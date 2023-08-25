We receive free products and receive commissions through our links. See disclosures page.

Vitamins and minerals (micronutrients) are crucial for strong bones, energy metabolism, immune health, and cell function and development. Ideally, we consume all the micronutrients we need from food. However, those with potential nutrient gaps in their diet, such as picky eaters, older adults, anyone following a restrictive diet, and those with medical conditions, may benefit from taking a multivitamin.

Fatigue, brittle nails, muscle weakness, and mouth ulcers are just a few of the many signs you may have a vitamin deficiency. If you’re concerned that you’re not meeting your micronutrient needs, diversify your diet and add nutrient-rich foods. Also, talk to your doctor about taking a multivitamin. In this review, we share the best multivitamins for men to help you narrow it down.

How We Chose the Best Multivitamin for Men

We chose the best multivitamins for men based on dosage, variety, and cost. We made sure that the dietary supplements on our list included moderate to high amounts of the nutrients they contained. It was also important to us to provide you with supplement options with a variety of micronutrients tailored just for men.

We understand everyone has different vitamin and nutrient needs depending on their age, lifestyle, and diet quality. That’s why we intentionally chose multivitamins for men with varying formulations. Lastly, we made it a point to find quality supplements with a range of price points to offer something for every budget.

Our Top Picks for the Best Multivitamins for Men

Best Multivitamin for Young Men: Onnit Total Human

Onnit Total Human Form: Capsule packs

Capsule packs Daily dose: One pack during the day and one at night

One pack during the day and one at night Cost per serving: $4.50

$4.50 Key vitamins and minerals: B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, vitamin E, vitamin C, zinc

B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, vitamin E, vitamin C, zinc Certifications: N/A Check Price

Pros Day pack and night pack

High doses of vitamins and minerals

Contains herbs and amino acids

Combines Onnit’s patented supplements Cons Multiple pills per pack

More expensive than other options

Onnit Total Human breaks away from the usual single-pill multivitamin product. Instead, this product offers vitamin packs with multiple pills intended to optimize key areas of men’s health. The regimen includes a day pack and a night pack that each contains eight capsules.

The day pack is full of nutrients, including vitamin E, copper, and manganese, for bone, cognitive, heart, metabolic, and immune health. Zinc and selenium are a couple of the many micronutrients in the night pack that support relaxation, healing, and recovery.

Total Human packs are filled with Onnit’s patented supplements like Alpha BRAIN, Stron BONE, and VIRU Tech. A double-blind study on Alpha BRAIN showed that participants who took the supplement for six weeks experienced memory improvements compared to the control. (1)

A few of the many other micronutrients in Onnit Total Human include B vitamins to support energy production, calcium for strong bones, magnesium for muscle recovery, and vitamin C for immune health. (2)(3)

The capsules also contain superfoods like spirulina and krill oil. Spirulina is packed with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and may help protect against cancer. (4) Krill oil contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, which could help lower “bad” LDL cholesterol and improve “good” HDL cholesterol. (5)

A male member of our reviews team tried this multivitamin for several weeks and had this to say about his experience:

I have been taking these for 20 days pretty consistently. Every night that I have taken them, I have slept all the way through the night – sometimes with intense dreams, but they don’t wake me up. Also, I’ve noticed I wake up a little easier than normal. The daytime pills have had an even more significant effect; I feel a lot clearer with noticeably less brain fog. I truly feel very good when I take these, and if I miss a day, I notice that I don’t feel as good.

On the downside, you are swallowing sixteen pills per day, which is obviously a lot. Also, Onnit Total Human is more costly than other multivitamins on our list, but you’re getting substantially more nutrients, so it might be worth it if your diet lacks variety and nutrients.

Best Multivitamin for Men Over 50: Lifeforce Peak Healthspan

Lifeforce Peak Healthspan Form: Capsule

Capsule Daily dose: Three capsules

Three capsules Cost per serving: $3.83

$3.83 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin D, niacin, vitamin B12, copper

Vitamin D, niacin, vitamin B12, copper Certifications: N/A Check Price

Pros Excellent source of vitamin D to protect against osteoporosis

Includes NAD3 to protect against age-related health issues

Includes omega-3s for brain and heart health Cons Three capsules per day

Lacks certain micronutrients that older adults are more likely to be deficient in

Lifeforce Peak Healthspan is formulated to address several significant aspects of aging, so you can enhance your body’s performance today and for the long haul.

Peak Healthspan is packed with micronutrients that support cell, liver, metabolic, and heart health. Key vitamins include vitamin D to support calcium absorption and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, niacin for protein and fat metabolism, and vitamin B12 for blood and nerve cell health. (6)(7)(8) It’s common for older men to have B12 and vitamin D deficiencies, but Peak Healthspan has these covered.

