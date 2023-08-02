In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Luxury real estate brokerage The Agency has added New American Funding as a preferred mortgage lender partner to offer clients financing options, including conventional, jumbo and non-QM loans.

The Agency said partnering with New American Funding (NAF) gives its agents “greater control over the entire transaction and enables them to offer an improved experience to their clients by providing them with the tools they need to succeed.”

The Agency announced a partnership with CrossCountry Mortgage in November that remains in place.

A privately owned direct lender, Tustin, California-based NAF is licensed in all 50 states, sponsoring 1,701 mortgage loan originators working out of 183 active branch locations, according to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System. The company is also a loan servicer, collecting payments on nearly 250,000 mortgages with $65 billion in outstanding balances.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with one of the most prestigious companies in real estate today,” NAF co-CEO Patty Arvielo said in a statement Tuesday. “As one of the nation’s largest privately owned mortgage companies, NAF is uniquely positioned to cater to the needs of The Agency’s clients nationwide. We look forward to evolving our partnership into an even stronger relationship as we move forward.”

Arvielo, who co-founded NAF in 2022 with her husband Rick Arvielo, previously served as president before being promoted to co-CEO in February. Chief operating officer Christy Bunce was promoted to president at the time.

The Agency ranked No. 18 on RealTrends’ latest 500 list for closed sales volume in 2022 with $10.99 billion in sales volume. It ranked No. 95 for the number of closed transaction sides in 2022 with 6,236 transaction sides.

Last month The Agency announced a collaboration with interior design marketplace 1stDibs to offer an additional layer of customer experience for luxury homebuyers.

“Expanding our core real estate services with like-minded partners empowers our agents to provide their clients with best-in-class service and guidance throughout the entire transaction process,” Burke Smith, executive vice president of affiliated businesses at The Agency, said of the new partnership with NAF.

NAF offers multiple partnership models, including a joint venture option the company rolled out in April that’s overseen by mortgage and real estate industry veteran Al Miller.

“Offering multiple partnership models, NAF can fit the needs of all-size partners,” the company said of the new joint venture option. “This allows the company to mitigate the risk associated with being in the mortgage business and minimize the capital-intensive nature typically required, while producing a recurring revenue stream and providing far greater control over the mortgage process.”

In January, NAF announced a referral partnership with EasyKnock, in which NAF sends homeowners who are interested in converting their home equity to cash to EasyKnock to explore a sale-leaseback. NAF is also partnered with Vivint, a provider of home security systems, and Uqual, a “loan readiness company” which helps borrowers improve their credit so they can qualify for loans.

NAF also provides cash offer services through an affiliate, NAF Cash LLC, and operates an agent-matching service through NAF Homes Inc., a real estate brokerage. The company’s other affiliates include NAF Insurance Services LLC and NAF Concierge LLC.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter