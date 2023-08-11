Looking for a high-cash-flow real estate market? Well, you’ll need low home prices to make that happen. With mortgage rates still at multi-decade highs and affordability at forty-year lows, there isn’t much cash flow to around…unless you’re investing in one of these markets. And while “cheap” rarely means “good,” there are a few housing markets on this list that investors can feel safe parking their money in.

Unless you have a million dollars in the bank or already own a portfolio of beachfront homes in Hawaii, you’re probably looking for the best market to stretch your investing dollars. Thankfully, we’ve got just that as the On the Market panel covers the ten most affordable housing markets in the United States. We’ll get into the nitty-gritty of the top four and highlight which we’d invest in and steer clear from.

Some of these markets have huge manufacturing entering the area, prompting massive job growth that could surge home prices. But, with most unaware of this type of economic movement, investors like you can take advantage by getting into these affordable markets before they become boomtowns!

Hey, everyone. Welcome to On the Market. I'm your host, Dave Meyer. Today I am joined by Kathy Fettke.

Wonderful.

Dave: And also Henry and Jamil

The twins are here.

If you can’t see them, they’re sitting in the same studio.

(Singing).

Yeah.

Dave: That was perfect.

Oh, man.

Dave: Okay. All right. We're in for a good one. Well, Jamil and Henry are sitting next to each other at community camp

Jamil:

Jamil: Sure. It's basically like real estate Woodstock, honestly. This started off as a little idea Pace Morby had. Pace, Jerry Norton, and myself visited Kalispell, Montana last year and Jerry's got a house on the lake on Lake Blaine. Beautiful place and Pace had thought, "Wouldn't be so great if we could get our communities out here to hang out a little bit, just a few folks?" And when Pace has a few people, it escalates fast. So all of a sudden, we've got a few hundred coming out to Kalispell, Montana, hanging out. And it's really just an opportunity for our communities to get to know each other, do deals with each other. It's really helpful to people when we can get folks together so they can use best practices and share resources and share opportunities with each other. And that's what this is all about.

Dave: Yeah, maybe Kathy and I'll get invited next year.

Yeah, maybe.

Jamil: You just had a wedding, bro.

Dave: I did. I was off getting married.

Henry: We're trying to keep you married.

Dave: Oh, thank you. Yes. I don't know if Jade would've wanted to honeymoon at community camp, but it was on our list, but it got knocked off. All right. Well that sounds very fun. Hope you guys have a great time.

Jamil: Awesome. Thank you.

Dave:

Today for our show, we are going to be talking about a very important thing these days, which is affordable housing markets, where people either as homeowners or investors, can look if they don’t have a lot of capital to invest or perhaps don’t want to put a lot of capital or trying to scale unit count quickly. As we all know, over the last couple of years, the median home price in the US has skyrocketed. It’s gone up about 20 or 25% and is now just below $400,000 as of this recording. I think a lot of people were thinking or perhaps hoping that things would get more affordable when interest rates went up and prices would go down, but that has not materialized.

Most recently we’ve seen that housing prices are pretty much flat year over year. But meanwhile, there is more to affordability than just housing prices. When you think about affordability, there’s basically it’s like a three-legged stool. There’s three things that’s going on. There’s of course housing prices, but it’s also mortgage rates, because I think it’s something like 70 or 80%, maybe more of homes are bought with a mortgage initially. And then of course, there’s wage growth. How much money is the average American making? And so over the last couple of years, in addition to prices going up, we’ve also seen mortgage rates go up. And although wage growth is going up, up until very recently, it wasn’t going up faster than inflation. And so all of these things combined created an environment where affordability, which is a thing that people can actually track, there’s a metric called affordability, is near 40-year lows.

The last time it was this difficult for the average American to buy the average price home in the United States was somewhere in the early 80s. So this is obviously concerning. I think there are big large scale issues with this for our society, but for investors and people who want to be buying real estate right now, this obviously presents its own challenge. And so today, we are going to talk about some of the most affordable housing markets in the United States. Each of us did a little bit of research based on an article that came out by realtor.com, which had the 10 most affordable cities in the US. Before we get into those though, I wanted to ask you guys. Kathy, we’ll start with you. There seems to be this trend in the US where people seem to be migrating to these more affordable cities. Are you seeing that with the people that you work with or are people investing more in these more affordable cities?

