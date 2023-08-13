Upgrading your home doesn’t have to mean blowing your budget on expensive furniture or outfitting it with the latest technology. In fact, sometimes it’s the small, inexpensive things that can make the biggest difference in your day-to-day life.

If you’re wondering where to start, check out this list of popular home upgrade products on Amazon that’s full of practical, everyday items designed to make your home feel, well, more like home — including a bunch of brilliant organizing must-haves. And they’re all under $30.

01 This Best-Selling Organizing Rack For Your Pans & Lids Stacking your cookware in cabinets often leads to a big mess, not to mention, it can scratch your pots and pans. That’s why this durable pan organizer is a must — and according to one reviewer, “worth every dime.” It features 10 adjustable compartments so you can fit almost any size pot, pan, lid, cutting board, or bowl. Go ahead, reclaim your cabinet space. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 6

02 A Woven Basket For Instant Tidying Baskets are great catch-all organizers for the home and are especially great for laundry, so I’m loving that this one can get tossed in the washer when it needs a good cleaning. Offering stylish practicality, this large woven cotton basket looks pretty while its soft-yet-sturdy body features dual handles to make carrying a breeze. Tuck away toys, blankets, shoes, or stuffies — it will bring instant order to your mess. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 9

03 These LED Lights For Lighting Up Any Space In Your Home If you’ve got a kitchen in need of extra lighting, or a dimly lit closet, stairway, or another area in your home that could use more illumination, these LED puck lights are an easy way to achieve that since they can be installed quickly using heavy-duty adhesive tape (or screws, if you prefer mounting). They’re battery-powered and come with a remote control featuring dimming and auto-on/off options.

04 This Shower Drain Protector That Fits Almost Any Drain Nearly nothing can ruin a shower like a slow drain. And more often than not, a build-up of hair is the cause. This stainless steel shower drain protector fits almost any size drain, preventing clogs so water can flow freely. Just wipe the surface and clean out the mushroom-shaped cylinder from time to time — shoppers report it’s supremely easy to clean.

05 These Heat-Resistant Silicone Utensils With A Near-Perfect Rating With a 4.7-star rating after 15,000 reviews, you know these silicone utensils are a worthy kitchen upgrade. They’re great for preventing scratches on your dishes and cookware and ultra heat-resistant, so you can use them even at high temperatures (up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit) without worrying about melting. They’re dishwasher-safe, too. Available sizes: various set sizes offered

Available colors: 4

06 This Adhesive Shower Caddy That Really Doesn’t Budge If you’re looking for a shower organizer that will stand the test of time and hold all your products, this top-rated stainless steel shower caddy is it. One reviewer, who’s owned the shelf for 2 years reported, “We can both confirm that these never rusted, never fell down and don’t budge.” The included adhesive allows it to hold up to 20 pounds — now that’s a lot of shampoo. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 2

07 These Glass Storage Containers For Meal Prep & More These durable, borosilicate glass food storage containers are the perfect size for lunches on the go, as well as for prepping meals or saving leftovers. And since the BPA-free lids seal tightly, you can put them in your purse or backpack without worrying about leaks.

08 This Adjustable Box Organizer For Decluttering Your Drawers I used to store my foil and parchment paper in my kitchen drawers but they would always get jammed — until I got this box organizer. The sturdy shelves adjust to fit different-sized boxes, and the rubber feet keep the whole thing in place. No more rummaging to find what you need — life-changing. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 1

09 A USB Charger That Fits Behind Your Furniture The slim design of this dual USB-A wall charger makes it easy to tuck behind furniture while charging your device (or two) at the maximum speed using technology that auto-detects output. The compact design also means that it only takes up one outlet space, leaving the other unobstructed. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 4

10 This Magnetic Screen Door For Going Hands-Free This magnetic screen door, with a 4.5-star overall rating after 70,000 reviews, creates a bug-proof barrier between the outdoors and the inside of your home while still being flexible enough to allow you (and pets) to freely walk through — hands-free. One reviewer noted that “this has significantly enhanced my living experience.” Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 1

11 These Organizing Bins For Your Fridge These clear organizer bins are great for keeping your fridge in order while giving you an unobstructed view of your food inventory so you’re less likely to let food go to waste. You get eight bins made from durable, BPA-free plastic that feature built-in handles that make for easier access and carrying. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 1

12 These Grippers That Keep Rugs From Curling These V-shaped rug grippers are designed to keep corners flat with a strong adhesive that won’t damage floors. And since there are four in each pack, one pack can tackle your entire rug, whether that’s an outdoor patio rug or an indoor area rug.

