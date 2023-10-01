I love it when I come across a cool product on Amazon that promises to make my life better in some way — whether that’s in the self-care department or just saving me time in the kitchen. It’s even better when it’s affordable and comes backed by glowing reviews, so I know I can count on it living up to all the hype. But finding those life-improving products can take some doing, which is why I’ve taken the liberty of rounding them up for you.

Ahead you’ll find 50 products that aren’t only genius, they’ve also got near-perfect reviews (I’m talking thousands of 4.5- to five-star ratings), and they’re all $35 or less. It doesn’t get better than that.

01 This Tool That Transforms Your Fave Facial Cleansers Into Foam Luxury face cleansers can do wonders for your skin, but they often come with a high price tag. With this foam-making pump, you can whip your cleansers into literal marshmallow-like clouds that not only feel great but stretch your product to last longer. Just squeeze a pearl-sized amount of any facial cleanser into the whip maker, add water, and give it a few pumps. You’ll get a fluffy cleanser that goes the distance. Available sizes: 1

02 This Adorable Spoon Holder If you love pups, you’re gonna love this adorable dog-shaped spoon holder. It’s made out of a flexible BPA-free silicone material and is designed to sit on the edge of a cup or pot. One reviewer said, “[It’s] a cute and functional tool I use to rest my cooking chopsticks, spoons, on and away from a countertop that might not be as clean as I’d like it to be.” Available sizes: 1

03 This Microwave Caddy For Burn-Free Handling No more burning your hands trying to get a hot dish out of the microwave with this genius caddy complete with cool-touch handles. It can hold both plates and bowls and the raised edges are great for catching spills. One reviewer noted, “If you have children in the home that cook in a microwave, or adults for that matter, it’s perfect in keeping them safe.” Available sizes: 1

04 This Gourmet Box Grater With A Storage Container This is a box grater to beat all box graters. It grates and slices to perfection and features a comfortable, ergonomic handle. But the best part of it is the detachable storage container that fits snuggly on the bottom of the grater, catching all the food so you don’t have to dirty another dish during prep. Pop the lid on any leftovers, and when it needs a wash, you’ll love that all the parts are dishwasher safe. Available sizes: 1

05 This Handheld Knife Sharpener Save money on having your knives professionally sharpened and do it yourself with this easy-to-use handheld knife sharpener. The three slots repair, sharpen, and polish knives to like-new condition. And it features an ergonomic, rubberized base and handle for grip. Plus, it comes with a cut-resistant glove for added safety. Available sizes: 1

06 These Extra-Long Silicone Spatulas These extra-long spatulas are nearly a foot long, making them brilliant for reaching deep into pots and blenders. They feature a stainless steel core with a flexible silicone coating that makes getting every bit of food out easy. And they can even resist temperatures up to about 482 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from packs of two or four. Available sizes: 1

07 This Genius Guacamole Keeper The key to keeping guacamole fresh and free from browning is keeping it away from air. This guacamole storage container does exactly that by creating an air-tight surface with its pressure-releasing slits. And since it holds about 4 cups, it’s a great size for whipping up batches ahead of time for entertaining. Available sizes: 1

08 This Best-Selling Trash Can For The Car This car trash can will finally give you a place to stash trash that’s not your car door pockets or cup holders. And come to think of it, since it has a waterproof lining and mesh side pockets, it also doubles as a mini ice chest and snack holder. With more than 30,000 five-star ratings to date, this multi-tasking car accessory is worth every penny of its affordable price tag. Available sizes: 3

09 These Clear Food Organizer Bins For The Fridge Keeping your fridge organized is a breeze with these clear storage bins, offered in packs in varying sizes. “I love that this product helped me organize my fridge that was previously a hot mess,” reported one reviewer. “The bins even slide out like drawers to make accessing items easier. This was a game changer for me and my boyfriend who make most of our meals at home and always have a full fridge.” Available sizes: 4

10 This Personal Mug Warmer For Always-Hot Coffee If you can’t ever seem to get through a hot cup of coffee because you’re too busy with the kids and work, this personal-size mug warmer is calling your name. It keeps drinks at the perfect sipping temperature all day. And if you forget to turn it off when it’s not in use, it’s got an auto shut-off feature to do it for you. Available sizes: 1

11 This Pancake Batter Bottle For Mixing & Pouring Mix up just about any batter right in this blender bottle with a built-in whisk, making for less mess and more exact pours. One reviewer raved, “This gives me the perfect no mess pancakes!!!! Just put the batter in… add water and shake!!! Dispense as much or little as you would like.” Plus the whole thing is top-rack dishwasher safe. Available sizes: 1