That’s been a trend for the past decade really, of people moving from high-priced markets into more affordable markets. Certainly as people age, baby boomers were able to sell their properties and with all cash go into another market, if they were leaving a high-priced market. It just got accelerated over COVID. But really, there’s such a lack of inventory everywhere that even prices have gone up in those “affordable markets.” As it’s been an interesting, obviously last couple of years where markets like Cincinnati has always been considered an affordable market, and I think their prices went up 20% in one year.

Yeah, it’s crazy. But we will show you that there are still a couple, but yeah. Do you think this is going to continue? Given what’s going on in remote work, it seems like this trend might actually accelerate. If housing prices stay this unaffordable and people can work remotely, perhaps there’ll be more migration to some of these cheaper cities.

Kathy:

Yeah, absolutely. People who can, there’s still a lot of positions where you do have to show up to work, where someone is physically needed to be there. But again, with a huge population of baby boomers looking at retirement and younger people who’ve figured out how to retire earlier, we probably will see the trend continue. I was just having dinner with some neighbors who were like, “What do you do?” “Well, let’s sit down and talk about it.”

And as I was explaining things, it occurred to me, I hadn’t said this before, but it’s like right now as an investor’s market, because the first time home buyer is struggling. But they still want a place to live. Investors, they have potentially, obviously more knowledge, more negotiating power. Right now, rich and I are closing on a duplex. And we got a four and three-quarter interest rate because we know how to negotiate with the builders to pay the points down for us. So this feels like an investor’s market. It’s still good for families because they need a place to rent and they can’t afford to buy. But that’s just what it is right now.

Jamil, since you operate on such a national basis, I’m curious, are you seeing more activity in affordable markets relative to expensive ones or is it the same everywhere?

There’s still a tremendous amount of activity in the high appreciation, high demand markets. The higher price markets are still very robust. Other than some of the activity that we’re watching and tracking in southern California, it feels like the other markets, the other major markets in the United States with migration patterns and still a lot of good opportunity for jobs, it’s still great for investors. And so although these more inexpensive markets proved to be great places to live, I don’t think it has attracted the type of investment or investor quality that these other markets still enjoy. And so I think as we start to see people’s minds shift and perhaps if folks start to move into these markets a little bit more, you might see the investors start really pushing over there and making some big investments.

That’s pretty interesting. So do you think from an investor perspective, more affordable markets have maybe less competition or at least less sophisticated competition for people who might-

For the moment.

Decide to … For the moment. Yeah. Well, Henry, do you consider northwest Arkansas an affordable market?

Henry:

I do. It’s changing. The cost of living is going up because of all of the people from across the country moving there or moving back there because of the corporations. They’re requiring people to come into the office on a daily basis. But it’s still Arkansas, so it’s going to be more affordable in comparison to some of the markets that Jamil is referring to. And we’re seeing … The activity here is crazy. I’ve listed two properties in the last three weeks and both are getting three to five showings a day, and I had offers on both in less than 24 hours. And they’re not investor offers. These are families buying these things, with the current rates and the current salaries that they have. So it’s intense, man.

I know a lot of people move to your area due to the strong job growth. But do you think part of the demand and reason people are moving there is because of the relative affordability?

I still think not a ton of people on a national scale understand this little pocket of Arkansas, and so I wouldn’t think that. I think we have 37 people a day moving to Northwest Arkansas, and the majority of those people are moving because of the companies here.

That’s some helpful context for investors who are considering moving to or considering investing in some of these more affordable markets. We’re now going to get into some of the most affordable markets that you may want to consider as an investor in the entire country, right after this break.

So we have this list from realtor.com that has the top 10 most affordable markets, and each of us is going to represent the top four. So I’m just going to start by reading off numbers 10 through five. The 10th most affordable market is Augusta, Georgia. The ninth is Columbia, South Carolina. Then we have Wichita, Kansas in eighth, Indianapolis in seventh, Jackson, Mississippi in sixth, and Little Rock, Arkansas, Henry. Not far from … That’s not northwest Arkansas though?

No, that’s in the middle.

All right. Well, that is number five. Henry, tell us about the fourth most affordable market in the US.

