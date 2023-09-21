We receive free products and receive commissions through our links. See disclosures page.

Cable machines are a versatile and effective tool that offer an endless list of workout possibilities for the upper body and lower body. The best cable machine for home gyms can mimic several multi-joint and single-joint exercises to help cater to all types of populations, whether you’re a newbie or a veteran. Research even supports the use of cable machines for improving stability and strength for the body of the elderly. (1)

As a strength and conditioning coach, I like to use cable machines during each workout, if possible, and I coach my athletes to do the same. Cable machines can help my athletes and I perform variations of traditional movements to potentially recruit more muscle fibers for increased muscle size and strength. For example, doing cable chest presses could allow the arms to move in a different range of motion than a bench press.

In this article, we’ll explore many great options currently being offered for cable machines. We’ll shine a light on the essential features that set different cable machines apart, ensuring you select the perfect fit for your fitness space. The wrong choice can disrupt your workout routine and hinder your progress, so it’s crucial to make an informed decision.

How We Chose the Best Cable Machines for Home Gyms

Our selection of the best cable machines involved a comprehensive evaluation of the machine’s versatility, dimensions, and weight capacity. We prioritized cable machines that offered a broad spectrum of cable exercise possibilities, ensuring they could accommodate users of all fitness levels and preferences. Machines enabling both unilateral and bilateral movements, along with diverse exercise angles, round out our list.

In addition to the versatility of different exercises, we considered the dimensions of each cable machine. We understand that home gym spaces can vary in size, so we aimed to provide options suitable for various setups. Our selection included cable machines with compact designs for those with limited space and larger models for individuals with more extensive home gym environments.

Lastly, we examined the maximum resistance capacity of the cable machines. This factor is crucial for individuals seeking to challenge themselves with heavier weights. Our list featured machines with varying weight capacities, ranging from 200 pounds to 450 pounds, to cater to users with different strength levels. A higher maximum resistance capacity enables progressive overload, facilitating continued strength and muscle growth.

Our Top Picks for the Best Cable Machines for Home Gyms

Best Cable Machine for Home Overall: REP Fitness Ares

REP Fitness Ares

4.2 Dimensions: Adds 1.2 inches in height, 1.6 inches in width to the PR-4000 and five inches in width to the PR-5000, and six inches to the front of the rack with footplate

Adds 1.2 inches in height, 1.6 inches in width to the PR-4000 and five inches in width to the PR-5000, and six inches to the front of the rack with footplate Maximum resistance: 450 pounds

450 pounds Type: Weight stacks

Weight stacks Warranty: One year for the pop-pins, pulleys, bearings, and cables; lifetime for the rack and frames Check Price

Pros Versatile workouts

Space-saving design

Comes with a pull-up bar

Footpad for rowing exercises Cons High price point

Assembly complexity

Only compatible with other power racks from REP

We consider the REP Fitness Ares cable machine the best home gym cable machine because of its versatility, customizability, and compatibility with other top home gym equipment. Overall, our product testing team rated it 4.2 out of 5 stars but gave it 4.5 to 5 stars in categories such as stability, construction quality, durability, and how smoothly the cables move.

Unlike other options on our list, this isn’t a traditional cable machine — rather, it is a functional trainer and lat pulldown-low row attachment that affixes to REP’s PR-4000 or PR-5000 power racks. Its cable system allows for a wide array of exercises, from classic movements like lat pulldowns to more dynamic exercises like cable crossovers. This versatility can be especially appealing to users who want to target specific muscle groups to add variety to their workouts.

The endless list of exercise selections is complemented by the 30 aluminum pulleys with custom retainers to keep the cables on track. The use of aluminum makes these pulleys stronger and more stable and provides a smoother action of resistance for each repetition.

Another great feature is how much space it can save. The front pulleys swivel 180 degrees for versatile movements and allow you to perform exercises inside and outside the cable machine. Creating these movements stems from all the attachments included with this machine. The Ares comes with four micro-adjustment 2.5-pound weights, D cable handles, a knurled chrome lat pull-down bar and low row bar, and a connector banana.

