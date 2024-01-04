An upgrade to a fan favorite for Bellesa, the Halo 2 is now available for preorder. The Halo is exactly as the name says—heavenly. Just slide it on and you and your partner are on cloud nine. Lasting twice as long as its predecessor, the Halo 2 is sure to be another winner. It’s a perfect toy for couples looking to up the ante for a night of very intimate snuggling.

[$69; bboutique.com]

Arcwave’s Ion is the world’s first pleasure air stroker. This means all the good vibes are literally pointed exactly where you want and need them. More toys in here are using something called “smart silence.” This is where it is only running when you want it to, so if you aren’t inside, it’s not on. We love a discreet toy, and this one is easy to clean, is whisper quiet, and is an award winner.

[$199; lovehoney.com]

[$199; amazon.com]

The advances in sex tech have made the experience so much better across the board for everyone. Male sex toys are no exception, and WeVibe has developed so many quality ones like the high-ranking Ditto. With a wireless remote, you or your partner can control the rumbles of your stimulation, no matter how fast or slow. This adds an extra element of adventure to your next sexy session.

[$129; lovehoney.com]

[$97 (was $129); we-vibe.com]

Looking for something super soft and oh-so accommodating? Romp’s Dash is it. The natural-suction is god-tier and we love the price point for that type of power. You can simply control how much or how little you need on your big O journey. No batteries, no fuss.

[$35; lovehoney.com]

[$35; amazon.com]

For partner play, Natassia Miller, sexuality educator and founder of Wonderlust, the company with a mission to help couples thrive in their sex lives and relationships, suggests Tenuto 2. The hands-free vibrator helps men last longer and stimulates both partners at the same time.

“This award-winning toy can look intimidating at first, but it fits comfortably between the penis,” explains Miller. “Its sleek design improves blood flow to the region, while stroking the perineum, building up to a powerful orgasm. If you want to enjoy it during shower sex, it’s water resistant, too.”

Outside of the shower, Miller says the best positions to maximize the vibrations for everyone include horizontal cowgirl, missionary, and star. The Tenuto has six motors, 16 stimulations, and an app with vibrations you can personalize.

[$239; amazon.com]

[$194 (was $329); mysteryvibe.com]

“If the Tenuto feels like a lot, check out its smaller version,” advises Miller. “Tenuto Mini is a compact semi-ring that’s powerful enough to live up to its family name.”

The toy features three motors and 16 different speeds but offers all the benefits of the original; it’s shower-resistant, great for partner play, and offers a longer-lasting erection while simultaneously stimulating your partner.

[$139 (was $249); amazon.com]

[$129 (was $249); mysteryvibe.com]

Discreet backdoor play is tops. Romp’s Bass is a top-notch pleasure partner. Perfectly contoured for comfort and motion, choose from six different intensities and four different syncopations. Don’t be afraid to bring this in the shower for a little watersport action. It features quickie charging for an hour full of thrills

[$30; lovehoney.com]

[$30; amazon.com]

For men who are interested in a solo masturbation session, Mike Johnson, sex educator and co-host of the YMMV sex podcast suggests Fleshlight, a brand of male sex sleeves that simulate the sensation of vaginal, oral, and anal sex.

“They’re made from soft, realistic materials, and come in a variety of textures and shapes to mimic different sexual experiences,” explains Johnson. “Fleshlights are popular among men because they offer a realistic and intense experience that closely mimics actual sex. In my experience, using a fleshlight lessens the tendency to grip the penis tightly, and it better focuses sensation on the head of the penis, which makes the resulting orgasm stronger.”

Johnson adds that the only downside to the Fleshlight is having to clean it after each use, which is a nonnegotiable.

[$75; lovehoney.com]

[$70; amazon.com]

Another remote-controlled wonder, Bellesa’s Tush is cheeky indeed. This is one of the brand’s best male sex toys. A premium toy perfectly tapered and made from silky smooth silicone, you won’t be disappointed by the 10 different vibe modes. The Tush is a great toy for beginners or veterans of booty play. Low hums for high marks, something Bellesa does best.

[$69; bboutique.co]

Lovense Max 2 takes pleasure to a new level. “This teledildonic device is a stroker that has pleasure technology and connection technology built in,” says Dr. Kate Balestrieri, a certified sex therapist.

The toy is controlled by a Bluetooth-enabled app, which allows penis owners to play with partners in the same room or long distance. “It’s a great asset for online interactions, or for partners who can’t be together as often as they’d like,” adds Balestrieri.