12 This Easy-To-Store Dish Drying Rack Dish drying racks usually take up quite a bit of counter space and aren’t exactly practical for storing. But this durable stainless steel roll-up dish drying rack eliminates both problems. Roll it right out over your sink, then roll it right up when empty and store it in a drawer. Available sizes: 6

13 These Jumbo Ice Cube Molds These ice trays make six jumbo spheres and squares that not only look like those cool drinks you see in trendy bars, they also melt less quickly so your drinks stay chilled without becoming diluted right away. And since the trays are made of silicone, the ice cubes are easy to pop out. Available sizes: 1

14 This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For Home & Outdoor Adventures If you enjoy singing in the shower, you’ll appreciate this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. While it’s great for music or podcasts in the shower, it can handle all kinds of wet situations, like one reviewer mentioned, “We took it on a rafting trip and it worked perfectly for that […].” Available sizes: 1

15 This Insulated Food Container For Piping-Hot Soup & More This is one of the highest-rated, affordable insulated food containers on Amazon, and it’s not hard to see why. It has a slim design with a wide mouth and holds a good amount of food or liquid — keeping it hot for 5 hours or cold for 10 hours. And multiple reviewers attest to its non-leaking lid. Available sizes: 1

16 These Lip Smoothing Brushes Chapped lip season is upon us. So adding these lip scrubbers to your beauty routine is going to be a smart bet for keeping your lips free from dry skin, while amping up their moisture absorption level in the process. Just wet the double-sided, textured silicone heads and gently brush your lips just like you would your teeth. Choose from three different pack sizes. Available sizes: 3

17 These Reusable Baking Cups That Release Easily With a 4.7-star rating after nearly 71,000 reviews, these silicone baking cups are clearly a must-have for home bakers. They pop right into muffin trays just like paper baking cups and effortlessly release with no butter or non-stick spray needed. And the best part is that they’re reusable, so they’ll save you money over time. Available sizes: 2 pack sizes offered

18 This Pillow Tablet Holder This tablet holder is super-soft, making it comfortable to sit it on your lap while you catch up on work or your favorite show, while the six ridges let you choose just the right angle. And because you’ll probably be getting a lot of use out it, you’ll be glad to know the cover is removable and machine washable. Available sizes: 1

19 These 5-Blade Scissors For Cutting Herbs Herbs are prone to bruising, so chopping them with a regular kitchen knife can leave you with a less-than-appealing result. Enter these ingenious scissors that are designed especially for cutting herbs. They have five super-sharp blades that cut herbs in less time while keeping them nice and green. They’re so great, you’re going to want to put them to the test with all kinds of foods. Available sizes: 1

20 These Convenient Stove Gap Covers The crevices between your stove and the cabinets are like an abyss just waiting for food to fall in. The mess that results is not fun to clean, but it can be avoided with these heat-resistant stove gap covers. One reviewer said, “I hate pulling my stove out and cleaning the sides of my cabinets and stove, these are a life saver.” Available sizes: 4

21 This Overnight Cuticle Repair Treatment This cuticle oil is formulated to nourish and protect cuticles with its paraben- and cruelty-free blend of natural, soothing ingredients. Simply massage a couple of drops onto each nail before bed and watch how much the health of your cuticles and nails improves overnight. Available sizes: 3

22 This Hacker-Proof Credit Card Holder Electronic pickpocketing makes your credit card information vulnerable. But this RFID-blocking credit card holder prevents hackers from stealing your information while keeping your cards neatly organized in the 26 easy-to-access slots. And the genuine leather outer with smooth zipper closure looks great too. Available sizes: 1

23 This Slim Light Bar For Under Cabinets & More The low-profile design of this light bar makes it perfect for closets, stairways, under kitchen cabinets, or anywhere a little extra light is needed. Since it’s battery-operated, it requires no electrical access and can be installed with heavy-duty adhesive in less than a minute — just tap to turn on or off and you’re in business. Available sizes: Several pack sizes available

24 These Cordless Blackout Shades These paper shades block out 99% of light for better sleep and added privacy. And since they’re cordless, they’re a safer option for families with small children or pets. They come in precut standard window sizes (and are also trimmable for the perfect fit) and install without any need for tools thanks to the stick-on design. Available sizes: 2