But as with many great purchases, there are some drawbacks. The REP Ares starts at around $2,799, which could put it out of reach for budget-conscious shoppers. This is also one of the reasons we docked a few points off our overall score. Additionally, to build this cable machine, you need to purchase the PR-4000 or PR-5000 power rack, which start at around $800 and $900, respectively. This adds to the price and financial investment of this device.

RELATED: Best Squat Racks for Small Spaces, Beginners, and More

Another drawback is that the assembly can be challenging. We had several people work on it together, and it took them close to five hours. Plus, it arrived in multiple boxes with numbers that didn’t match up to the instructions. For someone who is not too familiar with building and creating home gym equipment, this would be one of the more challenging aspects, as the FT-5000 comes with a ton of pieces and requires a lot of focus during setup.

Overall, the REP Fitness Ares cable machine is a solid choice for those looking to enhance their home gym setup. Its versatility and build quality make it an attractive option, but its price and assembly complexity should be considered before making a purchase. Ultimately, it’s a high-quality piece of equipment that can contribute to a well-rounded and effective fitness routine.

Best Cable Crossover Machine: Force USA MyRack Cable Crossover Attachment

Force USA MyRack Cable Crossover Attachment

3.8 Dimensions: 87” H x and 52” W (when added to power rack)

87” H x and 52” W (when added to power rack) Maximum resistance: 880 pounds

880 pounds Type: Plate-loaded

Plate-loaded Warranty: One year for the upholstery and attachments; 10 years for moving parts; lifetime on the frame Check Price

Pros Multiple adjustments provided

Plate compatible

High weight capacity Cons Needs to be combined with a power rack

Sold as a single attachment

Large dimensions

The MyRack Cable Crossover Attachment is our pick for the best cable crossover machine because it comes at a reasonable price, is compatible with most of the best weight plates, and offers multiple adjustment points to enhance its versatility. It’s a lightweight addition to your home gym that doesn’t require the headache of hauling multiple weight stacks to build your setup. Each side is sold separately, but at around $429 per attachment, it’s still thousands of dollars cheaper than other machines like the REP Ares or Bells of Steel Functional Trainer.

Unlike other cable crossover attachments, the MyRack Cable Crossover offers floating pulleys, giving you 28 different adjustment points to hit a variety of exercises. This is a huge benefit to those who are looking to not only target specific muscle groups but train them from different positions to help fully develop the muscle tissue to its fullest potential. For example, a chest fly works the chest, but you can anchor the cables lower or higher to target the upper chest or lower chest fibers more.

Adjusting these pulleys is a breeze, as the single-hand pop-pin adjustment system makes it easy to move the pulley up and down quickly. At the base of the MyRack Cable Crossover machine is a foot pad that you can use to brace your feet against when performing rowing exercises.

Another benefit is that this cable machine is weight plate compatible. Instead of building a cable machine and hauling multiple weight stacks, you can load it with your own plates to perform various exercises.

This rack does come with a couple of drawbacks, though. Like the REP Fitness Ares, which is only compatible with REP’s PR-4000 and PR-5000 power racks, the Force USA MyRack Cable Crossover Attachment is only compatible with the MyRack Modular Power Rack. This could be convenient if you already own that power rack but would be an extra investment of around $500 if you don’t.

Another drawback is the larger dimensions. It adds an extra 52 inches per side in width to the MyRack Modular Power Rack, which is already 47 inches wide. That would be a total width of 151 inches or 12.5 feet, which some home gym owners may not have the space for.

Best Functional Trainer Cable Machine: REP FT-5000

REP Fitness FT-5000

4.0 Dimensions: 85.5” H, 58” W (front), 33” W (rear), 36” D

85.5” H, 58” W (front), 33” W (rear), 36” D Maximum resistance: 448 pounds

448 pounds Type: Weight stacks

Weight stacks Warranty: One year on the pop-pins, pulleys, bearings, and cables; lifetime on the rack and frame Check Price

Pros Versatile workouts

11-gauge frame

Aluminum pulley systems

Different pull-up bars Cons Price

Assembly complexity

Build is based on kilos, not pounds

The REP FT-5000 is a versatile functional trainer that features 21 cable positions with dual weight stacks that top out at 224 pounds each for a total of 448 pounds due to a 2:1 cable ratio (meaning 50 pounds feels like 25 pounds). Its aluminum pulleys help provide smooth and precise movement mechanics, further enhancing your ability to perform more optimal and enjoyable workouts. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars after testing it for several weeks because we appreciate the build quality, stability, and durability, but we had to take off a few points for other reasons — but more on that below.