One of the main ingredients is NAD3, a proprietary blend of wasabi extract, theacrine, copper, and niacin. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) is a molecule critical for hundreds of cellular processes. It helps convert nutrients into cellular energy and acts as a messenger to keep cells functioning correctly.

As we age, NAD+ decreases, which can reduce cellular function and contribute to the aging process. NAD3 in Peak Healthspan is intended to boost NAD+ levels to promote healthy aging and reduce age-related health issues like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. (9)

Additionally, Peak Healthspan includes omega-3s from sesame seed extract to support brain and heart health.

A serving size is three pills daily, which may be more than you’re willing to take. Also, it lacks certain micronutrients, like vitamin C, magnesium, and calcium, that older adults can be deficient in. If you take this multivitamin, you may want to consider supplementing with these nutrients separately.

Best Multivitamin for Male Bodybuilders: Performance Lab NutriGenesis Multi for Men

Pros Includes a total of 26 micronutrients that support whole-body performance

Bioengineers with probiotics, fiber, and enzymes for improved absorption

GMP Certified Cons Four capsules per day

You can only buy it from the Performance Lab website

More expensive than other options that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Performance Lab NutriGenesis Multi for Men restores nutrients that may be lacking from your diet. This vegan supplement provides 26 total nutrients and more than 100 percent of the daily value of 16 essential nutrients you can only get through diet or supplementation.

NutriGenesis vitamins and minerals are bioengineered with cofactors (compounds required for biochemical reactions), including probiotics, fiber, enzymes, and antioxidants, that improve their bioavailability and digestive comfort. The micronutrients in this product work together to improve metabolic performance, digestive health, immune function, and muscle function and were specifically chosen for men to optimize performance.

Key micronutrients include thiamin for the metabolism of carbohydrates, vitamin B12 to support red blood cell formation, pantothenic acid for energy production, and chromium for weight and blood sugar management. (8)(10)

You also get small amounts of magnesium and potassium to support muscle function and to improve muscle recovery after a lifting session.

Performance Lab recommends taking two capsules in the morning and two in the evening, for a total of four daily. At over $1.00 per serving, it’s more expensive than many other options on our list. However, you may be able to ditch other single-nutrient supplements while taking NutriGenesis Multi for Men.

Best Gummy Multivitamin for Men: Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega-3







Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega-3 Form: Gummy

Gummy Daily dose: Two gummies

Two gummies Cost per serving: $0.12

$0.12 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc

Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, B vitamins, zinc Certifications: United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified

Check Price

Pros Each bottle includes a 40-day supply, which is more than most with only 30 servings

Includes omega-3 fatty acids for heart and brain health

Very affordable price per serving Cons Includes added sugar

Fewer vitamins and minerals than many other multivitamins with 20+ nutrients

Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega-3 contains 10 vitamins and minerals and fish oil to provide immune, muscle, bone, and energy metabolism support. These vitamin gummies are strawberry, lemon, and orange flavored.

Included are Vitamin C, vitamin A, and zinc, which are essential to help the body defend against illness and infection. Additionally, vitamins A, C, and E all act as antioxidants to protect against cell damage caused by free radicals that can lead to chronic disease. (11)

This product provides a good source of vitamin D for bone density and prostate health. You may notice it doesn’t include calcium, but most healthy young and middle-aged men get enough calcium from their diet. Calcium needs don’t increase until men reach their fifties, at which point it’s worth considering switching to a multivitamin formulated for older men.

What makes this multivitamin different is that it contains omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil. Omega-3s are linked to several health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced inflammation, eye health, and improved cognitive function. (12)

Unlike capsule multivitamins, gummy supplements contain added sugars. Nature Made Multivitamin + Omega-3 has four grams of added sugar and 25 calories per serving.

However, this is by far the most affordable multivitamin on our list. If you’re looking for a gummy with classic micronutrients that’s budget-friendly, this is it.

Best Organic Multivitamin for Men: Garden of Life mykind Organic Men’s Once Daily Multivitamin

Pros USDA-Certified Organic

Third-party tested for banned substances

Only one capsule daily Cons Some customers complain the pill is too big

Users reported receiving discolored capsules

Garden of Life mykind Organics vitamins and minerals are made from high-quality organically farmed fruits, vegetables, and herbs. This gluten-free, dairy-free men’s multivitamin supports energy production, heart health, and metabolism.

The product’s extensive organic food blend includes apples, strawberries, green bell peppers, cherries, spinach, lemon, and broccoli.