[$140; lovehoney.com]

[$129; amazon.com]

Wearable cock rings are useful in both solo and partner play, like Lelo Tor 3. “The vibrating ring at the base provides intense sensations for the penis owner, and can be an incredible accessory to change things up on your own,” says Balestrieri. “Wearing this vibrating cock ring during partnered sex can create a multidirectional experience of pleasure, as the vibrations are felt internally and externally for both partners.”

[$127 (was $159); lelo.com]

[$119 (was $159); amazon.com]

This Beisar prostate massager stimulates the prostate gland, which is a highly sensitive area in the male body. “These toys are inserted into the anus and provide a unique sensation that can result in intense orgasms,” explains Johnson. “A minority of men are interested in anal play, but those who do say it’s intensely pleasurable. Using a prostate stimulator and engaging in anal play can definitely put a man in a more submissive role or mindset.”

[$37; amazon.com]

Balldo is a wearable dildo that slides over and envelopes the testicles, transforming them from a passive to an active body part in penetrative play. “This can create amazing new sensations for the testicles, and extend penetration opportunities during the refractory period or during instances of erectile dysfunction,” says Balestrieri.

[$80; lovehoney.com]

[$79; balldo.com]

Aneros Trident MGX Prostate Massager Courtesy of Love Honey

On the topic of prostates, the easy-to-grip Aneros Trident MGX Prostate Massager enhances and maximizes the pleasure of the “p-spot” (like the g-spot, but pertaining to the prostate) as its ribbed base offers additional stimulation of the anus, thus focusing on the nerve endings.

“This accessory is great for beginners or those experienced in anal play, and makes solo or partnered prostate and perineum massages easy and pleasurable,” says Balestrieri.

[$70; lovehoney.com]

Shequ Reusable Penis Sleeve Extender Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t naturally make your penis bigger, but penis extenders are very real and designed to increase the girth and length of the penis during intercourse with a partner.

“We’ve gotten reports from men who found their partner’s pleasure was increased significantly by using one of these toys, which in turn makes them enjoy the experience more,” says Johnson.

Before experimenting with them, however, Johnson warns of a significant downside users should keep in mind. “Sometimes a man can feel like less of a man after using one, especially if his partner has a very intense experience. He might think to himself, ‘I wish I were bigger so I could give her that feeling.’ ”

[$20; amazon.com]

Hot Octopus Pulse Solo Essential Courtesy of Love Honey

Hot Octopus Pulse III is a great addition to foreplay and intercourse and can also be used for solo play. Its unique shape makes it easy to use and maneuver. Sometimes referred to as the first “Guy-Vibrator,” the vibrating sleeve offers intense pulsation and pleasure to the wearer. It can be worn during sex or used as a sleeve.

[$100; lovehoney.com]

[$100; amazon.com]

Tenga Egg Wonder Male Masturbator Set Courtesy of Love Honey

This six-pack of disposable male masturbators uses a suction stroker with varied textures for a cheap, non-intimidating introduction to sex toys. Each stretchy “egg” has a different texture to explore which lets you find your preferred texture before committing to a more expensive masturbator, says Isabelle Uren, certified sex expert, writer, and website manager for Bedbible. They’re packable for travel, too.

[$50; lovehoney.com]

[$35; amazon.com]

Not only do the mind and soul have to be prepared for a rump frolic, but the body does. For first-timers or newbies, getting the whole area ready may take practice to feel totally comfortable and open, so to speak. A training kit like this is essential if you need a little extra help in the rear. There are three sizes to start your journey to becoming a bum master. Move up in girth as you feel more satisfied. It gives new meaning to the term graduating.

[$39; bboutique.co]

Fleshlight Classic Pink Lady Original Courtesy of Love Honey

Fleshlight Classic Pink Lady Original is a realistic-looking version of a masturbation sleeve. The material is so soft it’s almost indistinguishable from the real thing (almost…). Plus, cleanup is easy—pull the flesh part out of the holder and wash it down with hot water and a clean towel.

[$70; lovehoney.com]

[$70; amazon.com]

Loki Prostate Stimulator is a luxurious vibrator for seasoned sex toy users. Much like how a g-spot vibrator works for women, Loki massages and stimulates the prostate. It’s water-resistant, USB-rechargeable, has six speeds, and moves around with an easy-to-maneuver handle.

[$189; lelo.com]

[$132 (was $189); amazon.com]

Playboy Pleasure Triple Play Cock Ring Courtesy of Lover Stores

This toy’s name reflects the three motors present in three titillating knobs that vibrate. There are four ways it can be stimulating for the person wearing it and the person they’re penetrating.

