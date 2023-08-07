Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat … and those are just the major players. New social media platforms are popping up all the time (hello, Threads!). It’s a lot to navigate as an adult much less a kid. And there are some serious implications for both groups. If you’re interested in learning more (or helping the kids in your life get more of the good and less of the bad), check out this round-up of the best books about social media.

Social Media Books for Elementary Kids

Chicken Clicking by Jeanne Willis

In this modern take on Little Red Riding Hood, Chick gets a little carried away with online shopping. But when she arranges to meet up with a friend she’s made online, she discovers all is not as it seems. An important lesson on staying safe online!

Another fairy-tale retelling from Jeanne Willis. Goldilocks’ online videos are hilarious, but in her quest to get more likes, she’s started stealing porridge #pipinghot, breaking chairs #fun, and using someone else’s bed #sleep. What will Daddy Bear do when he sees that online?

Sonia’s Digital World by Shannon McClintock Miller

This ISTE Young Innovators book is all about connections. See how Sonia, her friends, and her community chat, create, and play together with digital tools at home, at school, and across the miles.

The Technology Tail by Julia Cook

This picture book is a great way for kids to visualize their digital footprint. And when you’re interacting online, it’s super important to understand that some things can’t be erased. Narrator Screen wants kids to know their words will follow them for life.

Nerdy Birdy Tweets by Aaron Reynolds

When Nerdy Birdy joins Tweetster, he gets swept up in all his new friendships and starts ignoring his real-life BFF, Vulture. When Vulture gets angry, Nerdy Birdy figures out how to make it right. A great conversation starter about misreading tone in electronic communication.

First Phone: A Child’s Guide to Digital Responsibility, Safety, and Etiquette by Catherine Pearlman

We’re big fans of Wait Until 8th, but for 8-to-12-year-olds who do get a phone, we like this illustrated guide on privacy, social media, and more.

Social Media Books for Middle and High School Kids

Posted by John David Anderson

When cell phones are banned at his school, Frost and his friends find a new way to communicate: sticky notes. But for all the nice notes, there are cruel ones as well. A poignant contemporary story about bullying and social media.

No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado

Max Monroe is Instagram-perfect. The problem is: There is no Max. And when Kat Sanchez (the girl behind Max) goes viral and gets caught, her world comes crashing down. A sensitive and insightful novel.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green

April and her best friend, Andy, make a video with a mysterious sculpture. When Andy uploads it to YouTube, April wakes up to a viral video and a new life. An utterly absorbing book about celebrity and social media.

This YA narrative nonfiction book tells the story of the revelation of a racist social media account that changes everything for a group of high school students. An excellent book about the real-world consequences of online choices.

The Teen’s Guide to Social Media … and Mobile Devices by Jonathan McKee

In a book written specifically for teens, Jonathan McKee offers an approach that is challenging but not anti-technology. He has 21 honest tips (Know the app before you snap!) to inform and, hopefully, change the way teens interact on social media. A must-have guide.

The Social Media Workbook for Teens by Goali Saedi Bocci

This workbook, written by a millennial psychologist and media expert, is a go-to for teens who are stressing over social media. With exercises to develop skills to reduce anxiety, balance screen time, deal with cyberbullies, and more, it’s a great choice.

Social Media Books for Adults

Influenced: by Brian Boxer Wachler

Science is proving that our addiction to social media and influencers is having a demonstrable impact on how we think, feel, and perceive. A fascinating read on what happens to our brains each time we engage with social media.

Logged In and Stressed Out by Paula Durlofsky

Social media is here to stay. Without demonizing it, author Durlofsky offers information and tools to improve our lives through examining and changing our digital habits.

The dominant force in the lives of girls coming of age in America today is social media. Author Sales interviewed more than 200 girls between the ages of 13 and 19 about their online lives. Required reading about the social norms that govern the lives of our kids.

Social Media Wellness: Helping Tweens and Teens Thrive in an Unbalanced Digital World by Ana Homayoun

What’s a kid to do when the same technology required to do their work is also their biggest distraction? This book provides practical solutions to help students focus and prioritize, improve time management, build empathy, and more. A must for teachers and parents alike.

This one hit close to home. It’s so easy to share every bit of our lives online, but how do we strike a balance between connecting with our communities and respecting our children’s privacy? Author Steinberg shares her insights.

There are a handful of guides like this. We like this one because it focuses on having meaningful conversations with teens about the best and smartest ways to get connected while staying safe.

