Ever find yourself wondering what it might be like to work from home? If so, you are not alone! Many moms find themselves wondering if there are work from home jobs for moms with babies that offer more flexibility and allow for a better work-life balance than going into the office 5 days a week.

I had this realization myself when my youngest daughter was born and turned to blogging. Now, I round up the BEST stay at home mom jobs and update this list every year so that other moms can find the perfect fit for themselves.

20 Flexible Stay at Home Mom Jobs

We have thoroughly researched these jobs so that you can trust that these are legitimate work from home jobs! We’ve included a variety of options from side hustles to full time jobs.

I’m a total believer in outsourcing childcare while working, for the record. Hence, my children are at camp as I type this. However, I totally resonate with moms who seek stay-at-home jobs they can do during naptime, or after bedtime, and flexible work does exist. Some jobs can even be done while pushing a stroller. Seriously.

I’ll acknowledge that for some women, none of these jobs will be a fit. However, if you are looking for some opportunities to leverage technology and earn a little money from home while watching a baby, then this article is for you. In the world we live in today, there are so many virtual jobs, it is the best time for a mom to find a side hustle to make a little extra income.

Instacart Shopper

While this is technically not a stay at home job, Instacart is a nice easy way to make a little extra money and is especially easy if you know your way around the grocery store. As a shopper, you can earn extra income by picking and delivering groceries, providing both financial independence and a connection to the community.

To apply, you simply need to download the Instacart app, complete a registration process, and pass a background check. Success comes from timely communication, attention to customer preferences, and efficient navigation of stores.

Check out more details here!

Become a Travel Agent

I know what you might be thinking, but actually travel agents are not a thing of the past! The best part is there are companies that make it super easy to be a travel agent. You can learn how to become a travel agent in just a few days

If you are detail-oriented and love to travel (or even research travel), becoming a travel agent who works from home could be a great option for you! You can start on your own or work for an agency. Either way, you will be planning out and making people’s dream vacations a reality!

Best Day Ever Vacations is a great company to get you started, they specialize in Disney Travel but do all sorts of other travel like cruises and more!

Dog Watching

This is one of the best jobs for stay at home moms who love their four-legged friends. Rover.com matches dog owners who need pet-sitting with pet lovers who want to help.

Create your profile and set your prices. You must be in a city populated enough to find business, but the potential to earn hundreds of dollars per month is there.

Heather in Seattle nets $500 to $1000 per month this way!

Childcare Provider

While this isn’t a super flexible SAHM job, it can be a very lucrative one. In-home childcare providers typically earn between $28,000 to $52,000 a year, depending on a variety of factors. You are already watching your own kiddos, might as well add a few (I guess easier said than done)! Keep in mind, you must meet state licensing laws to open a center.

It’s a fantastic option for a stay at home mom job because you keep your children with you, they make friends, and you also get to meet new moms.

Amazon.com Work from Home Opportunities

Amazon has many virtual roles, such as customer service representatives, data analysts, and virtual assistants, that can be done entirely from home. Amazon’s remote positions often come with benefits and competitive pay, allowing new moms to contribute financially without leaving their homes

Visit their jobs website and select Work From Home in the location pull-down menu to get the job descriptions. Many of them have incredibly flexible hours which is what moms need.

Become a Virtual Assistant- The #1 Millenial Stay at Home Mom Job!

Virtual assistants are in high demand these days as people are working more and more online, especially with social media.

To start, identify your skills, such as organization, communication, or tech-savviness. Next, research various platforms or companies that offer VA positions and apply online. You may need to create a professional profile showcasing your abilities. Once hired, maintain a well-structured routine to balance home and work responsibilities. Being a VA allows you to assist with tasks like email management or scheduling, all while staying home, making it an ideal role for moms seeking flexibility.

You can find a lot of jobs available on Upwork.com!

Promote & Sell your Skills on Fiverr

Fiverr is an online community where people come for literally 1,000’s of types of jobs. If you can create a logo, write a blog post, do voiceover work, write a press copy, or pretty much anything, there is a job for it. There are literally 1,000’s of opportunities to sell your talent!

Teaching Jobs (done via computer from home!)

VIPKID gives people the opportunity to teach English online to students in China, on a flexible, part-time basis. Teachers on VIPKid must typically have a bachelor’s degree and some teaching experience, though the requirements can vary. Learn more here.

