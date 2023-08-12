Whether you want to use this grease separator on gravy, soup, sauce, dressing, or fresh juices, it efficiently separates and strains the fat or pulp from the liquid. The BPA-free and heat-resistant plastic container and lid are dishwasher safe, and the bottom-release function makes pouring a breeze. Keep it for yourself or hold onto it as a holiday gift for your parents, in-laws, or whoever will be making this year’s holiday meals (there’s even a bonus peeler included).

One shopper wrote, “I am impressed with the quality of this product and am looking forward to making bone broth, stews, and paleo gravies without the hassle and mess of trying to get the majority of the fat out.”