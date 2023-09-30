Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air purifiers are used in homes to filter harmful pollutants in order to keep the room fresh and filtered with clean air, but they can be used for cars as well. They do this by removing contaminants, airborne allergens, eliminating bad odors, relieving asthma symptoms and getting rid of other harmful particles from the air. Just place it in your car’s cup holder or on top of the armrest and turn it on. Here are the best car air purifiers available currently on Amazon.

Eliminates odors

Quick charge USB 3.0

No filter changes required

Multi-needlepoint ionization

1-year warranty

This PURE Car Air Purifier works as an air ionizer and a car charger simultaneously. This purifier deodorizes smoke, mold and odors coming from food and pets. It can generate up to 5.6 million negative ion concentrations, which is a measurement of air quality and atmospheric pollution according to the National Institutes of Health .

2-stage purification

3 fan speeds

Weighs under 1 pound

Cleans up to 9 cubic feet per minute

Cordless

5-year warranty

This Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier uses 2-stage purification and can clean up to 9 cubic feet per minute and a maximum floor area of 54 sq. ft. It’s cordless and is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that reaches up to 12 hours of battery life. A 5-year warranty comes along with your purchase.

4-stage filter

High-quality fan

CARB certified

Built-in PM2.5 sensors

Takes 6 minutes to filter at a time

Ozone free

This Luftrum Car Air Purifier With H13 True HEPA Filter has a 4-stage filtration system and eliminates substances such as exhaust fumes, chemicals and other substances that have odors. It takes this purifier six minutes to filter at a time and can filter up to 10 times an hour.

Removes up to 100 pollutants

HESA layer

3-speed fan filtration

SelectFilter Plus

AllergyFilter Plus

13 ft 12v power cable

This Phillips GoPure High-Performance HEPA Air Purifier For Car is able to remove up to 100 pollutants including exhaust fumes, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), bacteria, smoke and odors. This purifier uses a 3-stage filtration system and can filter a standard-sized SUV or sedan in under 10 minutes.

3-stage medical grade filtration system

Great for the home, work, office or car

Covers up to 65 Sq. ft

Patented NCCO technology

40 dB noise level

This Westinghouse Portable Air Purifier has a 3-stage medical filtration system and covers up to 65 sq. ft. The purifier has NCCO technology (Nano-confined catalytic oxidation), which is a modern air treatment system to help solve issues that are present in air purification technologies.

How does an air purifier work?

Air purifiers work by using internal fans and filters that pull in unwanted particles and circulate purified air back into the room. This process will work continuously as long as the device is charged. They work the same way when used inside of a vehicle, just make sure they are charged or plugged in.

What are the benefits of an air purifier?

Air purifiers provide many great health benefits. They are able to reduce asthma and allergens, remove unpleasant odors, reduce the risk of airborne viruses, and can help you get a better night’s sleep. When used in a car they can remove exhaust fumes and other particles in the car,

Is there a downside to air purifiers?

They bring many benefits but there are still a few drawbacks to consider. Some older models can emit ozone into the area they are used in and that can lead to health complications over time.