25 This Long-Lasting Lip Oil With Tint This lip tint checks all the boxes. It’s long-lasting, moisturizing, and adds a hint of natural-looking color. Several reviewers say it’s not sticky like other lip glosses and only needs to be reapplied every few hours. There are several neutral shades to choose from, and there’s even a colorless option. Available sizes: multiple sets

26 This Root Touch-Up Powder That’s Also Great For Thinning Hair This paraben-free tinted hair powder helps blend away roots or areas on the scalp where hair is thinning or balding. It goes on with little effort, won’t clog pores, and lasts up to 48 hours. One reviewer noted, “I love this powder to use on some of my grays when I’m in between coloring sessions. It’s also great for perfecting your hairline. The product is high quality and stays for days. Would highly recommend.” Available sizes: 2

27 This Callus Remover For Baby-Soft Feet Keep your feet soft all year long with this callus removal gel. It’s super easy to use at home thanks to the easy-to-follow instructions and pro-grade formula. After a warm foot soak, apply a thin layer all over the bottom of your feet and heels, let sit for up to 10 minutes, rinse, and scrub away dead skin with a rasp or pumice. You’re going to love the baby-smooth results. Available sizes: 2 pack sizes

28 These Corner Rug Grips To End Trips & Slides Stop tripping over carpet corners or sucking them up every time you vacuum with these durable corner carpet grippers. They come in a convenient four-pack (one for every corner, of course) and keep corners in place without damaging your floors or the bottom of your rugs. Available sizes: Two pack sizes

29 This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit To Remove Lint Build-Up Lint build-up in dryer vents can prevent dryers from functioning properly and even pose a fire risk. Professional vent cleaners aren’t cheap, so doing the job yourself can save you a lot of money. And this dryer vent cleaning kit — that requires nothing more than your vacuum cleaner to suck up years of lint — makes it easy. Available sizes: 1

30 This Potent Facial Serum With Nearly 14,000 Five-Star Ratings You don’t have to head to the spa for glowing skin. This Korean facial serum — with nearly 14,000 five-star reviews — is made with a powerfully effective yet safe blend of natural oils, like plant-based hyaluronic acid and citrus stem cells, and vitamins, including C and E. A few drops rubbed into the skin daily helps improve overall appearance and elasticity. Available sizes: 1

31 This Bidet Toilet Attachment That Installs Easily Bidets are common in Europe for good reason — they’re a sanitary, eco-friendly way to clean up after using the restroom. This bidet attachment is an awesome toilet upgrade that’s easy to install and saves you money on toilet paper. In fact, some reviewers said they loved it so much that they bought two. Available sizes: 2

32 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works In A Flash Over time, makeup brushes accumulate a build-up of cosmetics, skin, and dust that can be harmful to your skin, so it’s important to give them a good routine wash. This electric brush cleaner washes and dries makeup brushes in less than a minute and includes attachments to fit a variety of handle sizes. Available sizes: 1

33 This Stick-On Shower Caddy Set For All Your Products Forget the tools, this shower caddy set sticks on with durable adhesive that won’t damage surfaces. The two shelves are extra roomy, giving you tons of space to store even large bottles of shampoo and conditioner. And the convenient hooks are great for hanging scrubbers and loofas. But the best part is, the whole thing is rust-proof so you won’t have to change it out anytime soon. Available sizes: 1

34 A Floating Corner Shelf That’s Great For Odds & Ends This floating corner shelf, with alternating tiered compartments, is a chic and budget-friendly way to add extra space and character to any room. It’s just the right size for displaying framed photos, small plants, books, clocks, and more — each shelf can hold up to 11 pounds. It easily mounts to the wall with the included hardware. Available sizes: 1

35 These Stainless Steel Wine Glasses Unbreakable wine glasses? Yes, please. This set of four stainless steel wine glasses is great for home, picnics, and camping. And since they’re stemless, they won’t tip over easily. They come in a bunch of fun colors for showing off your personal style, and they’re all dishwasher-safe. Available sizes: 1

36 These Aromatherapy Shower Steamers In Soothing Scents These shower steamers will make you feel like you’re literally at the spa. When placed in the corner of a steamy shower, they slowly melt away, giving off sublime scents that transform your shower into an aromatherapy experience. They’re perfect for gifting too.

