Regardless of your preference, keeping your facial hair from looking unkempt is a must. The best beard trimmers offer variety, often sold with a set of adjustable guards for your desired length or waterproof features for easy use, wet or dry. And, of course, the beard trimmer should be safe to use. One of our top picks is the Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 for its rechargeable battery, high-quality blade, and affordable price.

After plenty of research and real-life usage, we have narrowed the list of our favorite beard trimmers that are easy to use, durable, and properly cut all of our hair after just a few passes.

Our top picks for the best beard trimmers: