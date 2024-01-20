When it comes to great value holidays, it’s hard to beat a cruise. That’s why more people than ever are catching on with a record 35.7million due to cruise this year — that’s up six per cent from 31.5million in 2023, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

January falls into the Wave Season when cruise lines push the boat out with their best offers — so whether it’s a fly-cruise or a sailing from the UK on a new ship, there are plenty of tempting itineraries…

IBERIAN DEAL

There’s nothing quite like boarding a new ship, especially if it’s Cunard’s first in more than a decade. Queen Anne’s seven-night no-fly Atlantic Coast and Iberia cruise to Vigo, Lisbon and Gijon departs Southampton on October 27, and is priced from £699pp including meals and theatre shows plus onboard spending money from £100 per cabin.

Drinks are not included so toast the new ‘Queen’ by booking a drinks package before sailing to save 10 per cent —soft drinks £8.55p per person per day or beers, wines and spirits £57 per person per day (cunard.com, 0344 338 8641).

Inside one of the cabins onboard Cunard’s new Queen Anne cruise ship

MED MARVELS FOR LESS

Book online for the best price to join Marella Discovery’s 14-night all-inclusive Ancient Icons cruise and stay holiday — the original £1,017pp fare is reduced by £44pp to £973pp including flights. Fly to Marmaris, Turkey, on May 6 for a sailing to Limassol in Cyprus; Alanya in Turkey; Rhodes Town in Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum in Turkey and Heraklion on Crete before a seven-night hotel stay in Dalaman, Turkey (iglucruise.com, 0203 3733 5305)

Marella Discovery’s 14-night all-inclusive Ancient Icons cruise sails across the idyllic coastlines of Cyprus

CHEAP IN THE ARCTIC

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norway and Iceland cruise on May 30 is now half-price with fares from £927pp including £125pp flight credit. Fly from London Heathrow to join Norwegian Star’s 11-night sailing from Reykjavik to Djupivogur, Akureyri and Isafjordur in Iceland and Longyearbyen, Honningsvåg, Hammerfest, Alta and Troms in Norway (ncl.com, 0333 2412319)

The Norwegian Star cruise liner sails for 11 nights from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Alta and Troms in Norway

VENICE FOR £995

The 154-passenger MS Michelangelo calls into Mazzorbo, Chioggia and Murano during a five-day Venetian lagoon sailing on March 15. Fly/cruise £995pp includes return flights from London Gatwick and onboard meals and drinks (croisieurope.co.uk, 01756 691269)

A cruise on the 154-passenger MS Michelangelo costs £995pp and includes return flights and onboard meals and drinks

GOOD-VALUE PARTY

Sir Richard Branson is shaking up cruising on Virgin Voyages’ adults-only ships. Resilient Lady’s three-night party cruise from Portsmouth over to Zeebrugge for Bruges, Belgium, on August 27 starts from £650pp including all meals, wifi and tips, plus a £78 bar tab per cabin (Barrhead Travel, 0330 094 8394)

Inside Virgin’s luxurious Resilient Lady cruise ship

The £650pp three-night party cruise includes all meals, wifi and tips, plus a £78 bar tab per cabin

BAHAMAS BARGAIN

Pay £804.47pp for a decadent long weekend in The Bahamas on 2,980-guest Carnival Glory. The ship departs Port Canaveral (Orlando) for Nassau on September 20 and features a day on Bimini. Three-day sailing from £312pp plus British Airways UK return flights £492.47pp (carnival.com, 0808 234 0680)

The Carnival Glory cruise liner passes through harborside villas in Nassau, Bahamas, during its three-day sail

WEEKEND FOR UNDER £350

Bumper cars, a sky-dive simulator and the North Star capsule 300ft above sea level are all part of the fun when sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem Of The Seas from Southampton. Join the ship’s Eurovision Weekend cruise to Paris, via Le Havre on May 10 with prices from £325pp (iglucruise.com, 0203 3733 5305)

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas cruise liner features an onboard water slide…

…as well as a bumper cars attraction

GREEK BONANZA

There’s plenty of Greek-themed onboard entertainment during Celestyal Discovery’s new three-night Iconic Aegean round-trip from Athens. Sail around the Greek islands with cruise-only fares reduced from £680pp to £259pp on the March 29 departure, which includes all meals, drinks with meals, tips and £65pp discount for a pre-booked tour (celestyal.com, 0808 1893197)

