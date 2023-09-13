Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film is Atlee’s first Hindi film and Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after All Time Blockbuster Pathaan. Film released on 7th September worldwide in around 10,000 screens.

The film, directed by Atlee, has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Not only that, the film has brought tsunami at box office and is setting new box office records everyday.

Shah Rukh has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months!

Many film celebrities, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh babu, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika and others, have expressed their love and excitement around the movie on social media earlier. Now latest to join them are Varun Dhawan, Shekhar Kapur who watched the film in London, Madhur Bhandarkar who watch the film in Norway.

Shekhar Kapur On Jawan: “The audience response to SRK is overwhelming”

Shekhar Kapur, the renowned filmmaker, recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan.

Shekhar Kapur wrote, “‘If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer’ A fan exclaimed loudly as @iamsrk came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree .. The audience response to @iamsrk is overwhelming ..“

Varun Dhawan is all praises for ‘Jawan’; calls it Blockbuster stuff

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for remake of Atlee’s ‘Theri’ in Hindi being produced by Murad Khetan and Atlee. The film is touted to be a mass actioner. The Bhediya actor, who finally watched ‘Jawan’, tweeted that King Khan delivered as both an actor and a superstar in Atlee’s debut Bollywood project, who beautiflly executed each moment in the film.

Varun Dhawan, wrote, “#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt Like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff“.

#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt

Madhur Bhandarkar watched ‘Jawan’ at Norway; loved SRK’s acting prowess

Director Madhur Bhandarkar who is known for directing films like Fashion, Heroine watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer in Norway and took to Twitter to express his love and excitement for the film and Khan. He stated, “Watched #Jawaan at Cinema #Oslo Colosseum in #Norway. This edge-of-your-seat thriller had me hooked from start to finish with its non-stop action & brilliant twist. @iamsrk’s acting prowess steals the show in every scene. Kudos to the brilliant filmmaker @Atlee_dir for delivering such an epic cinematic experience! #Jawaan #Norway.”

