The best wireless gaming headsets can deliver great audio performance and reliable voice chat capabilities without any pesky cables getting in your way. Whether you want to experience immersive surround sound while playing on a living room TV, need a bit more privacy in a dorm room, or just want fewer wires tying you to your computer, a quality wireless gaming headset will help you level up any console or PC setup.

Thanks to great improvements in battery life, higher bandwidth signals for better sound quality, and reduced audio delay, wireless models are now some of the best gaming headsets on the market. Even non-gamers can see benefits thanks to new features like simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, which makes multitasking between two devices a simple process.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best wireless gaming headsets available right now, including several over-ear models and even a wireless earbud option. All of our picks have been evaluated using the same testing factors, which include audio quality, connectivity, and overall value. And if you’re looking for a new gaming system to pair with your headset, check out our guides to the best gaming laptops, best gaming PCs, and best gaming consoles.

Our picks for the best wireless gaming headsets

Best high-end model: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless – See at Amazon

The Arctis Nova Pro is an amazing wireless headset that supports all consoles and has premium features like a sophisticated wireless transmitter, active noise cancellation, and swappable battery packs.

Best budget option: Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset – See at Wyze

This affordable gaming headset offers impressive value with simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, and roughly 30 hours of battery life.

Best for console gamers: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X – See at Amazon

SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7 is available in different versions designed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and its USB-C dongle can also connect to a Nintendo Switch in portable mode.

Best for PC gamers: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless – See at Amazon

The BlackShark V2 Pro is a no-frills yet high-performance wireless headset with an impressive 70-hour battery life, breathable memory foam ear cups, and the option to swap between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth.

Best earbuds: Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed – See at Amazon

Razer’s Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed are true wireless earbuds that support both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth with active noise cancellation and Razer’s signature customizable lighting.