13 The Nonslip Indoor Mat That Every Mudroom Needs This indoor mat is a must for home entryways. It features a nonslip rubber backing to keep it in place and a dirt- and moisture-absorbing material top layer. And because it will inevitably get dirty, you’ll love that it’s machine-washable. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 10

14 These Tiered Organizer Baskets That Save Space These tiered storage baskets are roomy enough to organize everything from tools to toiletries while their compact design makes them perfect for placing under the bathroom sink or in a kitchen cabinet. The high-quality BPA-free plastic baskets slide out for easy access. Available sizes: various pack sizes offered

Available colors: 5

15 These Collapsible Bins For Instant Cube Storage These storage bins are durable yet lightweight so you can easily collapse them and tuck them away when not in use. The breathable fabric makes them great for storing linens, shoes, toys, and more — and the handles are just plain practical. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 8

16 An Outlet Extender That Doubles As A Night Light Not only does this six-outlet wall charger save space compared to a long strip extender, but it also features a night light and two USB ports. It’s like getting 3 products for the price of one. At less than $20, that’s a deal.

17 These Chef-Quality Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Nest No kitchen is complete without a set of stainless steel mixing bowls. And if you don’t own one, you’re going to want to grab this budget-friendly, yet durable set that includes five bowls in various sizes ranging from 3/4-quart up to 5-quart. And because they nest, they only take up the room of one bowl. Available sizes: various pack sizes offered

Available colors: 8

18 These Purse Organizers That Hang Over The Door No more crumpled (or lost) purses with these over-the-door purse organizers. Each organizer in this two-pack features six plastic slots — four large and two small — that not only protect bags from dust but also give you a clear view. The reinforced fabric construction and strong chrome hooks (that fit over almost any door) make them a durable, yet affordable organizing option. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 3

19 This Countertop Paper Towel Holder For Costco-Sized Rolls You won’t have to change out your paper towels every other day with this roomy countertop paper towel holder. A number of reviewers say it can hold even large Costco-sized rolls. It’s made of durable metal and has a shiny chrome finish so it looks more expensive than it really is.

20 This Sink Caddy That Comes In Several Colors If you hate the smell of a moldy sponge, then you’ll love this stainless steel sink caddy. The raised grate design allows for maximum airflow so that sponges can dry quickly and thoroughly between washes, while the drip tray prevents puddling on countertops. It comes in several colors, including a chic gold and copper option. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 6

21 This Extra-Large Stainless Steel Utensil Holder That Rotates The base on this heavy-duty stainless steel utensil holder is where it’s at — it’s weighted, so it won’t tip over, even when piled full of utensils, and the rubber bottom keeps it from skidding around and scratching countertops. But best of all, it rotates a full 360 degrees. And because these things can get pretty dirty over time, it’s great that it’s dishwasher safe too. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 5

22 These Silicone Spoon Rests That Are Easy To Clean I used to have ceramic spoon rests but they were always getting chipped. Enter these BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone spoon rests that are basically indestructible and also super easy to clean — just throw them in the dishwasher. They even have hooks on them for easy storage.

23 These Washable Swedish Dishcloths That Can Be Reused Over & Over Again Paper towels are expensive and not great for the environment, making these reusable Swedish dishcloths a win-win. The washable cloths are made of super absorbent and biodegradable cotton and can be used up to 100 times each, saving you a ton of money on traditional paper towels. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 8

24 This Fan-Fave Pet Hair Remover That Works Like Magic This wildly popular reusable pet hair remover keeps your home free from loose pet hair by using an electrostatic charge to catch hair in a chamber. Just roll it over surfaces and poof, hair be gone. Wondering if it really works? Just check out the almost 110,000+ perfect, five-star ratings.

