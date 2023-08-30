If you subscribe to the digital edition of Game Informer, you can now learn all about Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Following the cover reveal, our digital issue is now live on web browsers, iPad/iPhone, and Android devices. Alongside the cover story, you will also find big features on Alan Wake II, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a big retrospective developing the original Splinter Cell, and plenty more.

Individual issues are also now available for purchase at this link or in any GameStop store.

You can download the apps to view the issue by following this link.