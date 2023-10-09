If you live an active lifestyle or tend to often walk to your destination, having a stroller that can tackle any terrain is a must. Personally, I prefer a stroller that can do both city sidewalks to bumpy park paths so I feel able to take on anything the day brings! That’s why I love the Thule Chariot Cross 2, but before we dive into the specifics let’s get into what you should look for when choosing an all-terrain stroller.

How to Pick the Best All-Terrain Stroller

Of course, we’re all looking for something a little different but there are some ground rules when it comes to choosing the best all-terrain stroller.

You need to consider factors like the type of terrain you’ll encounter most frequently (e.g., trails, sidewalks, beaches), whether you plan to use it for jogging, the stroller’s weight and size, ease of folding, storage capacity, and your budget. Additionally, it’s essential to test a stroller in person, if possible, to ensure it meets your specific requirements and feels comfortable to handle.

Here are my basic criteria:

Maneuverability: Evaluate how easily the stroller can be pushed and turned, especially on rough terrain or in tight spaces.

Evaluate how easily the stroller can be pushed and turned, especially on rough terrain or in tight spaces. Suspension: Check the suspension system to ensure a smooth ride for your child, particularly on uneven surfaces.

Check the suspension system to ensure a smooth ride for your child, particularly on uneven surfaces. Wheels: Consider the type of wheels (e.g., air-filled tires or foam-filled tires) and their size for stability and shock absorption.

Consider the type of wheels (e.g., air-filled tires or foam-filled tires) and their size for stability and shock absorption. Safety Features: Safety features like a secure harness, handbrakes, parking brakes, and reflective materials are important for safety during outdoor activities.

Safety features like a secure harness, handbrakes, parking brakes, and reflective materials are important for safety during outdoor activities. Comfort: Look for things like padded seats, recline options, and a canopy for sun protection.

Look for things like padded seats, recline options, and a canopy for sun protection. Price: Determine your budget and find a stroller that offers the desired features while staying within your price range.

What’s considered the “best” can vary from person to person, so it’s crucial to assess your individual needs and priorities when deciding. Reading reviews, getting recommendations from other parents, and visiting baby stores to try out strollers can also be helpful in making an informed choice.

My Favorite All-Terrain Stroller

The Thule Chariot Cross 2 is hands-down the winner of this battle for me. It has everything I look for in an all-terrain stroller.

Here are some key reasons why the Thule Chariot Cross 2 is my favorite:

Versatility: The Chariot Cross 2 is incredibly versatile. It can function as a stroller, jogger, bike trailer, and even a ski sled with the appropriate conversion kits. This versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of outdoor activities, from everyday strolling to more adventurous pursuits like cycling and skiing. If you live an active lifestyle and are looking to take your baby or toddler adventuring with you, this is the stroller for you!

Superior Suspension: It features a suspension system that offers a smooth and comfortable ride for both the child and the person pushing the stroller. This suspension system is particularly important when navigating rough and uneven terrain.

Large All-Terrain Wheels: The Chariot Cross 2 comes equipped with large, air-filled tires that are designed to handle various terrains effectively. Whether you’re on city streets, gravel paths, or off-road trails, these wheels provide excellent traction and shock absorption.

Safety and Comfort: Thule places a strong emphasis on safety and comfort. The stroller has a five-point harness system, a padded seating area, and adjustable recline options to ensure that your child is safe and comfortable during the ride. It also has adjustable ventilation vents to optimize air flow as well as a rain cover and sunshade to keep your child dry and out of the sun’s rays.

Durability: Thule is known for its durable and high-quality products, and the Chariot Cross 2 is no exception. It’s built to withstand rugged use and last for many years, making it a good long-term investment for active families.

Multi-Position Recline: The seat can be adjusted to multiple positions, including a near-flat recline, allowing your child to sit up or lie down comfortably during the ride.

Ample Storage: This stroller offers plenty of storage space for your belongings, including a large rear storage compartment and multiple pockets for smaller items. This can be especially useful when going on longer outings.

Easy Folding and Storage: Despite its versatility and robust features, the Chariot Cross 2 is relatively easy to fold and store when not in use. This is essential for convenience, especially for parents who need to transport or store the stroller frequently.

Adjustable handlebar – Parents easily forget how important the right hold is on a stroller. Preventing your arms from getting tired as well as adjusting for proper angles for different activities, this key feature allows you to fit the handlebar to your specifications.

Thule’s Reputation: Thule is a reputable brand known for its outdoor and sports-related gear. The brand’s commitment to quality and safety is often a selling point for many parents.

While the Thule Chariot Cross 2 has numerous advantages, it’s essential to consider your specific needs and how you plan to use the stroller. If you require a stroller primarily for jogging, a dedicated jogging stroller might be a better choice.

Additionally, the Chariot Cross 2 is relatively expensive, so budget considerations may also play a role in your decision-making process.

Honorary Mention All-Terrain Strollers

If the Thule Chariot Cross 2 isn’t the one for you, that is okay. Here are some more of the best all-terrain stroller options on the market!

This stroller is popular for its excellent maneuverability, suspension system, and durability. It has large air-filled tires designed for various terrains, making it ideal for jogging and outdoor adventures. The adjustable handlebar and reclining seat provide comfort for both parents and children.

Thule is known for its quality outdoor gear, and the Urban Glide 2 is no exception. It offers a smooth ride with its all-terrain tires, adjustable handlebar, and ergonomic design. It’s suitable for jogging and urban strolling alike.

While not a jogging stroller, the City Mini GT2 is praised for its ability to handle rough terrain. It features all-terrain wheels, an adjustable handlebar, and a one-hand fold mechanism. Its compact design is also a plus for urban use.

The Bugaboo Fox is a luxury all-terrain stroller known for its stylish design and smooth ride. It has large foam-filled tires that handle various surfaces well. The stroller offers customization options and a comfortable seat for the child.

The Thule Chariot Cross 2 stands out to me for its versatility and durability, but it’s essential to remember that the “best” is subjective and varies for every family. From jogging in the park to adventures in the wild, the right stroller can make all the difference!

Take the time to explore, test, and research to ensure that your chosen stroller not only navigates all terrains with ease but also ensures the safety and comfort of your precious cargo.

You Might Also Like:

GB POCKIT STROLLER: IS THE MOST COMPACT STROLLER ON THE MARKET REALLY WORTH IT?

THE 9 BEST TRAVEL STROLLER SYSTEMS IN 2023

10 BEST STROLLERS IN 2023 – FOR EVERY MOM’S NEEDS!

Pin for Later – The Best All-Terrain Stroller [And 4 Runner-Ups]

This article was written and reviewed by the Rookie Moms Team.