Stewart explains, “One way, the single nob can stimulate the clitoris, while the two knobs can stimulate a perineum; the second way, if you turn it around, the single knob can be up against the person wearing the cock ring and the two knobs can be stimulating the entrance to the vaginal canal; the third way, you can turn it upside down and have the one knob stimulating the perineum while the two knobs stimulate the clitoris upon penetration; the fourth way, you have one knob stimulating the vaginal entrance and the two knobs up against the ring wearer.”

[$77 (was $90); loversstores.com]

Fun Factory Manta Vibrating Stroker Courtesy of Love Honey

This toy may resemble its eponymous aquatic creature but don’t worry, it certainly isn’t as scary. The unique design makes it a versatile penis vibrator that works well in both solo and partnered sex. “The soft silicone wings wrap around your penis and can be used as a vibrating stroker, or you can focus the vibrations in one spot, like the super sensitive area around the frenulum,” says Uren.

[$140; lovehoney.com]

[$130; amazon.com]

Lovers Wild Bronco Remote Control Prostate Massager Courtesy of Lover Stores

While this toy is marketed as a prostate toy, the remote makes it ideal as a toy in couple’s play. It can be controlled up to 25 feet away, is waterproof, and submersible, advises Stewart. “It’s also the perfect fit for a vaginal G-spot,” she says. So you can use it to play with yourself and each other from near and far.

[$69; loversstores.com]

Playboy Pleasure The 3 Way Cock Ring Courtesy of Lover Stores

For those men looking to experiment with serious penetrative grinding, this is the toy for you. It comes with two rings that hold it in place with an extension designed to stimulate the internal pleasure spot for your lover. “With three different vibrating points that have 10 speeds of vibration, you’ll be able to find your perfect combination of pleasure,” says Stewart.

[$99 (was $116); loversstores.com]

“This is the Ferrari of men’s sex toys,” prefaces Stephanie Matto, co-founder and CEO of Unfiltrd. Though it comes at a steeper price tag than some others on this list, Matto says “it’s undoubtedly the most unique and incredible experience.” This toy claims to get you harder and make you bigger, and can be used with your partner to enhance both of your pleasure.

[$99 (was $139); lelo.com]

[$69 (was $139); amazon.com]

This is a powerful and textured stroker that can reach up to 230 strokes per minute. “I’ve tried other masturbators, and none match up to the experience of this one,” says Uren. The user can control the speed and stroke length (to concentrate stimulation wherever feels best) and it features interactive experiences, like the ability to sync it to your favorite 2D or VR adult entertainment for immersive solo play.

[$249; kiiroo.com]

This is for the man who enjoys the feeling of tightness over intense stimulation. The Arcwave Voy is a manual stroker with eight levels of adjustable tightness and gentle ribbing on the inside of the toy to add subtle sensation to each stroke.

“The true reason behind my admiration, I have to admit, was the look of awe on my boyfriend’s face when I was using Arcwave Voy on him the first time,” says Uren. The open-ended design allows your partner to access the tip of your penis for oral play while using the stroker on your shaft.

[$99; lovehoney.com]

[$99; amazon.com]

Playboy Pleasure Come Hither Prostate Massager Courtesy of Lover Stores

Though the “come hither” motion (the technique of fingering a woman) is most associated with pleasuring vaginas, Stewart says it’s also a pleasurable motion for male prostates. “The end of this shaft vibrates to stimulate the P-spot, but it does it in a curling come hither motion that’s prime for ultimate orgasmic pleasure,” explains Stewart.

[$85 (was $100); loversstores.com]

In addition to reaping the usual benefits of cock rings (fuller, longer erections for more sensational orgasms), this cock ring has a vibrating arm that can be worn pointing up to stimulate a partner’s clitoris during intercourse or down to stimulate the wearer’s perineum.

“If you want to spice things up in the bedroom, or are looking for a great gift for your partner so they can have longer and more intense orgasms, this is the one,” says Uren.

[$129; lovehoney.com]

[$129; we-vibe.com]

CalExotics Gripper Spiral Grip Courtesy of Amazon

Don’t let the cheap price deter you. This open-sleeve masturbator is designed to please. The user can adjust the grip and the built-in ridges offer an intense sensation. “This one is a great ‘first-time’ toy for a man wanting to experiment,” says Matto.

[$18 (was $27); amazon.com]

For those experienced in anal play, “this is a must-have in your toy collection,” says Uren. Lovense Edge 2 emphasizes the highly sensitive area of the prostate with two motors that target the internal and external prostate. It’s app-enabled, which also opens up ways to include long-distance play with a partner. “There can be something very exciting about letting your partner take control,” says Uren.

[$140; lovehoney.com]