37 These Durable Drill Brushes For Tough Cleaning Jobs These brush heads attach to most power drills, taking the hard work out of scrubbing away dirt and grime that gets stuck in grout and on other hard-to-clean surfaces. They come in three convenient sizes, plus an extension arm for added length, so there’s a way to tackle even the hardest-to-reach spots. The nylon brushes are both durable and designed to prevent scratching. You just need to provide the drill. Available sizes: 1

38 These Clear Shower Door Seals That Can Be Cut To Size These frameless shower door seals are a must for keeping water from leaking out of offending showers. They snug, PVC seal grips the bottom of the glass door while the flexible fins create a waterproof barrier. They can be cut to size for a perfect fit. One reviewer said, “Wow, what an improvement to my shower door. The old seal had yellowed and cracked. The seal was a little challenging to install. But, this seal looks great and no more leaks! I love it.” Available sizes: 1

39 This Eco-Friendly Furniture Wax You’ll want to toss those spray-on furniture polishes after you give this all-natural furniture wax a try. It’s made entirely from beeswax and natural tree nut oils, making it earth-friendly, safe for the family, and non-damaging to furniture surfaces. Just rub a little on for a professional and buttery smooth finish. And there’s no over-powering odor, either. Available sizes: 3

40 These Adjustable Drawer Dividers For Kitchen Items & Clothes Organize every drawer in the house with these adjustable drawer dividers. They’re made from eco-friendly bamboo that features a smooth finish, and they easily adjust from 17.5 inches to 22 inches. And they’re great for the kitchen, too, since they need nothing more than a damp wipe to keep them clean. Available sizes: 2 pack sizes offered

41 This Space-Saving Clip-On Colander Straining foods has never been easier than with this clip-on colander. It’s made from food-safe and heat-resistant silicone and clips securely to pots, pans, and bowls of almost any size. One reviewer said, “I didn’t know I needed this pot and pasta strainer but it turns out it was exactly what I needed. I had 5 colanders in my kitchen and with this nifty little gizmo strainer I got rid of all but one […].” Available sizes: 1

42 This Flexible Book Light That You Don’t Have To Hold This rechargeable neck reading light is fully adjustable with bendable arms and blue light-filtered LED lights that can be independently powered on three settings — all in a lightweight, comfortably wearable neck light perfect for children and adults. Plus, there are a ton of fun colors to choose from. Available sizes: 1

43 These Gentle Body Brushes For Exfoliated, Smooth Skin These gentle exfoliating brushes are great for keeping your skin clean and smooth without the need for expensive products or treatments. They’re safe to use on nearly every part of the body (and on nearly everybody in the family) and feature an easy-to-hold, ergonomic handle grip. Available sizes: 1

44 These Cube Organizers For Traveling You could just throw all your things into your suitcase and be on your way, but these packing cubes are the much more organized way to go. They come in five different sizes and are made from flexible, nylon fabric and breathable mesh so you can see the contents inside. Pack, zip, and go. Available sizes: 1

45 This Concentrated Snail Mucin Repair Cream Don’t be turned off by the thought of putting snail mucin on your skin. It’s actually a sanitary and effective way to moisturize and repair your skin that has turned doubters into believes. This Korean formula skin cream features ethically harvested snail mucin, organic green tea, and a blend of nourishing vitamins. One shopper raved, “OMG. Just yes. My skin looks amazing.”

46 This Portable, Pour-Over Coffee Maker The 10.5-ounce glass carafe on this portable coffee maker is a great size for traveling while still being able to make a few cups of coffee in a single batch. And you won’t need to plug it in or bring along any paper filters since this pour-over coffee maker comes with a reusable fine mesh filter. Available sizes: 3

47 This Magnetic Whiteboard For Staying Organized Sticky notes are great but this magnetic dry-erase whiteboard is better. Stick it to your fridge or any magnetic surface to keep your notes and to-do list in plain sight. And you’ll never have to go searching for markers and erasers since it comes with a set of four dry erase markers and an eraser that are all magnetic too. Available sizes: 4

48 A Durable Plastic Bag Holder This stainless steel bag holder is just the thing you need to keep all those grocery store plastic bags neatly organized in one place. It easily mounts on walls or inside of cabinet doors and features an extra wide side opening for easy access. Available sizes: 1

49 This Practical Food Thermometer With Rave Reviews This food thermometer is great for indoor or outdoor cooking, helping you quickly and accurately read the temperature of your cooked foods — including meats, baked goods, and even candy. The backlit LED screen and large probe are especially practical features. And the whole thing is waterproof for easy handwashing. Available sizes: 1