Another perk to the REP FT-5000 is that it is its own cable machine, not an attachment or extension of another piece of equipment like the Ares or the Force USA MyRack Cable Crossover. Those two cable machines require the purchase of a power rack in order to use them. The REP FT-5000 is a functional trainer that can be used by itself, making it a valuable piece of equipment that is arguably an “all-in-one” piece of fitness equipment.

This functional trainer is actually the second iteration of the original REP FT-5000. The handles can go higher and lower than the original model to maximize your range of motion. The trolley is also slimmer and lighter than before, allowing for quick and easy adjustments. REP also switched to aluminum pulleys instead of nylon pulleys. Nylon pulleys tend to be more durable but this isn’t as much of an issue for home gyms, where the machine won’t be put through as much abuse as it would in a commercial gym.

The REP FT-5000 excels in its versatility and is built with massive durability to stand up to tough workouts. The frame consists of 11-gauge commercial-grade, heavy-duty steel, which you’ll find in the most rugged, high-quality home gym machines. With the weight capacity of the REP FT-5000, it needs to have a sturdy frame to withstand heavy movement.

Another perk is the three pairs of pull-up bars provided. These pull-up attachments allow you to perform pull-ups and chin-ups with the underhand, neutral, and overhand positions. This can help recruit different muscle groups and allow you to perform compound multi-grip movements to build size and strength. An example of this would be pull-ups versus chin-ups. For pull-ups, the overhand grip prioritizes the rear deltoids and lat muscles. When doing a chin-up with an underhand grip, you recruit more of the biceps than other upper body muscle groups.

The REP FT-5000 comes with two durable, polymer D-handles, storage pegs for the attachments, and four additional 2.75-pound incremental weights so you can make smaller weight jumps for a more accurate workout.

One of the drawbacks that resulted in us giving it a lower rating is the price, as it starts at $2,499. This plus the lengthy setup can be an issue for those who want budget-friendly equipment that doesn’t require a complicated assembly process. The FT-5000’s instructions note that it could take two people to set up, which might be a drawback for someone looking to build this on their own. It took two people from our product testing team four hours to put together, even though REP suggests assembly should only take two hours. They also found the instructions confusing, despite the fact that they have put together dozens of functional trainers.

Another potential drawback is the REP FT-5000 is built based on kilos, not pounds. The starting weight of this machine is 5.7 kilograms (12.5 pounds), and it goes up in weight in 2.5-kilogram increments. The next weight is 8.2 kilograms (18 pounds), then 10.7 kilograms (22 pounds), and so on. This might be frustrating if you are used to 2.5-, five-, or 10-pound jumps that you will see in other cable machines. We knocked a few points off our overall score for this reason.

Still, the fact this 11-gauge steel cable machine stands on its own without being an extension of another piece of equipment makes it a special purchase for someone who wants a pulley machine that provides a range of exercises to elevate their workout routine.

Best Portable Cable Machine: MAXPRO SC

Pros Compact and portable

Smart resistance technology

Free subscription to the MAXPRO Coaching App

Quiet operation and function Cons Concentric-only resistance

Not suitable for all exercises

The MAXPRO SC is not your “run-of-the-mill” cable machine. It is a foldable device that can expand into a small platform to stand on or be anchored to the floor or wall to create movement using its double cable pulleys. This 10-pound machine provides up to 300 pounds of adjustable resistance. It is a solid choice for those who need convenience and durability, as its cables are 15 times stronger than steel by weight. It costs around $679, making it much more affordable than other machines like the REP Ares or Bells of Steel Functional Trainer.

When our product testing team tested the MAXPRO SC, they enjoyed it so much that they rated it 4.2 out of 5 stars overall. They found it to be well-built despite being so small and compact. Delivery was a breeze and the unit was packaged well in a foam-lined box — plus it came in beautiful branded packaging, which made them even more excited to try it.