Yeah, this was fun to research because I had no idea. So the market is McAllen, Texas. And so looking at some of the stats, median list price for homes is 270,000, median down payment, 54,000, and the median household income is 57,000 there. What I learned is that surprisingly, McAllen, not only is it one of the fastest growing cities in Texas, but it’s the fifth most populous metro area in Texas.

Really?

Yeah, the jobs market is strong there, so companies that have moved there or opening offices there is The Monitor Group, AM Mex Products, McAllen Medical Center, and the school that most of the people are going to out there is South Texas College. So that’s a lot of the employers that are out there. The other stat that I thought was super cool is that future job growth over the next 10 years is predicted to be 36.1%, which is higher than the US average.

So they’re predicting growth. But what’s happening I think that’s creating opportunity, is people with higher paying jobs are outpacing the people with the lower paying jobs. Lower paying jobs are starting to get priced out of affordable housing, and so poverty is growing there. But I think that creates an opportunity for investors if you have a strategy of buying at a discount and then creating affordable housing. So not renting A Class but focusing more on C Class or taking D and F Class and making them C- Class, and then having affordable prices or deploying a Section Eight strategy and providing housing to the people that really need it. You’ve got obviously lots of people who are employed there who need an affordable place to live. And so if the prices are already lower than the national average, and then you can then on top of that buy at a discount, it creates this gap where you can price your rents affordably and have consistent tenant and have guaranteed money through Section Eight.

That’s a really good strategy. Have you ever done anything like that, Henry?

Yeah, we had a couple of Section Eight units and it was great. It was fantastic. We got the majority of our money every month like clockwork. And the amount that the tenants had to come up with themselves was typically so small that we didn’t have problems collecting that either. I think part of that too is the properties we had on Section Eight, we made really nice, and so people wanted to live there. They didn’t want to have to leave and go somewhere else where they probably weren’t going to get as nice of a product.

And so if you can find a way to keep your rehab costs down, but create a nice place to live, there are plenty of fantastic people who are on Section Eight and would love a nice place to live, and if you give them that, then they’ll want to stay as long as possible. One of the things that’s interesting for landlords is you’re looking at the average rent for a two bedroom home. McAllen is under a thousand dollars or the national average is what? Up over 14 to 1500. So it is affordable, but if you can keep your rents under that, like I said, you create this opportunity to provide affordable housing to a market that seems like you’ve got a lot of people in that niche.

Awesome. That sounds like a very good approach to this type of market and probably works in a lot of these affordable markets as well. All right. Thank you, Henry. Jamil, number three, most affordable market in the US. Tell us about it.

So the third most affordable market in the US is Scranton, Pennsylvania, famous for being the birthplace of our 46th president, Joe Biden. Actually, no, that’s not why it’s famous. It’s famous because of The Office.

Yeah, come on. Home of Dunder Mifflin.

You would think it would be famous-

Best show ever.

But no, truly, it is famous for being the place where they technically shoot The Office. They actually shoot The Office in California, but they got a lot of their establishing location shots in Scranton, Pennsylvania. And oddly enough, it’s turned into this incredible tourist situation over there where you go to Scranton and there’s places that they mention in the television show that you can go visit, and thousands and thousands of people go there every single year to just view and hang out.

I bet. That’s so funny.

And so it’s incredible how the entertainment industry has A, boosted an economy and really put a town on the map. But when you look at it in terms of the economics of it, it’s actually pretty incredible how economical it can be. So looking at the median price point in Scranton, the median list price is $225,000, the median down payment is $45,000, and the median household income is $54,279.

Now, it was interesting because I was thinking, “Well, since Scranton is such an affordable place to live, let’s look at it from the opposite perspective.” Let’s just say that you were one of these people that had … You lived in southern California. You have a house in Compton that you were able to sell for $900,000. What could you get in Scranton, Pennsylvania? So I actually took the opposite approach. What was the most expensive house that you could buy in Scranton? Because I wanted to understand what that would look like. So I looked at the most expensive house in Scranton. And for $1.5 million, you can get a six bed, five bath, 6,000 square foot, Victorian mansion equipped with a carriage house, a basketball court, nine acres of land, and an entire generation of ghosts.

Ghosts? That really drives up the price. Yeah.

Do they pay rent? Is it income [inaudible 00:17:06]?