Write or Proofread for a Blog

Many bloggers need freelance writers to help them out. Some pay per article and others will give you complimentary items or even trips. Once again, head to upwork.com to start looking for freelance writing and proofreading opportunities.

Once you get comfortable writing for others, maybe you will even want to venture out and start a blog of your own! This can turn into an extremely lucrative stay at home mom job with dedication.

Work as a Translator

If you are multilingual (proficient in speaking & writing), you can work remotely from home translating audio and written files. The amount you make will depend on the language skills needed and how long the document is, but the assignments typically have a fixed price. They can range anywhere from $15-$1000.

Indeed and Upwork are both great places to look for this work!

Flip Items from Thrift Store and Flea Markets- For the Crafty Moms!

If you are a master bargain hunter, flipping items from thrift stores or flea markets is a great way to earn a little cash. You can buy cool items at low prices and then paint, stain, or fix them up and sell them on sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

This may not be the most lucrative gig, but it’s a wonderful creative outlet.

Running Errands and Other Odd Jobs

Users of TaskRabbit.com post any task they need help with, ranging from data entry to delivering balloons from a shop to a home. TaskRabbits bid for the jobs and get paid upon completion.

I have hired a “Rabbit” to deliver a truck full of diapers to a charity event. My friend Lynn hired a tech-savvy Rabbit to create a themed playlist for a baby shower. If you can handle doing someone’s grocery shopping while you do your own, this could be for you.

Not-so-Secret Shopper, aka Stylist

This is the perfect stay at home job for the fashionista mom. If you love fashion and love to pick out clothes for other people, StitchFix can use your talents. You’ll use an online system to create boxes for customers based on their fashion profiles.

Baker or Chef

You can turn your knack for baking or cooking in your very own kitchen into a profit. Start by getting your friends and neighbors hooked on your delicious treats, then start selling them for special occasions. You can also reserve a spot at your local farmer’s market, which is just a couple hours a week, and grow your clients from there.

If you are on a special diet like keto or vegan and you’ve perfected some easy meals, you can sell weekly meal packages to people in your city. You will be investing in meal prep containers and your ingredients though, so make sure you have some clients first!

Rent baby gear to traveling families- Perfect Job for Stay at Homes Moms with Extra Baby Gear

BabyQuip.com is a great stay at home mom job as it connects traveling families with family-friendly people at their vacation destination who rent, deliver, and set up baby gear to their hotel or vacation rental.

Easily create your rental website and select the gear you want to rent, your rental prices, delivery areas, and fees.

Tutoring

My friend Jenny tapped into a high-income community and used her teaching background to earn $40/hour helping with homework. The real money came when she bundled three kids together for group homework sessions, charging each family $25/hr. That’s $75 for an hour of work that can be done while your baby naps. Or, while you pay a teenager $10 to watch the baby in another room.

This is one of those work at home jobs for moms that can be both financially beneficial and personally rewarding as you help children learn.

You can also become an online tutor, check out listings on ZipRecruiter!

Secret Shopper

This is a super flexible job! Big companies need real consumers to walk into a store and see how their product is displayed on the shelf. A couple of apps — Rewardable and Gigwalk — enable moms to complete those tasks for a few dollars. Yes, really!

Set your expectations that it’s usually just a few dollars, but hey, maybe you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Or maybe you were going to Home Depot anyway, so snapping a picture of the Rustoleum display for $4 is no skin off your back. You will get paid via PayPal.

Office and Technical Work

Upwork is a marketplace for computer-driven work. If you’re a master of Photoshop, Powerpoint, data entry, or other office skills, you can pick up work as you have time. There are so many job opportunities and many are flexible positions in which the work can be done while you are available.

Test Scoring

I knew those teachers weren’t getting all that grading done on their own! Well, now you can be one of the people who helps them out with their grading. Companies like Write Score and Literably hire remote workers to help highlight student writing & reading errors. The companies have varying requirements, but are definitely worth checking out!

Social Media Manager

You can manage a company’s social media presence virtually. This will likely be more of a full-time job and will include creating and uploading posts, replying to messages, and strategizing for engagement. The pay varies widely depending on experience.

Do you work from home as a mom? Let us know what your stay at home job is in the comments below!

