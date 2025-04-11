The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning any trips this year? Lucky you! Whether you’re running off to a quick weekend escape, or travelling international – its easy to make all your travels luxurious with luggage quality that’s nothing short of first-class. Monos, Lojel, Beis, Samsung and more! With the click of a mouse, you can add to cart for luggage that will last you for many vacations to come. Read on to discover the best carry-on pieces for 2025 travel.

This gorgeous carry-on from Monos combines the best of aluminum and polycarbonate for a suitcase that’s both durable and lightweight, with a sleek, refined metallic finish. Virtually unbreakable, has quiet wheels, TSA-accepted locks, and it’s designed to fit in overhead bins worldwide. What more could a travel-lover ask for?

The Cubo Small Lite from Lojel is designed with a sleek, slim profile to fit into any overhead bin. With a magnetic front compartment for easy laptop and document access, plus expandable space for when you need it, this carry-on is the high-quality piece you’ve been looking for. Comes with a 10-year warranty so you know this luggage is built to last!

Travel smart with this sleek Bugatti Barcelona carry-on. With built-in AirTag security, a divider and packing cubes galore, it’s an essential for anyone looking to stay ultra organized.

From weekend getaways to travels abroad, this carry-on from Lipault’s Plume Spinner Collection gives you lightweight, water-repellent nylon, easy-grip zippers, and a spacious interior with multiple pockets.

With its timeless design and extra expansion for all your belongings, this classic luggage looks great on any world-traveller. Enjoy a TSA-approved lock, and eco-friendly lining for sustainable travel.

Meet Essens, your new essential for every trip – light, smart, and eco-friendly, designed to make traveling carefree. With its unique packing solution and innovative 3-point locking system, every journey just got a little easier.

With smooth-rolling 360° wheels, a cushioned silicone handle, and award-winning design, this luggage piece from beis comes with every feature you need for a smooth trip. Plus, it’s available in tons of beautiful colours to match your travel aesthetic.

With smooth 360° Spinner Wheels and expandable capacity, this Samsonite lightweight carry-on looks great no matter how many miles it’s traveled.

A luggage that also holds your iced-coffee? Say no more. This carry-on luggage features a built-in cup holder and USB port for easy access to your essentials. It’s uniquely perfect for those who love staying connected and refreshed while traveling.

Elevate your travel game with this matching carry-on spinner and underseat tote set – designed by true travel experts to combine style, durability, and effortless mobility. With sleek features like built-in organization, smooth-gliding wheels, and a laptop sleeve for your essentials, this set ensures every trip is as seamless as it is chic.

Stay organized with the Lipault Travel Accessories Packing Cubes Set of 3 – your secret to packing like a pro! These cubes always keep your clothes neat and tidy while on the go.

Simplify your everyday carry with the Lojel Slim Wallet, crafted from full-grain Vachetta leather and designed to hold cash and up to 8 cards.

