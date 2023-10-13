Looking for the best Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds? We’ve got you covered in this article!

On Saturday, October 14, IBF middleweight champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7KOs) will look to do the impossible and upset WBO champion Janibel Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs).

The betting odds currently favor Alimkhanuly (-1200) on DraftKings, while Gualtieri is sitting as a (+700) underdog. Clearly, the public expects a flawless victory from the 30-year-old Kazakh boxer in the two-belt unification fight.

Alimkhanuly must bring bad intentions into the ring if he wants to continue becoming a household name in the sport. If Alimkhanuly can repeat his second-round destruction of Steven Butler (32-0-1, 4 KOs), surely fans will be keen on how he’d match up at 168lbs against pay–per–view star Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs).

The Best Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds

Here at NYFights, we give you the best information we can to help you win money. Even when the betting odds are as wide as Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri, there are still plenty of spots where you can try and earn some cash.

We must look at the odds across several sportsbooks ahead of this highly anticipated championship bout. Here, we’ll give you the Alimhanuly vs Gualtieri odds for the moneyline, round to win, and method of victory for the headlining fighters. Additionally, we’ll go over some other matches on this card where you can make money if the main event isn’t enough for you.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds: The Best Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds – MoneylineAlimkahnuly garnered an immense amount of respect from bookies at these odds. There is rarely such an odds discrepancy between two world-class fighters in a championship clash. Even though Alimkhanuly is a rare talent, does that mean you should bet his moneyline?

Clearly, the moneyline route is a risky betting path to take this weekend, as the books are giving Alimkhanuly a 92% chance of getting his hand raised. Although Alimkhanuly has made easy work of his past opponents, we don’t recommend spending $1200 to profit $100 on his moneyline – especially in an unpredictable sport like boxing.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds – Method of Victory Odds

As shown below, Alimhanuly getting yet another knockout is the most favorable outcome per the bookies. With 9 of 14 wins coming by knockout, it is no surprise what Alimkhanuly wants to do. He wants to pressure Gualtieri from the opening bell, utilizing his jab and power in both hands before getting the stoppage.

DraftKings Alimkhanuly by DEC +250 Alimkhanuly by KO/TKO -225 Draw +2000 Gualtieri by DEC +1000 Gualtieri by KO/TKO +2200 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS BETMGM Alimkhanuly by DEC Alimkhanuly by KO/TKO Draw Gualtieri by DEC Gualtieri by KO/TKO BET WITH BETMGM BetRivers Alimkhanuly by DEC Alimkhanuly by KO/TKO Draw Gualtieri by DEC Gualtieri by KO/TKO BET WITH BETRIVERS

Gualtieri is getting little respect from the bookies, but if you enjoy a nail-biting bet, then Gualtieri, by decision, could be the one you’re looking for. Gualtieri has to make this a dog fight, whether in the clinch or dirty boxing from the inside, as it will be difficult for him to finish Alimkhanuly. There is no guaranteed pick in any sport, so please bet responsibly.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Odds– Round to Win Odds

Gualtieri has never been knocked out, winning 14 of 21 fights by decision. Expect Gualitieri to make things difficult early by putting Alimkahnuly on the back foot. Suppose Gualtieri can make it challenging for Alimkahnuly to find his range and replicate Denzel Bentley’s success (18-2-1, 15 KOs) against Alimkhanuly before losing a unanimous decision. In that case, he has a better chance than the odds imply.

DraftKings Alimkhanuly Round 1 +2800 Alimkhanuly Round 2 +2000 Alimkhanuly Round 3 +1600 Alimkhanuly Round 4 +1200 Alimkhanuly Round 5 +1000 Alimkhanuly Round 6 +900 Alimkhanuly Round 7 +900 Alimkhanuly Round 8 +900 Alimkhanuly Round 9 +1000 Alimkhanuly Round 10 +1200 Alimkhanuly Round 11 +1600 Alimkhanuly Round 12 +2000 Gualtieri Round 1 +20000 Gualtieri Round 2 +20000 Gualtieri Round 3 +15000 Gualtieri Round 4 +15000 Gualtieri Round 5 +15000 Gualtieri Round 6 +15000 Gualtieri Round 7 +15000 Gualtieri Round 8 +15000 Gualtieri Round 9 +15000 Gualtieri Round 10 +15000 Gualtieri Round 11 +20000 Gualtieri Round 12 +20000 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS BETMGM Alimkhanuly Round 1 Alimkhanuly Round 2 Alimkhanuly Round 3 Alimkhanuly Round 4 Alimkhanuly Round 5 Alimkhanuly Round 6 Alimkhanuly Round 7 Alimkhanuly Round 8 Alimkhanuly Round 9 Alimkhanuly Round 10 Alimkhanuly Round 11 Alimkhanuly Round 12 Gualtieri Round 1 Gualtieri Round 2 Gualtieri Round 3 Gualtieri Round 4 Gualtieri Round 5 Gualtieri Round 6 Gualtieri Round 7 Gualtieri Round 8 Gualtieri Round 9 Gualtieri Round 10 Gualtieri Round 11 Gualtieri Round 12 BET WITH BETMGM BetRivers Alimkhanuly Round 1 Alimkhanuly Round 2 Alimkhanuly Round 3 Alimkhanuly Round 4 Alimkhanuly Round 5 Alimkhanuly Round 6 Alimkhanuly Round 7 Alimkhanuly Round 8 Alimkhanuly Round 9 Alimkhanuly Round 10 Alimkhanuly Round 11 Alimkhanuly Round 12 Gualtieri Round 1 Gualtieri Round 2 Gualtieri Round 3 Gualtieri Round 4 Gualtieri Round 5 Gualtieri Round 6 Gualtieri Round 7 Gualtieri Round 8 Gualtieri Round 9 Gualtieri Round 10 Gualtieri Round 11 Gualtieri Round 12 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Although many picture Alimkhanuly getting yet another early stoppage to add to his momentum, we expect him to get a sixth or seventh-round KO/TKO stoppage. Alimkhanuly should feel out Gualtieri in the opening rounds, getting a sense of his timing before landing power shots late.

Alimkhanuly’s illusiveness, power, and speed should be too much to handle as this fight reaches the later stages. Thankfully, all questions will be answered Saturday night when our eyes are glued to the television.

Best Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

Before the two fighters involved in the main event make their walk to the ring, there are other spots where you may like the betting odds. Let’s take a look at more of the Alimkahnuly vs Gualtieri odds and see what the bookies are banking on happening.

Keyshawn Davis (-2000) vs Nahir Albright (+850)

Richard Torrez (-4000) vs Tyrrell Herndon (+1400)

Guido Vianello (-1200) vs Curtis Harper (+650)

Duke Ragan (-1000) vs Jose Perez (+550)

There are the odds for the most anticipated fights on the card. Odds are subject to change, but this will give you a solid understanding of what to expect come fight night. Good luck with this card; NYFights will return with more betting odds information soon.