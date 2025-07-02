Season 5 Confirmation



The Bear will continue its story in a fifth season. FX officially renewed the show after Season 4 premiered on Hulu in June 2025. The new season is now in development and expected to release in 2026.

FX has confirmed that The Bear will return for Season 5. The announcement came shortly after all 10 episodes of Season 4 were released on Hulu on June 25, 2025. The show, which follows Carmy, Sydney and Richie as they run a fine dining restaurant, will continue with the same lead cast.

Cast Members



Jeremy Allen White will return as Carmy Berzatto. Ayo Edebiri will play Sydney Adamu. Ebon Moss-Bachrach will also come back as Richie Jerimovich. Other returning cast members include Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Edwin Lee Gibson, Ricky Staffieri, Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Gordon and Gillian Jacobs. The full main cast is expected to return for Season 5:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Sugar

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna

Oliver Platt as Cicero

Molly Gordon as Claire

Gillian Jacobs as Tiff

Creative Team



Christopher Storer, the creator of the series, will continue to serve as an executive producer. He is joined by Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer is the co-executive producer and also the culinary producer. FX Productions produces the show.

Uncertainty Before Renewal



There was some uncertainty regarding the show’s continuation. The rise in popularity of the lead actors and their busy schedules created doubts. TV critics Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan discussed on The Watch podcast that Season 4 was expected to be the final chapter. However, FX did not officially say it was ending, and that language was not used during Season 4 promotion.

Creator’s Approach to Storytelling



FX CEO John Landgraf explained that creator Christopher Storer works on the story one season at a time. Last year, Landgraf and Nick Grad had a meeting with Storer and producer Josh Senior. They offered to greenlight more than one season at once. But Storer and his team chose to work on just one season. Later, they asked for a two-season pickup, saying they had enough material.

Season 5 Release Window, Filming



Although there is no official release date, Season 5 is expected to follow the same fast-paced production schedule. FX is planning for a 2026 release, likely in June, unless there are delays. Filming is expected to begin soon to meet this timeline.

Where to Watch



All four seasons of The Bear are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

FAQs



When will The Bear Season 5 be released?

Season 5 is expected to release in June 2026 if production follows the same schedule as past seasons.

Will the original cast return for The Bear Season 5?

Yes, the full cast including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri is expected to return in the upcoming season.

