Mobile Learning Technology For Professional Development

In this article, I will explore the powerful applications of mobile learning in the context of employee training and professional development. Mobile learning refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to deliver educational content and learning experiences. The article aims to showcase how this approach can be effectively employed across various industries and job roles to enhance training and development initiatives. Specifically, I will cover mobile learning use cases for training, onboarding, and performance evaluation.

Mobile Learning Benefits For Training And Development

The benefits of mobile learning lie in its flexibility and accessibility. With the ubiquity of mobile devices, learners can access training materials and courses whenever and wherever it suits them best. This adaptability enables employees to learn at their own pace and fit their training around their work schedules, making it a convenient and efficient way to acquire new skills and knowledge.

1. Training

Some business sectors, including education, medical, and legal, require employees to take annual compliance training to ensure that processes and policies are being followed. Some popular compliance training includes information security, data protection and privacy, HIPAA, and Workplace Health and Safety HSE training for healthcare and industrial workers. These trainings usually include compliance information in the form of video-based or in-person delivery and are accompanied by scenario-based questions used to show understanding of training.

While this setup may be suitable for getting the main points across, the method of delivery may hinder learners from fully grasping concepts. Imagine sitting in an in-person training for 4 hours a day per week to complete all compliance training for your company. This is the reality for some professionals who work with companies whose training programs may be outdated and usually take little consideration for learner needs. Organizations with this type of training may argue this style will assure that the majority of employees are being trained in a timely manner because it’s being done on their watch and under their supervision. While this may be true, this does not necessarily help with reaching learner goals. Did learners understand the information? Did they have time to process information and answer questions to their best ability? Or were they rushed to stay within the time allotment?

Mobile learning is a great alternative to outdated training. This style of learning allows learners to learn on their own and at their desired pace. In-person training can easily be converted into easy-to-follow bite-sized pieces that learners can digest in 10-15 minute intervals. Imagine an organization that gave professionals the freedom to complete these microlearning activities within a week’s time.

2. Onboarding

Starting a new job usually means lots of training, document signing, and signing up for different software applications. This process can definitely be overwhelming, confusing, and exhausting to some. It is safe to say that working professionals have been conditioned to accept this expectation when starting a new job. As an employer, it is best to help mitigate any problems or concerning feelings by offering a streamlined onboarding process. Mobile learning can help with this.

Mobile learning significantly improves the onboarding process by offering various benefits. New hires can access training materials conveniently using smartphones or tablets, enabling flexibility and accessibility. Information is delivered in smaller, easier-to-digest modules, preventing information overload. Interactive and engaging content, such as videos and gamification, enhances the learning experience.

Mobile learning also provides on-the-job support with quick reference guides and job aids. Personalized learning paths cater to individual roles and responsibilities. Social features foster collaboration and a sense of belonging. Managers can track progress and provide real-time feedback. Digital access to documents reduces paperwork, and overall, mobile learning offers a cost-effective and efficient onboarding solution.

3. Performance Evaluation

Performance evaluation is crucial for fostering employee growth, aligning goals, recognizing achievements, and making informed decisions. Mobile learning empowers organizations to monitor employee performance efficiently and tailor learning experiences to individual needs. This data-driven approach enhances talent development and ensures employees have the necessary skills and knowledge for success in their roles. The real-time nature of mobile learning, along with its accessibility and gamification elements, fosters engagement, motivation, and continuous improvement among employees. Remote accessibility makes it easy to monitor performance, especially for remote workers.