25 This Strip Lighting For Enhanced TV Viewing Not only does the light from this LED strip give off a beautiful glow, but it can also help reduce eyestrain while watching TV. The USB port plugs right into the back of your TV and it comes with reliable 3M adhesive tape strip for easy installation. Available sizes: 10

Available colors: 1

26 This Elegant Glass Oil & Vinegar Dispenser Set Calling all salad lovers. These oil and vinegar dispensers help prevent messes with their smooth pouring spout. They’re made from lead-free glass and smudge-free stainless steel so they look great too. One reviewer noted, “Love these. Thick glass, easy pour, not cheaply made. Highlyrecommend.”

27 This Expandable Bamboo Organizer For Your Utensils, Your Junk Drawer, & More This bamboo drawer organizer can fit small and large drawers. It features six compartments but when expanded, it adds two more large compartments and about another 8 inches of space. It’s water-resistant, easy to clean, aesthetically pleasing, and better for the environment than plastic versions. Plus, you can use it to bring order to any drawer: utensils, garments, desk junk, and more.

28 These Storage Bags For Under The Bed Make the most of the storage space in your home by using these two low-profile storage bags that fit right under most beds. They’re made with a breathable material that’s ideal for clothes and blankets. And the zippered plastic cover is designed to keep dust out while letting you see what’s inside. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 3

29 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’s Like Having A Barista At Home Coffee shop quality cold brew at home? Yup. Simply fill up the precision-cut filter with your favorite coarsely ground coffee beans, fill the durable glass carafe with water, seal the silicone lid, and refrigerate. This cold brew coffee maker is about to save you tons of money.

30 This Plush Bath Mat That Won’t Slip This best-selling bath mat is both functional and feels good underfoot. The plush memory foam features a quick-dry top fabric that absorbs water quickly while the bottom is made with a nonslip material. When it gets dirty, pop it in the washer and air dry for a longer lifespan. As one shopper reported, “Nice mat, dries fast, doesn’t slip and it lies flat. Not flimsy like some bath mats. I have it outside my shower door, and it is a thick place for my feet to land.” Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 15

31 This Utility Holder For Mops, Brooms, & Beyond This utility holder mounts to the wall, freeing up floor space and keeping you organized by providing five rubberized slots and six hooks for stowing everything from mops to brooms to dusters and rakes. And it has a pretty solid weight capacity of 38 pounds.

32 These Shatter-Proof Apothecary Jars For Your Bathroom Or Desk Glass apothecary jars look nice, but if you’ve ever dropped one or have kids in the home, you know they’re not exactly functional for everyday use. That’s what’s so great about these plastic apothecary jars: they’re practically break-proof while still looking like the real deal. Use them for storing everything from cotton balls, hair ties, and floss picks to paper clips and rubber bands.

33 This Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture That Looks Really Expensive This industrial bathroom vanity light fixture looks like those expensive versions you see on HGTV but it’s actually a fraction of the cost. They’re made of durable metal and feature a cool cage-like design that goes with everything from farmhouse to modern home designs.

34 These Smart Plugs That Work With Alexa & Google These smart plugs allow you to control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa and Google Assistant home devices — even when you’re away from home. Each two-pack is only $14, which means you can up your home tech game without spending a ton of money.

35 These Food Storage Containers That Come With Reusable Labels This set of BPA-free plastic food storage containers is great for keeping food fresh. The lids feature a rubber freshness seal so even cereal and crackers last longer. Since they’re clear, you can easily see what’s in them but I’m still loving the reusable chalkboard labels for keeping track of your grains.

36 These Hangers For All Of Your Delicates These hangers have a soft, velvety coating that’s ideal for hanging delicate clothing — and there’s even a tie hook area for smaller accessories. They’re also slim, creating more closet hanging space. At less than a dollar each, they’re a no-brainer. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 5

37 These Glass Casserole Dishes That Nest Say goodbye to the frustration of trying to cram a bunch of bakeware into your kitchen cabinets. These premium tempered glass casserole dishes come in a set with four different sizes and nest within each other perfectly. They’re dishwasher safe and have low-profile handles that make carrying easier.