If you want to anchor this device to the wall, you’ll need to purchase the MAXPRO SlimLine Wall Track, which costs around $325. This upgrade allows you to anchor the device to different heights so you can create movement from different angles. For example, you could do bicep curls by attaching the cable machine to the bottom or tricep pushdowns by connecting the cable machine to the top.

Another great feature of the MAXPRO SC is its Smart Resistance Technology. This technology allows you to customize the resistance level easily with a turn of the dial, making it suitable for various fitness levels and goals. There are 50 resistance settings ranging from five to 300 pounds, meaning you have complete control over your workout intensity.

The MAXPRO SC cable machine provides quiet operations and functions to make it appealing to anyone who wants to work out anywhere and at any time. It relies on creating resistance through a power clutch system, making it not less noisy than traditional cable machines that rely on weighted metal stacks banging into each other during movement.

There are a couple of drawbacks to this cable machine. First, it only provides concentric-focused movement. Within a range of motion, the contractions of the muscle only occur during the “shortening” phase of movement. That means, for example, if you did cable deadlifts, you would only feel the movement when doing the upward motion of the lift. The opposing action of lowering the cables to the floor would not recruit the same amount of intensity as the shortening concentric phase. That could affect your exercise selection and ability to work out.

This machine is also not built for every exercise. Cable machines like the REP FT-5000 have adjustable pulleys that swivel, allowing the cables to move in the direction of force. The MAXPRO SC doesn’t have cables with pulleys that swivel, which might limit the range of motion of certain exercises.

RELATED: Best Adjustable Dumbbells

Best Wall-Mounted Cable Machine: Titan Wall-Mounted Pulley Tower

Pros Great price point

Space saver

Durability

Weight plate compatible Cons Limited exercise selection

Mounting required

The Titan Wall-Mounted Pulley Tower cable machine offers a space-saving and durable solution for full-body workouts. This budget-friendly cable machine is a great purchase for those looking to add more versatility to their training, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast. However, after testing this machine for a few weeks, we only rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars because it doesn’t offer a lot of versatility, and the nylon pulleys aren’t as smooth as the aluminum pulleys you’d find on machines like the REP FT-5000.

One of its standout features is the price of around $279. This is a great price point compared to a lot of other cable machines on this list, like the REP Ares and Tonal, which cost between $2,700 and $3,900.

The Titan Wall-Mounted Pulley Tower’s simple build allows you to perform typical cable movements, such as the pushdown, cable curl, upright row, and much more. As with other cable machines, it provides a 2:1 ratio so that when performing single cable movements, the load is half of what is listed so that you aren’t lifting all the weight on one arm.

Another benefit is that it is a great space saver, as it is less than three feet deep from the wall. You can also use weight plates with this cable machine, so you don’t need to haul heavy weight stacks for your setup. While the weight pegs are only one inch in diameter, you can still use plates with a two-inch insert; just note that the inserts will hang off the pegs a bit.

One drawback to this cable machine is that its simple design limits exercise versatility. It doesn’t allow you to perform too many bilateral movements, such as cable chest flies. However, its narrow build does allow for various unilateral movements, such as single-arm bicep curls or single-arm lateral raises, that could help improve stability and single-joint strength.

Durability may also be a concern and is part of the reason we didn’t give the Wall-Mounted Pulley Tower high marks. Titan doesn’t list the steel gauge on their website, but we noticed that the 2×2 tubing felt quite thin when we worked out with this machine. We’d assume it is 14-gauge steel, which is the lowest gauge we’d recommend for home gym equipment. Eleven-gauge steel would be much more durable.

Another issue is you have to mount the system to your wall. It does come with the hardware, but you will need to have some power tools and wrenches available to mount it yourself. If you are not familiar with the process of mounting furniture or gym equipment, this could be a tricky situation.

Best Budget Cable Machine: Bells of Steel Functional Trainer

Pros Versatility

Aluminum pulleys

Lifetime warranty Cons Pieces delivered separately

Lengthy set up

While the Bells of Steel Functional Trainer starts off at $1,899, which some may not consider budget-friendly, it is still cheaper than many of the best functional trainers, which range between $2,300 and $2,700. Plus, the value you get from it is the reason we consider it the best budget cable machine.