Each capsule contains at least 100 percent of the recommended daily value of vitamins A, C, D, E, and K to support a strong immune system, protect vision, maintain bone density, and improve blood health.

Garden of Life gives you folate and B12, which work together to support red blood cell formation and reduce your risk of anemia. (13) The moderate amount of zinc (35 percent of the recommended daily value) is good for immune health and wound healing. (14)

Not only is the myKind Organic Men’s multivitamin USDA-certified organic, but it’s also third-party tested for banned substances by NSF — an advantage for male athletes who compete in drug-tested sports.

For those who dislike swallowing multiple vitamins, this is a single capsule per day supplement. For being organic, it’s also surprisingly affordable at around $0.62 per serving.

Best Multivitamin for Active Men: Transparent Labs Multivitamin

Transparent Labs Multivitamin Form: Capsule

Capsule Daily dose: Four capsules

Four capsules Cost per serving: $1.00

$1.00 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin D, calcium, thiamin, vitamin B12, vitamin A, vitamin C, zinc

Vitamin D, calcium, thiamin, vitamin B12, vitamin A, vitamin C, zinc Certifications: Informed Choice Certified Check Price

Pros Includes nootropics like ashwagandha to improve cognitive function

Potent doses of micronutrients to support metabolic, bone, and muscle health in active men

Third-party tested for banned substances Cons Four capsules per day

Only available for purchase on the company website

A multivitamin like Transparent Labs Multivitamin can be a key supplement for active men. It’s made with over 20 vitamins and minerals important for men who engage in frequent physical activity. It’s an ultra-potent multivitamin supplement formulated to enhance cognitive function and support energy production.

Transparent Labs Multivitamins stands out from the crowd for its inclusion of ashwagandha, an adaptogen that may improve memory and focus and reduce stress. Furthermore, this cognitive enhancer may also improve strength, power, and cardiorespiratory fitness. (15)

You also get N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), a powerful antioxidant that may counteract cell damage caused by intense physical activity. NAC may also improve physical endurance and reduce muscle fatigue. (16)

Additionally, this supplement contains thiamin for breaking down nutrients into energy to fuel your workouts. Lastly, you get vitamin D to support strong bones, which is especially important for male runners who put stress on their bones.

You do need to take four pills a day, which isn’t ideal for anyone who doesn’t like swallowing pills.

At $1.00 per serving, the price is midrange. When considering if it’s worth the cost, take into account the range of nutrients and potency this supplement offers.

Best Affordable Multivitamin for Men: Nature Made Multivitamin for Him







Nature Made Multivitamin for Him Form: Capsule

Capsule Daily dose: One capsule

One capsule Cost per serving: $0.08

$0.08 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, B vitamins, magnesium, Zinc

Vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin K, B vitamins, magnesium, Zinc Certifications: United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified

Check Price

Pros Contains an impressive 22 vitamins and minerals

Single capsule serving

Budget-friendly Cons Need to take with food

Some consumers complain of an upset stomach

Nature Made Multi for Him is a budget-friendly supplement for men containing all the classic micronutrients to support cellular function, a strong immune system, and a healthy metabolism. With 22 vitamins and minerals, Nature Made provides an abundance of essential vitamins for a fraction of the price of other multivitamins. At only $0.08 per serving, it’s a total steal.

You get all the fat-soluble vitamins, Vitamins A, D, E, and K, which protect against infection, preserve good vision, maintain strong bones, and reduce inflammation.

Fat-soluble vitamins are better absorbed into the bloodstream when consumed with fat, so it’s best to consume this multivitamin with a meal or snack (think nuts, avocados, eggs, fatty fish, olive oil, or cheese). Taking this supplement with food will also reduce your risk of experiencing an upset stomach due to highly acidic vitamins that can irritate the stomach lining.

Nature Made Multi for Him is high in chromium, a trace mineral that may support protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism by enhancing insulin action. (17) Insulin is a hormone that allows sugar from the bloodstream into cells to be converted to energy. When insulin works efficiently, it’s easier for those with type 2 diabetes to regulate their blood sugar levels.

It also includes selenium, a mineral with antiviral effects that’s essential for male reproductive health. (18)

Taking this multivitamin is a breeze, with a serving size of only one daily capsule. Not only that, but you get a 90-day supply to last you a good three months.

