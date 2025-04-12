Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you think AI is “just a tool,” you’re already behind. Billion-dollar brands aren’t just using it to save time — they’re using it to replace entire departments and slash overhead. But here’s the real threat most entrepreneurs miss: What happens when your clients realize AI can do 80% of what you offer, without you?

While most are still using AI to brainstorm posts or write rough drafts, the top 1% are quietly building AI teams that run sales, operations, and marketing 24/7. In this video, I’m revealing the exact AI playbook billion-dollar brands are using to automate, dominate and stay miles ahead of everyone else.

Replace your sales team without hiring a closer:

Automate lead research, qualification, email follow-ups and sales call bookings using Salesforce AI and Zapier’s Outreach Agent. It’s like hiring a top-performing sales rep — without the salary.

Delegate ops and admin so you can focus on growth:

Say goodbye to inbox overload, scattered calendars and endless SOP creation. Tools like Superhuman, Reclaim, Motion and Scribehow give you back your time.

Predict your next breakthrough before it happens:

Don’t wait for results to tank before you react. With Google AI Studio, you’ll know which content, emails, or funnels are working—and why—so you can double down on what converts.

Whether you’re a solopreneur or running a lean team, this AI playbook will help you eliminate inefficiencies, grow faster and future-proof your business — without needing a single line of code. I’ll walk you through each step — even if you’re just getting started with AI.

Download the free “AI Success Kit” (limited time only). And you’ll also get a free chapter from my brand new book, “The Wolf is at the Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.”