It provides two cable pulleys and two handle attachments that allow you to perform different resistance training exercises. You can do isolation movements such as chest flies and bicep curls or compound unilateral movements such as a press or a pulldown. Some might argue this is the only piece of equipment they would need!

To add to the benefits of this device, it uses aluminum pulleys that help create more fluid movement due to how tough the aluminum material is. Plastic pulleys might not be as strong and can wear out much easier.

In addition to the toughness of the pulley system, this functional trainer is built with durable 14-gauge material that can withstand a tough workout. Whether you perform single-joint movements or sling heavy-duty compound movements with explosion and speed, this trainer can take on the task.

The Bells of Steel Functional Trainer has many benefits, but I believe the only drawback is the complexity of setting it up. One of the first things noted on their website is that to get you their product quickly, they send the pieces in separate boxes. The separate packaging could cause issues timing the build of your functional trainer, and for some people, that lack of urgency could be a set back. Overall, though, this is a great purchase and should be highly considered by many.

Best Compact Cable Machine: Tonal

Tonal Home Gym

4.6 Dimensions: 50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D

50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D Maximum resistance: 200 pounds

200 pounds Type: Electromagnetics

Electromagnetics Warranty: Two-year limited warranty Check Price

Pros Compact and space-saving

Digital coach and personalized workouts

Smooth and quiet operation

30-day return policy

Real-time data and tracking Cons High cost

Immediate subscription required for 12 months

Limited resistance

Professional wall mounting required

The Tonal cable machine is a sophisticated, all-in-one, electronically-powered fitness device. Its advanced technology is what allows it to be a great wall-mounted compact cable machine. It allows you to exercise with various resistance levels and adjustments through magnetic resistance rather than weight plates or weight stacks. Due to its technology, it does not have the extensive dimensions you’ll find with other cable machines or functional trainers. After trying Tonal for several months, our product testing team rated it 4.6 stars out of 5 and gave it high marks for the available programming, ease of use, versatility, and overall construction quality.

Tonal also provides digital training and instruction through its membership subscription, which is required to use the machine. You have to sign up for a 12-month commitment. However, membership provides many perks, including a strength assessment to learn about your body, intuitive weight adjustments that adjust to your movement patterns, video instruction, and dynamic weight modes such as eccentric-focused, chain-focused, and burnout-focused movement. This means the machine can focus primarily on the downward phase of the movement, the upward phase of the movement, restricting the speed of your movement, or all of the above.

Tonal adds new programs to its growing library of guided on-demand strength training workouts every week. The machine automatically tracks and reports feedback about your workouts, such as calories burned or heart rate values if you link it to your Apple watch. The machine comes with two handles, a bar, and a rope attachment, too.

Because it doesn’t rely on gravity, Tonal’s digital weight provides resistance to both the eccentric (when the muscle lengthens) and concentric (when the muscle contracts) phases of an exercise. As such, it feels slightly heavier than traditional weights. You challenge your muscles with consistent resistance throughout the entire movement, and that type of overload results in improved strength.

This is also what helps keep movement smooth and quiet during operation. You don’t have to worry about waking up your neighbors or family during a workout.

All of these benefits lead to a higher price point of around $3,995. This is the most expensive cable machine on our list, which could make it an immediate drawback to more budget-conscious shoppers. You can, however, finance it for as low as $84 a month. This cable machine also requires professional mounting, which could be a drawback if you prefer to set up your gym equipment yourself.

The final drawback is the weight limit of 200 pounds. This is the lightest of the cable machines on our list due to the machine’s electromagnetics and may not be heavy enough for some individuals.

RELATED: Best Weight Benches for Beginners, Small Spaces, With Racks, and More

What Are the Benefits of Cable Machines?

Having a cable machine comes with many benefits such as safety, convenience, and versatility. Cable machines enable you to perform movements from various angles and positions that can recruit muscle groups more effectively than traditional barbell exercises. An example of this is doing bicep curls from a low pulley position to work the bottom of the bicep or from a high pulley position to work the top of the bicep. This approach to resistance training minimizes the risk of injury, as you’re less likely to perform dangerous or uncontrolled movements that could harm your joints or muscles.

