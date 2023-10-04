Jason Statham’s latest action thriller has a honey of a premise.

Statham has played mechanics, he’s played secret agents, he’s played transporters, he’s played spies. All kinds of people, really, provided they are bald with a fair amount of stubble. That’s really his focus as an actor. But this time he is playing … a heroic beekeeper.

That’s right. In The Beekeeper, Statham is but a humble beekeeper who is also a former secret agent and member of a group known as the “Beekeepers.” (As one does.) And he also gets into a lot of fights and takes his revenge against evil people who he believe are outside the law. (As one does.) You can evade police, bad guys, but you can’t outrun the Beekeeper!

The film was directed by David Ayer of Suicide Squad and Sabotage fame, and written by Equilibrium’s Kurt Wimmer. That’s quite a macho pairing. Add Statham to that mix and you basically have the cinematic equivalent of one of those testosterone supplements they advertise on basic cable.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Here is the film’s magnificent official synopsis:

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

The Beekeeper is scheduled to premiere in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film’s tagline, in case you were wondering, is “Expose the corruption. Protect the hive.” What more could you possibly need to know? He’s going to expose the corruption and protect the hive! 10/10, no notes.