Best Multivitamin With Iron for Men: Kaged Multivitamin

Kaged Multivitamin Form: Capsule

Capsule Daily dose: Two capsules

Two capsules Cost per serving: $1.17

$1.17 Key vitamins and minerals: Iron, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin C, magnesium

Iron, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin C, magnesium Certifications: Informed Sport Certified Check Price

Pros Vitamins are derived from organic fruits and vegetables

Good source of vitamin C to enhance iron absorption

Contains aloe vera extract to protect against chronic diseases

Third-party tested Cons Two capsules per day

Not as affordable as other multivitamins that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to different parts of the body. Many multivitamins are absent of iron because it can be dangerous to take in excess. However, if you’re deficient in iron, you may need to take a supplement such as Kaged Multivitamin to reduce the signs and symptoms of iron deficient anemia, like lethargy, pale skin, and shortness of breath.

The iron in this product comes from spinach, which provides non-heme iron, a less bioavailable form than heme iron from animal foods. (19) While non-heme iron is not as absorbable as heme iron, Kaged Multivitamin contains 100 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C to help with absorption.

Vitamin C also has an inhibitory effect on iron absorption inhibitors like calcium, but Kaged Multivitamin includes only five percent of the recommended daily value of calcium, so its hindrance to the absorption of iron is minimized. (19)

Uniquely, this multivitamin includes aloe vera extract, which may improve bone health and protect against diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. However, more research is needed. (20)

You take two capsules daily with food, which isn’t as convenient as only taking one pill. The cost is also more mid-range, and not as budget-friendly as other options available for less than $1.00 per serving. However, it could be worth it if you need iron in your multivitamin.

Best Vegan Multivitamin for Men: Ritual Multivitamin 18+

Ritual Multivitamin 18+ Form: Capsule

Capsule Daily dose: Two capsules

Two capsules Cost per serving: $1.10

$1.10 Key vitamins and minerals: Vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, folate, magnesium, zinc

Vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, folate, magnesium, zinc Certifications: Third-party tested for heavy metals Check Price

Pros Vegan-friendly

100 percent traceable ingredients

Contains omega-3s for brain and heart health Cons Fewer vitamins and minerals than other multivitamins

Not as affordable as other multivitamins that cost less than $1.00 per serving

Ritual Essential for Men Multivitamin 18+ intentionally includes only 10 ingredients, each of which is 100 percent traceable from Ritual’s supplier all the way to the final place of manufacturing. The company doesn’t try to cram all the micronutrients into its product and intentionally chooses micronutrients important for men. All ingredients are vegan, and the product never contains animal-derived ingredients like gelatin that are common in other supplements.

Ritual truly creates a supplement intended to fill dietary gaps and doesn’t include extra fillers or micronutrients that you likely already get plenty of. This vegan multivitamin contains vitamin D and magnesium to support muscle function, vitamin A and zinc for immune health, and vitamin K for heart health. However, it doesn’t contain nutrients like vitamin C and calcium that are staples in most other multivitamins.

You also get omega-3s, which can support heart and brain function. Ritual Multivitamin 18+ specifically contains docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), a type of omega-3 that’s been shown to slow the rate of cognitive decline from aging. (21)

The company mentions this multivitamin is third-party tested for heavy metals, but doesn’t specify which organization does the testing.

You take two pills per day, and the capsules are designed to release nutrients slowly, which Ritual claims is easier on an empty stomach. We had a member of the Breaking Muscle staff try them for a few weeks, and he didn’t notice too many major side effects except that his urine was darker than usual. This is likely due to the high amount of vitamin B12 (335 percent of the daily recommended value), which is known to change the color of urine due to the presence of riboflavin.

At $1.10 per serving, this multivitamin is more expensive than others on our list. However, if you’re looking for a vegan multivitamin, it could be a reasonable investment.

Are Multivitamins Necessary for Men?

Multivitamins aren’t necessary for men who meet the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for micronutrients through their diet. With some nutrients, exceeding these limits can result in vitamin toxicity and health complications. For example, taking too much vitamin A can lead to nausea, diarrhea, headaches, and blurred vision.

Multivitamins can be used as a tool to help fill nutritional gaps for those who struggle to consume a variety of micronutrients from the food they eat. Additionally, specific nutrients are needed in differing amounts for certain ages and those following restrictive diets.

