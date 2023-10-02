Rory McIlroy has spoken out after he was infuriated by the celebrations of Joe LaCava, the caddie of Team USA’s Patrick Cantlay. The European star accused LaCava of waving his hat in his line of vision as he lined up a crucial putt on the 18th green in the final fourballs match on day two. McIlroy’s rage then continued in the car park at Marco Simone Golf Club, where he was seen in a ferocious exchange with another American caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay. McIlroy said it was the angriest he had ‘ever been in his career’ however he admitted he took it as an opportunity to focus himself.