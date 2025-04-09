This time-lapse image shows many meteors captured during 60 minutes of exposure. You’ll see them one at a time.

credit: Tony Hallas

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out and view the first major meteor shower of the spring, the Lyrids. Because more than one meteor shower originates from the constellation Lyra, these are the April Lyrids. This shower is visible from April 15 to April 29, with the peak coming on April 22. Go out after midnight, when the most meteors appear, get comfortable, and look up. Good luck!