I don’t think they do. But it is a very quaint and cute city, and I feel that if you were looking at it from the investor standpoint, there were incredible deals that I saw as I was researching and searching the market, that you could find in the multifamily sector. And really some of these properties, if you were to pick this building up and put it in any of these other appreciating or high demand markets, we’d be talking millions and millions and millions of dollars. And you can get buildings, nice C+, B- buildings with some pretty incredible rents. We’re talking the average rent being anywhere between 650 to $700 a month, and you can pick these things up at 30 to $40,000 a door. Where are you going to find returns like that? It’s an incredible place to invest. It’s just that do you want to live in Scranton? Well, if you are an investor and you can afford this 1.5 million house, maybe you can hang out with the ghosts.

That’s a very, very compelling case. Thank you. I love how Dunder Mifflin is not actually hiring, but has actually led to job growth indirectly in Scranton. It’s not even a real company, but it’s creating an economic engine for Scranton, which is great.

Really fun.

All right, well thank you, Jamil. I’m up next for number two. I am glad I got assigned this one because I’ve been to this place and went to college right there. Number two is Syracuse, New York, which if you’re not familiar, is in western New York, just near Rochester, New York, where I went to school. And in this town, the median list price is $217,000. And meanwhile, the median household income is about $40,000, and the median rent is $1,450, meaning the rent-to-price ratio is close to 0.7, which means not everything is going to cashflow in that market. But it does mean that on average, you can probably find stuff that is breaking even or doing a little bit better. And if you are a diligent investor and find good deals, you’ll be able to find some pretty solid good cashflowing deals in Syracuse, New York.

Now, I think what’s really cool about Syracuse is at least I have this bias sometimes. I don’t know about you guys. When I look at an affordable market, I assume it’s a non-appreciating market or it’s affordable for a reason because there’s relatively low demand. But in Syracuse, the demand and the job growth has honestly been pretty crazy. The unemployment rate there is 2.6%, which if you compare to the rest of the US, is about 3.6%. And 3.6% for the whole country is pretty close to the lowest it’s ever been. So 2.6% is an extremely low unemployment rate, and it just shows that this market might be really poised for growth. I looked up this one thing that’s driving a lot of this growth, which is pretty amazing. Micron, which is a technology company. I don’t know, one of the first computers I ever had, it was like the size of a refrigerator was a micron. That’s all I know about this company.

But apparently, they’re still around making cool stuff and they’re opening a plant there that is expected to bring 49,000 jobs to the area. And the population of Syracuse is only 146,000. So that’s basically a third of the entire area, and probably half of the working age population of that entire area may be able to be employed by this one place. And I assume this being a technology company, that’s relatively high paying jobs.

The other thing that’s really cool about Syracuse is there are a lot of very good schools and universities there, a lot of technical schools in the area. So there’s highly educated graduates. So for these, that’s probably, if I had to guess, one of the reasons why Micron is choosing to put their new plant there. And that’s going to lead to likely a lot of very high paying jobs in that area over the long run. So that’s what I got. That’s what I know about Syracuse, New York, other than my freshman year of college. My roommate gave me tickets to a Billy Joel concert and I went there. And I tried to scalp tickets from a undercover cop and he stopped me from doing it because he was very kind.

Well, wait. He was set up to bust people for scalping and then liked you so much that he said, “Listen, I’m going to put you away”?

Actually, I was trying to sell an extra ticket. I was like, “Hey, do you want this or something?” And he was like, “You don’t want to sell me that ticket.” I was like, “Yeah, I do.” He showed me his badge. He was like, “No, you don’t.” I was like, “Okay.”

(Laughing).

You’re right.

So nice cops in Syracuse, at least that one. All right, for our last and the most affordable market in the United States, Kathy, tell us about it.

I first want to say that the most affordable place in the US may not be the best place to invest. There are oftentimes then there’s reasons for affordability to be so high.

So this is not the safest, my argument about Syracuse.