38 These Dishwasher-Safe Cutting Boards With Juice Grooves I love wood cutting boards but when it comes to food safety and easy cleanup, these dishwasher-safe plastic cutting boards are the way to go. Apparently, a lot of people agree with me — check out those 30,000+ positive reviews. This set comes in three different sizes for small to large jobs, and the rubber-like edges help keep them in place. Fans also rave about the juice grooves that prevent sticky messes from getting onto countertops. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 6

39 This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink This dish drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests right over sinks of most sizes and stays put with rubber edges. When not in use, simply roll it up and tuck it away. You’ll love having your countertop free again. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 3

40 This Durable Lazy Susan You Can Use For A Surprising Amount Of Things This two-tier lazy Susan is made of stainless steel so it’s designed to last a lot longer than plastic versions that tend to break over time. Use it for spices, condiments, vitamins and supplements, or even craft supplies. One reviewer raved, “This lazy Susan works very well to keep my bathroom counter organized. It was like bring order out of chaos.”

41 This Wireless Doorbell With The Easiest Installation Cancel the electrician service, this wireless doorbell works by simply plugging the receiver into a standard home outlet and sticking the bell (transmitter) anywhere within 1,000 feet (an ideal feature for renters). When someone rings the bell, the receiver chimes and/or lights up. It’s pretty smart, too (literally) and can remember your customized light, chime, and volume settings. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 7

42 This Knife Sharpener That Gets Pro Results Sharpening knives can be a little intimidating but this knife sharpener comes with a hands-free base that takes most of the fear out of the job since it has a powerful suction to keep it firmly in place. Just give your knives (even serrated) a couple of passes through the sharpener and your blades will practically be restored to new. One reviewer summarized, “Suctions to counter very nicely. Easy to use. Knife was super sharp after use.” Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 4

43 These LED Flashlights For Grilling In The Dark These weather-resistant LED flashlights are perfect for grilling, camping, working on the car, and more. They have a strong magnetic base, a flexible gooseneck, and powerful LED lights. The carrying case is handy for storing, and they’re ready to go right out of the package — really, batteries included.

44 This Shelf Organizer For All Your Bottles This storage rack is designed to organize bottles with its grooved shelves that prevent bottles from rolling around. And the shelves are adjustable too so you can fit bottles of all sizes. One reviewer raved, “No more tumblers fall[ing] out of the cabinet. No more moving everything around to find what you’re looking for. It’s simply stored, easy to see, and readily available.” Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 1

45 This Pretty, Protective Desk Mat That Doubles As A Mouse & Writing Pad Not only does this desk mat look sleek, but it also does an amazing job of protecting desktops with its durable and waterproof leather-like material. It creates a smooth and comfortable service for writing and using a mouse, and is easy to clean — just give it a wipe-down with a damp cloth. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 23

46 These Stackable Acrylic Storage Drawers For Makeup & More These stackable storage drawers are perfect for organizing smaller items like makeup and craft supplies. They’re made of acrylic, so they’re both durable and clear so you can see right through them when you need to know what to restock. Stack them on countertops, desks, or inside of cabinets.

47 The Ultimate Stackable Organizer For Canned Food Can foods are kind of a train wreck to organize since they don’t stack securely — often sending them tumbling out of cabinets. That can all be avoided with this can organizer that allows you to put up to 36 cans in neat rows with secured edges to prevent any from rolling off the handy slanted tiers. Add it to your cart right now. Your toes will thank you. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 4

48 These Super-Long Oven Mitts For Avoiding Those Nasty Wrist Burns Go ahead and toss your short oven mitts. Sure they can protect your hands but they leave your arms susceptible to burns. These extra-long silicone oven mitts come in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes for total forearm coverag. The silicone material can withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and are flexible so you can get a good grip. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 12

49 This Storage Box For Hiding Cables And Cords I hate the look of a bunch of messy cords and cables — and when it comes time to vacuum, forget about it. This cord organizer fits an outlet strip neatly inside the lidded compartment, keeping cords from getting tangled and, most importantly, out of sight. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3