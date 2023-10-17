You also don’t necessarily need a coffee machine for brewing the below, but if you’re curious about what’s available on the market or wanting advice on the best coffee machines for you, check out our guides to the best coffee pod machines, best espresso machines and the best bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Best coffee Advent calendars 2023

Pact Coffee Advent calendar

There are no traditional doors to open here – this is a box packed with top-quality coffee to explore all month long instead. A total of 25 numbered sachets, each containing 25g of pre-ground coffee are inside, suitable for cafetière, aeropress, V60 and drip-brewing methods. There are plenty of tasting notes for each day and a wide range of coffees to discover, including four rare limited-editions and seven Christmas exclusives.

Available from:

Pact Coffee (£29.95)

M&S coffee pod Advent calendar

This high-street option is a great-value coffee Advent calendar – half the price of some luxury pod calendars. It’s simple in design, but has a selection of Nespresso-compatible pods inside, including vanilla, hazelnut and decaf varieties. A great entry point calendar when you don’t want to splash out.

Available from:

Ocado (£15)

Blue Goose eco coffee pod Advent calendar

This eco-friendly calendar prides itself on its sustainable qualities. The Nespresso-compatible pods are home-compostable, the calendar is plastic-free and recyclable, and the coffee itself is organic and ethically sourced. There is good variety, with seven different coffees – there are tasting notes on the back of the calendar to guide you as you drink. Prizes have also been hidden in some lucky calendars, including vouchers for free Nespresso machines and coffee.

Available from:

Amazon (£30)

Not on the High Street (£34.99)

Blue Goose (£29.99)

Grind Advent calendar

We’re already fans of the Grind coffee machine and have tested out its pods, so we were thrilled to see its new Advent calendar. The compact calendar has a pretty, festive London design, and inside are 25 compostable pods, plus an extra one on Christmas Day so you can share your morning brew.

Available from:

Grind (£28)

Volcano Coffee Works Advent calendar

It may sound obvious, but a lot of coffee calendars focus on coffee pods. Not so at Volcano Coffee Works, though – you can choose between a calendar of whole bean or medium grind coffee. Instead of the traditional door-style design, the Volcano calendar is filled with 12 different bags of speciality coffee – and, as each 100g bag makes five cups of coffee, that equates to a generous 60 cups of coffee included. The coffees are from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and beyond for a great discovery journey.

Available from:

Volcano Coffee Works (£54.95)

Brew Company Advent calendar

You’ll find 25 organically-grown, single-estate coffees in this slot-style Advent calendar box by the Brew Company. The brand has gone about it in an innovative way: each grind is individually packed a self-supporting brew pouch that features an integrated filter system. Simply squeeze the base of each to stand it up, pour your hot water onto the grinds, wait for it to filter through and pour. Each pouch is reusable once cleaned out and recyclable.

Available from:

Amazon (£44.95)

Beanies flavoured instant coffee Advent calendar

For anyone who values speed over speciality-brews and really loves flavoured coffee, Beanies have nailed their festive selection. The flavours come from the coffee meaning you don’t need to add the sweetness of a syrup to achieve a Christmas favourite. There a a few surprises included and you get two sachets per day, plus two jars included.

Available from:

Not on the High Street (£25)

Artisan Coffee Co The Ultimate coffee pod calendar

You don’t have to choose between a chocolate calendar and a coffee one this year. This luxurious pod calendar from Artisan Coffee Co is a coffee and chocolate matching experience: each day contains two Nespresso-compatible pods and two matched chocolates, making it perfect for sharing. There are plenty of tasting notes on the doors, and it all comes in a chic double-door design with pull-out drawers for each day.

Available from:

Artisan Coffee Co (£69.95)

