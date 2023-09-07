



Ghostwriter, the anonymous creator behind the viral AI Drake song, has released another track — and this time, it features the AI-generated voices of Travis Scott and 21 Savage. In a song titled “Whiplash” posted to TikTok, Ghostwriter leaves a note for the two artists at the very end.

“The future of music is here. Artists now have the ability to let their voice work for them without lifting a finger,” Ghostwriter’s message reads. “It’s clear that people want this song. DM me on Instagram if you’re interested in allowing me to release this record or if you’d like me to remove this post.” Ghostwriter adds that if Travis Scott and 21 Savage allow the release of the song, Ghostwriter will direct royalties to them.

Along with dropping a new AI-generated single, The New York Times reports that Ghostwriter is also submitting “Heart on My Sleeve” for a Grammy in two categories: best rap song and song of the year — and it might actually have a shot at qualifying. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy (which is responsible for the Grammys), tells the NYT that “as far as the creative side, it’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

However, “Heart on My Sleeve” still has to meet “general distribution” standards that require availability in physical stores nationwide, online retailers, or streaming services, something a song that faces copyright issues might struggle with.









