“As a Muslim, you always question: ‘Have I pleased God, or have I angered him or her?’”

Imam Muhsin Hendricks of Cape Town, South Africa, was the world’s first openly gay imam. In early February, he was shot and killed and the identities and motives of those responsible are still unknown.

Reporter Jamie Fullerton met and visited Imam Muhsin at his Inner Circle mosque. He tells Hannah Moore that in person Muhsin was “pure love” and describes the inclusive community-building and wedding officiating that the imam undertook, as well as the scriptural foundation that his practice was based upon.

Imam Muhsin chose ‘faith over fear’ and this led him into debates with Islamic leaders as well as to support sessions right across the African continent, where he helped other queer Muslims reach a place of self-acceptance. Now, in the wake of the imam’s killing, Jamie explains that it is unclear who will continue his work.