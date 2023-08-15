Ahead of the film’s release on November 17, 2023, a report from World of Reel has potentially revealed The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes runtime.

The latest report cites comments from a handful of “insider accounts” who corroborate stories from people who have seen test screenings of the film. According to the report, the runtime of the film is 2 hours and 45 minutes. TheMovieDB, a database for film, also lists that length.

Lionsgate has yet to comment on the length of the upcoming film, however, so fans will have to take this with a grain of salt.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes about?

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12,” reads the synopsis.

Based on the 2020 prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games trilogy. It starts on the morning of the reaping of the Tenth Hunger Games, where an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is assigned as the mentor for the tribute girl from the impoverished District 12.

Written by Michael Lesslie and based on a draft by Collins and Michael Arndt, the film is being helmed by Hunger Games film director Francis Lawrence. It will be shepherded by franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Lawrence. Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing on behalf of the studio.