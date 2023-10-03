AS the weather starts to take a turn, there’s already a load of nasty bugs doing the rounds.

And now most of us are back in the office, as soon as one colleague starts coughing and spluttering it’s likely you’re going to pick up their cold.

4 Lola Biggs, registered dietician at Together Health, has weighed in on the eight foods we should all be eating to help stay fighting fit this winter Credit: @Lola Biggs

4 Citrus fruits like oranges are packed full of immunity-boosting vitamin C Credit: Getty

But fear not – one nutrition whizz has weighed in with eight of the best immunity-boosting foods to keep you feeling on top form this winter.

Lola Biggs is the registered dietician at the natural supplement brand Together Health, which sells an array of vitamins that help to keep you fighting fit.

Her first recommendation is to stock up on the citrus fruits: they have anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that help increase the production of white blood cells which fight infection.

That’s why orange juice is such a must-have over winter: it’s packed with vitamin C, which helps stave off respiratory infections like coughs and colds.

Lola’s second shout out goes to red bell peppers, which are super rich in vitamin A.

Vitamin A is vital for helping your body build up its natural defences against illnesses, and also helps you bounce back from any snuffles faster.

The health buff’s third superfood suggestion is broccoli, which she describes as “packed with minerals, antioxidants and vitamins A, C and E”.

It also contains iron, zinc and magnesium – all vital to build up the body’s defences against illness, making it “the perfect immunity booster”.

Lola’s next selections are two delicious cooking staples – garlic and ginger – which are great for helping battle colds.

Garlic contains “anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties” which help fight infections, she explains, while ginger can be grated into stir fries, curries, or mixed with hot water and lemon to help soothe a sore throat.

The nutritionist’s next shout out is for spinach, which is full of vitamin C and beta-carotene.

The latter is a rich antioxidant that’s great at boosting health, and has been linked to better cognitive function and helping cut the risk of certain types of cancer.

Turmeric is Lola’s seventh recommendation: the common spice stimulates the formation of antibodies which fight off germs.

The dietician’s final choice is sunflower seeds, which she describes as “bursting with vitamins E and B6 along with magnesium and selenium”.

They’re a fab pick for sprinkling atop your porridge or yogurt to give you a bit of a boost as the weather gets colder.

If you’re looking for some more information on vitamins that can help keep you fighting fit over the coming months, visit the Together Health website.

Fabulous will pay for your exclusive stories. Just email: fab[email protected] and pop EXCLUSIVE in the subject line

4 Garlic has antioxidant properties that help your body fight off infection