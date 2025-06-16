XIAMEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 June 2025 – “Straits Financial Forum: Taiwan Enterprise Development Forum,” an essential event of the 17th Straits Forum, was held in Xiamen on June 14th. With the theme of “Cross-Strait Financial Integration and Technology Empowerment,” it focused on the collaborative innovation of fintech and the high-quality development of Taiwan enterprises, stimulating discussions on new pathways of financial integration among regulators, Taiwan affairs offices/associations in Chinese cities, Taiwan enterprises, young Taiwanese, financial institutions, and experts.

“Straits Financial Forum: Taiwan Enterprise Development Forum” has been rolled out alongside the Straits Forum for 6 consecutive years, addressing the needs of the capital market for Taiwan enterprises and building a platform for cross-strait financial exchange. The event is sponsored by Xiamen Jinyuan Investment Group Co., Ltd. and hosted by Jinyuan President Securities Co., Ltd.

At the forum, the country’s first Taiwan Enterprise Financial Services Alliance showcased its achievements of the past 3 years. The alliance was co-launched by Jinyuan Group and 10 institutions deeply engaged in serving Taiwan enterprises in July 2022. It is committed to advancing collaborative innovation in financial services and empowering the high-quality development of Taiwan enterprises in China’s mainland.

Remarkable results have been delivered over the past 3 years: Jinyuan Group issued the first batch of cross-strait integrated development corporate bonds in China, bringing a number of Taiwan enterprises to the mainland’s capital market; Bank of China (Xiamen Branch) provided a credit line of over 6 billion yuan for Taiwan businesses and set up 8 demonstration outlets; Xiamen Bank’s Taiwan e-Loan credit exceeded 66 million yuan, while the transaction volume of Salary Express reached 660 million yuan. In a word, financial services continue to penetrate into the life and work of Taiwan compatriots.

Jinyuan President Securities revealed that it will tackle pain points in Taiwan enterprises’ financing, making services accessible, affordable, and friendly. To help Taiwan enterprises thrive, it plans to prepare a capital market service toolbox with four priorities (i.e., promoting cross-strait industrial integration, assisting Taiwan enterprises to upgrade, facilitating Taiwan enterprises to go public, and providing all-round financial services).

At the forum, Xiamen Bank announced the country’s first linkage between the Mainland Travel Permit and the Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan residents in online financial scenarios. Wang Rumin, general manager of the Taiwanese Financial Department at the Head Office of Xiamen Bank, explained that this will optimize Taiwanese’ payment experience because each person’s different identity documents can be associated.

Hashtag: #StraitsFinancialForum



Straits Financial Forum