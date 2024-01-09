The release date and time of The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Episode 15 have been revealed. The episode will air on Crunchyroll. The show revolves around Maomao, the apothecary, as she navigates the mysteries and dangers of palace life with her wit and skills.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Episode 15 release date is Saturday, January 20, 2024. The episode is set to premiere in Japan on Nippon TV on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Episode 15 release time (simulcast) is:

10:45 a.m. PT

1:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. GMT

7:45 p.m. CET

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries Season 1 Episode 15

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 15, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, which offers three plans to its viewers. The Fan Plan costs $7.99 monthly, the Mega Plan costs $9.99, and the Ultimate Fan Plan costs $14.99. All three plans come with a 14-day free trial at the start.

An adaptation of the light novel series of the same name written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino, The Apothecary Diaries is a mystery drama romance anime TV show. Set in a fictional rendition of Ming-era China, the story revolves around Maomao, a young woman who works as an apothecary in the pleasure district with her father. After she is forcefully brought to the palace, she ends up saving the lives of several princes, drawing the attention of a handsome palace official in the process. This official becomes her protector and teaches her about the palatial intrigues.

The official synopsis for The Apothecary Diaries reads:

“Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she’s sold as a lowly servant to the emperor’s palace. But she wasn’t meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she’s making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!”