Yes, It violates all of my rules for investing long-term. I wouldn’t invest in the city, but I do hope there is a comeback. This town is Youngstown, Ohio. It is a true Rust Belt city. In its heyday, it was a mecca. It was a boom steel town. And then of course, those heyday days of glamour are gone and it is sad, it’s unfortunate. The median list price is $149,000, which means that maybe you’d be a baller at 200,000. You could really be in the nicest neighborhood. So again, if you are looking for an affordable place to live, this could be on the map for you. It’s median growth. This is what I look at, is how are the prices increasing? Because in an area, if you’re buying an investment property, if you’re living there, different. If you’re buying an investment property and there isn’t really growth, if there’s no appreciation, then what you get is cashflow.

And if you’re just getting cashflow, this is one of those markets where you really got to buy deep. You’ve got to get a deep, deep discount because you’ve got to buy the appreciation and force appreciation by getting it cheap and fixing it up and then having the cashflow, because homes get old and they need to be fixed. And when things break and need to be fixed, the cashflow is just not going to cover it. It’s like you lost that entire year’s income fixing things. I’ve done this plenty of times thinking that the best thing you could do is buy a cheap house. But it ends up … If it’s not appreciating, it’s hard to make money on it.

So the biggest concern I have about investing in a place like this is there’s been a population loss of one and a half percent in 2020 to 2022, in that time period where people have been moving to more affordable places. They have been cashing out of the high price markets and going where they want to live in more affordable markets, but not here. So it’s just concerning. I don’t like to be in markets that are not growing and that are actually shrinking.

Kathy, I just looked it up because I wanted to do take Jamil’s.

I looked at it right now too.

What did you find, to the most expensive one?

The most expensive house. Yeah, on Old Furnace Road. Is that the one you’re looking at right now?

Yes. 598,000.

Yeah.

Place looks dope actually.

You could live well there, yes, if you buy the most expensive house and maybe don’t need to put your kids in school there. The poverty level is 35%. So very sad. It’s just again, like a typical Rust Belt city. What you think of is at one time, it was where everybody wanted to live because of the steel industry. And then when that shifted, and I believe the story is that that manufacturing went to other countries, a lot of these cities were just left hanging without a job center. And when you go on to the Chamber of Commerce, you see they’re really trying to bring business back and it hasn’t worked yet.

Well, hopefully they do. It’s true. It’s obviously not something you want to see. But I think it underscores a really important point that we should discuss here for a minute, is that affordability doesn’t mean it’s like a deal. I think you saw this in the stock market over the last couple of years where everyone was just buying the dip. If it was cheap, you’re like, “I’m just going to buy it because everything will go up.” And honestly, that might’ve worked during the pandemic. But I think things are still hot, but they’re normalizing in a way. So Kathy, you mentioned couple things that you look at. Jamil or Henry, do you guys have any other advice on if you were trying to vet a city for investing that is cheap but has good investment prospects, what would you be looking for?

Well, I want to tag onto to what Kathy and what you said too as well. When you’re looking at these things, you’re going to get cashflow or you’re going to get appreciation. There’s few markets where you can get both. I think you’ve got to be really diligent about your analysis to find the markets where you can get both. But investors really need to understand what’s your goal with your investment strategy? Is your goal cashflow because you’re trying to build up income to replace your job? Then that might point you in one direction. But wealth isn’t built through cashflow. I think we use the word cashflow because it’s popular and it means you make money every month, but that’s not how wealth is built.

So if the goal is to build wealth, you’ve got to have that appreciation. It’s the debt pay down through the rents that you get and the appreciation as the property goes up that compounds and you get this wealth creation. And so you really have to understand what am I looking for as far as like what’s my long-term strategy? If you’re going to buy a cashflow market because you’re trying to build up some income, that’s great. But at some point, you’re probably going to want to sell off that portfolio and put that money into what’s really going to build you well. So you don’t just want to go buy in the market that’s going to give you the most cashflow, if your long-term goal is wealth building.

The other factor that I think is really important to think about, just from an investor standpoint, is where’s the money? I always want to look at if you’re looking at the affordable markets, look at the lender activity. Look at what’s attracting the investment. Track that. Track the volume of cash deals or the volume of hard money deals and see is there an opportunity for other investment, other investors, other people to collaborate with and do business? And if you’re going to be trying to do business in the market like that, you don’t want to be alone. You want to be around other folks that are also investing in there as well, because one person is not going to be able to override a market. If you’ve got multiple investors doing things and revitalizing an area, then there potentially could be some opportunity for you there. But I would be definitely wanting to see what other investors are doing and if it’s attracting investment. And if it’s not, then there’s definitely a reason for that.

