 (was $36); amazon.com]

Braun’s Series 9 electric shaver is one of the most popular options for men, but Braun’s razors tend to come at a steep price—consider it the Rolls-Royce of shaving products. Right now, the wet and dry shaver is substantially discounted, making it a good time to grab it if you’ve had your eye on it for yourself or as a gift for the man who shaves his face or head frequently. The all-in-one dock cleans and charges the shaver, making morning routines a breeze.

[$237 (was $300); amazon.com]

The release of new tech often means incremental improvements, but big savings on previous iterations. That’s the case here; the Echo Show 8 smart display, released in 2021, is being sold at a steep discount to make way for a new version. It’s handy if you’re buying for yourself, and it’s a great gift for any long-distance family member thanks to its video calling capabilities.

[$60 (was $130); amazon.com]

Track pants are great for working out, lounging, and running errands, and Adidas arguably makes the definitive style. These pants feature the brand’s signature three-stripe motif down the side. Pocket zips allow for secure storage, while zips at the ankles allow for greater comfort. Price varies by size and color, but currently, many styles are discounted to $25.

[From $25 (was $50); amazon.com]

Is he the kind of guy who likes to go to concerts? Loop’s earplugs are the kind of thing he might not have known existed, but won’t want to do without once he learns about them. There are a lot of cheap, disposable earplugs, but Loop’s Experience earplugs stand out from the pack. They’re specifically designed to dampen loud noises without muffling sound, meaning you can enjoy every detail of your favorite songs without damaging your hearing.

[$28 (was $35); amazon.com]

Stepping up your morning routine is a great way to feel good about the rest of the day. Oars + Alps makes quality men’s grooming products, including this shampoo and conditioner set. It’s free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, and it’s made with hair-fortifying ingredients like kelp, algae extract, and creatine. The set includes a 12-ounce bottle of shampoo and a 12-ounce bottle of conditioner.

[$22 (was $26); amazon.com]