



Editor’s note: TheStreet’s parent company is The Arena Group, an innovative media and technology company that is home to many of the most iconic and passionate media brands, including TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, and Athlon Sports. In the interest of our loyal audience here at TheStreet, we wanted to share our parent company’s latest financial results so you can have transparency in our media business. Read excerpts from today’s press release below.

The Arena Group (AREN) , TheStreet’s parent company, posted record second-quarter profit as revenue surged 67%.

In addition to TheStreet, the technology platform and media company is home to such media brands as Parade, Men’s Journal, Athlon Sports, Surfer, Powder, Bike, and Snowboarder.

“We believe our stock represents a tremendous value,” Paul Edmondson, chief executive of The Arena Group, said in a statement. The company on July 31 said it would buy back as many as 3 million shares over the following year.

“Our shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of approximately 10 times, significantly below our peers in the Russell 2000 Index, which on average trade at trailing price-to-earnings ratios in excess of 30 times, per Siblis Research.”

Arena Group’s stock is up nearly 400% in 2025 and has surged 758% from a year ago.

Second-quarter net income was $108.6 million, or $2.29 a share, compared with a loss of $8.2 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue totaled $45 million, up from $27.2 million a year earlier.

The net income number includes a one-time gain from discontinued operations of $96 million.

Income from continuing operations was $12.4 million, or 26 cents a share, swinging from a loss of $6.9 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Revenue from continuing operations in the latest period was $45 million.

Arena recently launched the TravelHost brand to expand its portfolio and continue to diversify its content verticals. The company has a goal to add one new brand per quarter.

“We continued to scale our competitive publishing model effectively, aligning talented journalists with our business success, and this is driving accelerated, profitable growth,” Edmondson said.

“This model was rolled out to Men’s Journal, The Street, and Parade, following the initial success with our Athlon Sports brand, and the result is significant growth in revenue and earnings.”

“We believe that the acquisition of TravelHost creates additional opportunities for us to leverage established brands and employ this innovative business model,” he added.

Audience traffic at Athlon Sports continues to grow, the company said, with total pageviews up 38% from the year ago quarter.

In addition, TheStreet doubled its pageviews from Q2 2024, averaging 89 million pageviews per month

Men’s Journal saw traffic increase 479% from a year earlier, delivering more than 165 million pageviews in Q2.

The lifestyle brand Parade was up 70% from a year ago, averaging more than 131 million monthly pageviews. Non-advertising revenue, which includes performance marketing and syndication efforts, more than doubled over the previous year.

On July 21, Lake Street analyst Ryan Meyers initiated coverage of The Arena Group with a buy rating and $10 price target, according to The Fly.

Arguing that the company has reached “a clear inflection point” as its variable-cost publishing model drives both higher-quality content and consistent audience growth, Meyers said investors were underestimating the magnitude and sustainability of Arena Group’s business-model transition.