Young Men

During adolescence, young men experience growth spurts, changes in body composition, and increased nutritional needs. The following micronutrients are especially important for young men:

Calcium and vitamin D for growing bones

Iron for oxygen transport in the blood

Older Men

Older adults are at a greater risk of developing nutrient deficiencies. As men age, they may need greater amounts of certain vitamins and minerals to preserve bone density and to make up for declining absorption rates. It’s not uncommon for men over 50 to have an increased need for the following vitamins:

Vitamin D and calcium to protect against osteoporosis

B12 for red blood cell formation and to prevent anemia

Athletes

It’s unclear whether male athletes benefit from additional micronutrients. However, a deficiency in the following nutrients could damage your performance:

Magnesium for proper muscle contraction

Sodium for maintaining an adequate hydration status

Vitamin D to maintain bone density and aid in muscle recovery

B vitamins for energy production

Vegans and Vegetarians

Meatless diets can be nutrient-dense, but some vegetarians and vegans may need help getting enough of the following micronutrients:

B12 for red blood cell formation

Calcium for bone health

Iron to deliver oxygen throughout the body

Zinc for immune health

What To Consider When Looking for a Men’s Multivitamin

Price

If you’re on a tight budget, look for multivitamins that cost less than $1.00 per serving. These typically contain the most basic vitamins and minerals without extra ingredients like omega-3s or herbs that more expensive supplements include but may not be necessary in a multivitamin.

Age

Look for multivitamins that include vitamins and minerals that support you at your current stage of life. As discussed above, younger men and older men have increased vitamin and mineral needs. Younger men should look for multivitamins with calcium, vitamin D, and iron. Older adults should consider supplements with calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

Recommended Dosage

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) is the amount you need for your body to function optimally. These recommendations change based on age and gender. Do not exceed the tolerable upper limit (UL) of any nutrient, as this can cause serious health concerns. For instance, taking too much iron may result in vomiting, diarrhea, liver failure, and even death.

Percent Daily Values

The %DV (daily value) shows you what percentage of a nutrient a product contains that’s recommended for good health and wellness from a diet of 2,000 calories a day. Look at the %DV listed on the nutrition label and consider if you’re also getting these vitamins and minerals in your diet or from other supplements like protein powder.

It’s more than okay to take a multivitamin with less than 100 percent of the DV for some micronutrients. You are likely already getting some of these nutrients from food. Consider using an app like Cronometer to track your micronutrient intake from food. This will help you identify any nutrient gaps so you know what to look for in a multivitamin.

Allergies

Some multivitamins may contain common food allergens in their ingredients. Always check the nutrition label for common food allergens like nuts, shellfish, wheat, and soy. Also, consider whether the product is manufactured in a facility that handles these food items.

Health Concerns

Certain medical conditions and medications can be negatively impacted by specific vitamins and minerals. For example, a person with kidney disease may need to avoid supplements with potassium and sodium. Always talk to your doctor before taking a new supplement.

Form

Consider if you’d rather take a pill or chew a gummy multivitamin. If you don’t like swallowing pills, avoid multivitamin packs that contain multiple daily pills. Keep in mind that gummy vitamins can include between two and eight grams of added sugar per gummy. This doesn’t sound like a lot, but added sugar from food and beverages adds up quickly, and some may want to avoid adding to what they already consume through their diet.

Certifications

Look for multivitamins that are third-party tested. Third-party testing verifies that the ingredients listed on the label are what’s in the product and that there are no contaminants present.

Third-party certifications to look for include NSF, USP, and Informed Choice.

Final Thoughts

Multivitamins can be a valuable tool to support the overall health and well-being of men. They provide vitamins and minerals that you may not get enough of through the foods you eat. Because men’s nutritional needs vary based on age, activity level, and lifestyle, it’s important to choose a well-formulated multivitamin that meets your specific needs.

It’s important to remember that while multivitamins can complement a balanced diet, they cannot replace the benefits of a balanced whole-food eating plan. Consuming more than the recommended daily intake of certain micronutrients can lead to serious health concerns, so be sure to always contact your physician or registered dietitian nutritionist before starting a multivitamin.

FAQs

What is the absolute best multivitamin for men? The absolute best multivitamin for men will depend on factors like age, activity level, and diet quality. We particularly like the Garden of Life mykind Organic Men’s Once Daily Multivitamin. It contains a variety of essential nutrients, is USDA-certified organic, is affordable, and only requires you to take one pill a day. Do men’s multivitamins really work? Yes, multivitamins can help provide essential nutrients to reduce the risk of certain conditions. However, they do not treat, prevent, or cure any conditions, and they cannot act as a substitute for a healthy diet. What main vitamins should men be taking? Men should make sure they’re consuming enough vitamin A, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, vitamin E, selenium, and magnesium. These nutrients should come mostly from diet, but a multivitamin can help fill in nutrient gaps. What vitamins should a 50-year-old man take? A 50-year-old man should be sure he’s getting enough vitamin D, vitamin A, B vitamins, calcium, vitamin C, and magnesium. A multivitamin may help provide certain nutrients that are lacking in your diet. What vitamins are good for a man’s hair? Biotin, zinc, vitamin A, and iron support a healthy scalp and hair growth.

