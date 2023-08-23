When it comes to managing your rheumatoid arthritis (RA), things can turn complicated pretty quickly. Trying to keep track of the pain (when, where, and how badly it hits), the many medicines you may need, and the triggers that cause your RA to flare — all information that’s crucial to your care — can feel overwhelming at times.

But several apps for your smartphone or tablet can help. For many of the more than 1.3 million Americans who have RA, they can be a vital part of health care.

“We need to capture what’s going on,” explains Rajat Bhatt, a rheumatologist in Richmond and Pearland, TX. “Apps are very good at gathering historical data, how the patient is doing between doctor’s visits — not necessarily at the time of the doctor’s visit. It’s very useful.”

A big part of what the apps do is keeping a daily “diary” of your RA. Users put in information, which differs on various apps. But it may include things like the level of pain at any given time, where the pain is, and what medicine you’re taking for it. And users share that data with doctors, sometimes directly from the app. That gives everyone a fuller picture of the disease, its effect, and the path forward.

“If we wait until the [doctor’s] appointment, the patient could have been having flares but is already feeling better, but that does not mean that there wasn’t damage done during the flares,” Bhatt says. “If patients are having frequent flares, we might switch therapies to something that is more effective.”