In addition to safety, cable machines provide a level of convenience that many fitness enthusiasts appreciate. No more time-consuming cleaning of barbells, weight plates, or dumbbells after an intense workout. With a cable machine, you can seamlessly adjust the resistance level with a simple pin or selector, eliminating the need for clutter and allowing you to transition between exercises swiftly. You can focus more on achieving your fitness goals and less on cleaning up the gym.

Furthermore, you have the flexibility to target specific muscle groups and add variety to your workouts. Whether you’re emphasizing isolation exercises for well-defined muscles or engaging in functional training to boost strength, cable machines offer a variety of options to suit your fitness needs. This adaptability not only keeps your workouts engaging but also maximizes the effectiveness of your training regimen.

What To Look For in a Cable Machine

Price

When purchasing a cable machine system, price is a crucial consideration. High-quality cable machines can be a significant investment and more expensive than equipment such as a power rack or high-quality barbell.

However, even though cable machines can be expensive, some can be considered an “all in one” piece of equipment that can provide massive versatility for performing multiple exercises.

Dimensions

Knowing the dimensions of your desired cable machine system is essential, especially if you have limited space in your home gym. The dimensions of a cable machine vary, as some machines might not provide dynamic front pulleys that can swivel for different movements. Some of the cable machines on our list range between 30 and 40 inches in depth, which might be an amount of space some individuals aren’t willing to compromise in their garage gym. However, we do have compact cable machines on our list that require less space, like the Tonal cable machine.

Versatility

One of the top selling points of a cable machine is versatility. Being able to perform both unilateral and bilateral movements on a cable machine is key. Some of the cable machines on our list, like the Titan Wall-Mounted Pulley Tower, are more narrow and do not allow for compound movements using both pulleys at the same time.

It’s key to look for machines with adjustable pulley heights, various cable attachments, and the ability to target multiple muscle groups to provide more workout options that adapt to a more elaborate workout routine.

Weight Stack vs. Plate-Loaded

Weight stacks and plate-loaded cable machines can provide some big differences. Weight stack machines are convenient and quick to adjust, while plate-loaded machines allow for incremental weight increases and custom loading. A plate-loaded machine might also be more budget-friendly, especially if you already have Olympic plates at home.

Pulley Ratio

The pulley ratio affects the resistance and feel of the exercises. On our list, the cable machines that are either plate-loaded or weight stacks have a 2:1 pulley ratio. This means that for every two units of distance you pull or move one end of the cable, the resistance or weight you’re lifting or moving on the other end of the cable is reduced to one unit of that distance.

A 2:1 pulley ratio helps to improve the functionality for exercise, so that if you are lifting with one pulley, it’s half of the weight loaded. If you do decide to do bilateral movement (using both arms at the same time), the weight equals how much is loaded on the machine.

Maximum Weight

The maximum amount of weight provided through a cable machine makes a big difference for the intensity of the workout. On our list, the range of weight a cable machine can handle is between 200 and 400 pounds. To load a higher amount of weight, the pulley system needs to be built for higher loads, such as using aluminum pulleys for better movement mechanics. For advanced lifters or those aiming to lift heavy, a higher weight capacity is essential. A top-tier cable station should safely accommodate the weights you plan to use.

Warranty

A warranty is a reflection of the manufacturer’s confidence in their product’s durability. Look for a cable machine system with a solid warranty that covers the frame, components, and moving parts. Some of the cable machines on our list provide one- or two-year limited warranties. However, a couple machines on our list provide a lifetime warranty as long as you keep up with maintenance.

Handle Attachments

The availability and variety of handle attachments on a cable station can significantly enhance your workout experience. Its important to consider whether the machine comes with a variety of handles, bars, and grips, as they can expand your exercise repertoire and target different muscle groups effectively. Some of the more common attachments are the triceps rope, curl bar, ankle strap, or the traditional single attachment for grip.

Technology

Some modern cable machines incorporate technology features to help not only monitor exercise performance but to actually adjust the intensity of your exercises. There are machines on our list that provide resistance through advanced technology so that the machine provides quiet and smooth resistance for exercise. Other aspects of technology for cable machines provide upgrades such as digital displays, workout tracking, and connectivity options. While these can enhance your training experience, they may also add to the overall cost.