That’s such a good point. I feel like that’s something that’s not really discussed that much, is obviously the strength of your team and having colleagues that you can rely on. But also, if there’s a dearth of investment in the area, you’re not going to be able to change that yourself unless you’re Blackstone or BlackRock. As an individual investor, it’s very hard to have that influence yourself. Kathy, did you want to jump in?

I was just going to say a hundred percent, businesses like to be around other businesses. People like to be around other people, who if you have a business, you want to be around other business people. But I will argue that you can get cashflow and appreciation. That is my entire strategy, always has been, is to go into markets where exactly, I think it was Jamil that just said, that where there’s something coming, where businesses are coming, but maybe the locals don’t know about it yet. And so you could still buy cheap, but you know that’s going to change over the next couple of years, was exactly what we’re doing in Texas. When you mentioned McAllen, we were investing in McAllen years ago, and before it was what it is today. I wouldn’t necessarily buy anything today because it doesn’t cashflow as well. But there’s the next market, the next frontier where the growth is going. Because in every metro that’s growing, it starts to get expensive.

Downtown Dallas is pretty expensive. So then people move out, out, out, out. So getting in front of that path of progress is for me, how I love to make money because we buy cheap. It cashflows, but then it goes up with an appreciation as more jobs come into the area. I don’t see that happening in this Ohio town, but there are other places in Ohio where that is happening. Like Cleveland for example, or Cincinnati. These are areas where they were Rust Belt, but they’ve come back. Cleveland is a huge medical center and Detroit is a great example of what you were saying about you need lots of money. There were two billionaires that decided to come in and try to revitalize Detroit. And even with their billions, it’s been hard, but it is coming around.

Do any of you … Kathy or Henry, I know you’re in Northwest Arkansas, but are there any super affordable cities that you’re currently investing in?

Well, you know I am. You know I-

Dallas.

Yeah. Well, it’s really not Dallas. It’s an hour and a half north of Dallas. We’re almost on the border of Oklahoma, and that’s where so many of the chip manufacturers are coming in. But again, the locals don’t know it, so we’re literally still buying homes for $50,000. It’s insane because they just don’t know what’s coming. Even though it’s super obvious there’s cranes everywhere and the freeways are expanding. So yes, a hundred percent still on that path. What about you guys?

I buy a little bit in Joplin, Missouri, which is about an hour north of northwest Arkansas. You’ve got population increasing in northwest Arkansas that is driving prices up. People are spreading out. It’s a short enough commute and there’s decent job market there as well. And so you can get more for your money in that area or the areas leading up into Joplin. And so just playing the long game around as people start to spread out from northwest Arkansas, where are they going to end up? And I know I can buy and get great cashflow there. So pretty strict rules about what I buy there. It’s got to be a cashflow monster and then playing the long game over time.

Nice.

For myself, you guys know I’m a consummate wholesaler, so I’m trying to sell everything I find. But for my holdings, I have been doing better withholding rentals, but I’m lazy. I’m only buying rentals where I live.

Yeah, totally makes sense. To each their own.

You live in a great place to own rentals though, so.

Yes.

Not an affordable place though.

No.

Like Phoenix, whole area has gotten so crazy. I don’t mean your specific area, but Phoenix in general has just gotten so expensive over the last couple of years.

Sure has.

Dave: All right, well thank you all so much, Henry and Jamil. Make sure to send us a video of you two on the slip and slide together, and we will hopefully be there with you next year.

Kathy:

Kathy: Yeah. We want the invite next time.

Henry:

Henry: You got to wear the outfit though.

Dave:

Dave: Oh, we will. All right. Well, Kathy, Jamil, Henry, thank you guys so much for joining us. And to all of you listening, we appreciate you tuning in. We'll see you for the next episode of On The Market.

On the Market is created by me, Dave Meyer and Kailyn Bennett. Produced by Kailyn Bennett, editing by Joel Esparza and Onyx Media, research by Pooja Jindal, copywriting by Nate Weintraub. And a very special thanks to the entire BiggerPockets team. The content on the show, On the Market, are opinions only. All listeners should independently verify data points, opinions, and investment strategies.