No matter how hard you try to keep your car looking brand new, sometimes accidents are unavoidable and you may get unlucky and scratch your paint. Scratches can be caused by bumping into an object, rocks, road debris and many other things. By using a scratch remover, you can all but remove light scratches and blemishes from your car and restore it to showroom quality. Here are the best car scratch removers that are currently available on Amazon.

$14.08 at Amazon

Key Features

All-in-one solution

Removes paint imperfections and light scratches

Minimizes the need for expensive repairs

Kit includes a premium scratch repair pen, 3 multi-level polishing pads and spray lubricant

This Turtle Wax Premium Grade Scratch Repair Kit is an all-in-1 solution to removing light scratches and imperfections in your cars paints finish. The kit includes three color-coated restoration pads, a bottle of spray lubricant, a paint clarifying compound and a clear coat fish pen.

$19.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Eliminates unsightly blemishes, scratches and swirls

Safe for all paint colors and finishes

Can be applied by hand or polisher

Money back guarantee

The TriNova Scratch Swirl Remover can eliminate blemishes, scratches and swirls without the need for high-maintenance tools. It can be applied with a polisher or by hand and is safe for all paint colors and finishes. TriNova will offer a full refund if you’re not satisfied with the product.

$21.97 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling Polishing and Waxing Kit on Amazon

Simple scratch and swirl repair

Restores gloss and shine

No drill required

Safe for all paint finishes

The Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover is currently ranked as the best-selling Polishing and Waxing Kit on Amazon. This product is made with premium chemicals that restore gloss and shine to your paint without the use of unnecessary dyes or scents.

$19.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Polishes and corrects paint

Provides a mirror-like finish

Scratch-free

No fillers or waxes

This Chemical Guys VSS Scratch Remover Compound Polish is one of many car care high-quality products from this brand. It works as a 1-step scratch remover that polishes and corrects paint and has your car looking up to showroom quality.

$14.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Quickly removes light scratches, swirls and blemishes

Exclusive micro-abrasive technology

Permanently removes defects

Clear coat safe

Safe for all paint finishes

This Meguiar’s Scratch X2.0 can quickly remove light scratches, blemishes and swirls. It uses micro-abrasive technology to remove defects permanently and is safe for all paint finishes and clear coats.

$34.10 at Amazon

Key Features

Eliminates scratches, scuffs and swirl marks

Wax-free formula

For industrial/occupational use only

High polish finish

Can be applied by hand or machine

The 3M Scratch Remover uses a wax-free formula to eliminate scratches, scuffs and swirls marks. This product can be applied with a machine or by hand. It’s important to note that this remover is recommended for industrial and occupational use only.

What causes scratches?

There are many ways scratches can occur on your car and many of them tend to happen without you noticing. They can be caused by just about anything such as rock chips, leaves, improper washing, road debris, bird droppings, dirty towels and bumping into things being the most common.

How to use a scratch remover

Before using a scratch remover, make sure your car has been cleaned and dried properly. Here is our tutorial on how to repair a deep scratch on your vehicle .