Final Thoughts

If you’re seeking to enhance your home gym workout, cable machines offer a versatile and effective solution. They provide endless workout possibilities, catering to individuals of all fitness levels, from beginners to seasoned veterans.

In this article, we’ve explored various outstanding cable machine options. Some of them create resistance through weight stacks, plate-loaded features, or innovative technology. Choosing the right cable machine is pivotal, as it can significantly impact your workout routine and fitness progress.

Whether you’re a long-time fitness enthusiast or just embarking on your journey to a healthier lifestyle, finding the ideal cable machine for your home gym can elevate your workout experience to a new level.

Best Cable Machine for Home Gyms: Side-by-Side Comparison

Best Cable Machine for Home Gyms Overall Description: Dimensions: Adds 1.2 inches in height, 1.6 inches in width to the PR-4000 and five inches in width to the PR-5000, and six inches to the front of the rack with footplate

Adds 1.2 inches in height, 1.6 inches in width to the PR-4000 and five inches in width to the PR-5000, and six inches to the front of the rack with footplate Maximum resistance: 450 pounds

450 pounds Type: Weight stacks

Weight stacks Warranty: One year for the pop-pins, pulleys, bearings, and cables; lifetime for the rack and frames Best Cable Crossover Machine Description: Dimensions: 87” H x and 52” W (when added to power rack)

87” H x and 52” W (when added to power rack) Maximum resistance: 880 pounds

880 pounds Type: Plate-loaded

Plate-loaded Warranty: One year for the upholstery and attachments; 10 years for moving parts; lifetime on the frame Best Functional Trainer Cable Machine Description: Dimensions: 85.5” H, 58” W (front), 33” W (rear), 36” D

85.5” H, 58” W (front), 33” W (rear), 36” D Maximum resistance: 448 pounds

448 pounds Type: Weight stacks

Weight stacks Warranty: One year on the pop-pins, pulleys, bearings, and cables; lifetime on the rack and frame Best Portable Cable Machine Description: Dimensions: Not provided

Not provided Maximum resistance: 300 pounds

300 pounds Type: Power clutch system

Power clutch system Warranty: One year Best Wall-Mounted Cable Machine Description: Dimensions: 27.5” L x 25” W x 84.5” H

27.5” L x 25” W x 84.5” H Maximum resistance: 350 pounds

350 pounds Type: Plate-loaded

Plate-loaded Warranty: One year Best Budget Cable Machine Description: Dimensions: 30” L x 53” W x 81” H

30” L x 53” W x 81” H Maximum resistance: 320 pounds

320 pounds Type: Weight stacks

Weight stacks Warranty: Lifetime Best Compact Cable Machine Description: Dimensions: 50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D

50.9” H x 21.5” W x 5.25” D Maximum resistance: 200 pounds

200 pounds Type: Electromagnetics

Electromagnetics Warranty: Two-year limited warranty

FAQs

Who makes the best cable machine? The REP Fitness Ares cable machine stands out as our top choice for a home gym cable machine because it goes beyond its primary function as a cable machine. It is also a system that is a part of a power rack, which greatly enhances the versatility and capabilities of your home gym setup. What is the best cable crossover machine? We think the MyRack Cable Crossover Attachment is the top cable crossover machine. This single attachment cable machine is a standout choice due to its dimensions and versatility to provide multiple exercise opportunities. By incorporating this attachment into your compatible power rack, you can significantly enhance your home gym routine, adding a new level of effectiveness. Are cable machine workouts effective? Cable machines are highly effective exercise tools. They provide opportunities for you to perform isolation and compound movements for building strength and size through resistance training. Cable machines can’t replace the stimulus of free weights, but they can still provide a strong stimulus for getting bigger and stronger. Are cable home gyms good? Cable home gyms are a great idea for strength training. These machines allow for training versatility so you can get a well-balanced workout without needing multiple pieces of equipment. Can you build muscle with cable machines? You can absolutely build muscle with cable machines. These machines provide versatile exercise options to overload the muscles for building size and strength. This style of training is preferred by many, especially those in bodybuilding.

Research