Sail around the Greek islands onboard Celestyal Discovery’s new three-night Iconic Aegean from £680pp with all meals and drinks included

£229 FROM BRISTOL

Depart from Bristol Royal Portbury for a weekend sailing to Liverpool via Ireland from £229pp and get a half-price drinks package. Ambition’s three-nighter on June 8 features the coastal suburb of Dun Laoghaire for a day out in Dublin with time to visit Temple Bar, the Guinness Storehouse Experience, or Trinity College (ambassadorcruiseline.com, 0808 1028701)

Ambition’s three-night cruise from Bristol features a stop at Dublin’s famous Temple Bar

75 PER CENT OFF FOR FRIENDS

Celebrity Infinity’s Mediterranean Delight fly-cruise fares start from £629pp and, even more delightful, the second guest’s fare is reduced by 75 per cent. The 10-night fly-cruise departs Athens on February 23 to visit Thessaloniki in Greece, Ephesus (from Kusadasi) in Turkey, Limassol on Cyprus, Rhodes and Heraklion, Crete (rolcruise.co.uk, 0808 1892669)

A cabin onboard Celebrity Infinity’s Mediterranean Delight cruise ship on which fares start from £629pp

SUBLIME ON THE RHIN E

Take it easy with a one-night hotel stay in Ashford, Kent, before travelling by coach and ferry to Cologne, Germany, for a Rhine festive markets river cruise on December 9. Book well ahead for this four-night all-inclusive sailing on A-ROSA Aqua which features wine sampling, food tasting and shopping on the Rüdesheim to Frankfurt sailing to Mainz and Koblenz. Price from £949pp (justgoholidays.com, 0333 2342010)

The A-ROSA Aqua’s four-night all-inclusive cruise features wine sampling and food tasting

The cruise stops at Cologne Cathedral Christmas market during its festive markets tour

MONEY OFF BRITISH ISLES

Put down a £50 deposit to sail round the British Isles on Regal Princess’s May 3 from Southampton. Twelve-day voyages have been reduced by 30 per cent to £799pp with calls to Cobh and Dublin in Ireland, Belfast, Glasgow, the Orkney Islands and Le Havre, France (cruisekings.co.uk, 0800 197 8050)

The Regal Princess’s May 3 calls to Cobh in Ireland as part of its 12-day voyage

CHEAP DRINKS TO IRELAND

Make the most of cruising from Falmouth, Cornwall, on 1,200-guest Ambition. The ship’s seven-night sailing to the Emerald Isle departs on April 26 and has been reduced from £799pp to £539pp (ambassadorcruiseline.com, 0808 1028701)

A look inside one of the spacious cabins on the Ambition cruise ship

GREAT MED OFFER

Board MSC Orchestra’s seven-night Mediterranean cruise to explore Rome, Cagliari and Florence in Italy, and Marseille in France, with fares from £479pp. The round-trip departs from Valencia, Spain, on February 3. Drinks package from £34pp per day (msccruises.co.uk, 0203 426 3010)

MSC Orchestra’s seven-night Mediterranean cruise explores Florence in Italy (pictured) as well as Rome and Marseille in France

CHEAP FESTIVE CHEER

P&O Cruises’ Arcadia sails from Southampton to Zeebrugge for Bruges, and Amsterdam for an overnighter, during a five-night Christmas Markets cruise. Departing on December 14, this £459pp voyage includes meals and entertainment — and if you book now with a 10 per cent deposit you’ll receive 20 per cent off a drinks package (pocruises.com, 03453 555111)

P&O’s Cruises’ Arcadia sails from Southampton to Amsterdam during a five-night Christmas market cruise

FAMILY REDUCTIONS

West End-style theatre shows and children’s clubs make new ship MSC Euribia ideal for families. A seven-night Northern Europe round trip from Southampton departs on February 23 with calls to Hamburg, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge and La Havre. Price reduced to £499pp with a free upgrade to a balcony cabin. (msccruises.co.uk, 0203 426 3010)

The new MSC Euribia is ideal for families as it features a waterpark onboard. Prices are reduced to £499pp with a free upgrade to a balcony cabin

DUTCH DELIGHT

Drinks are included on Fred Olsen ship Bolette’s five-night Dutch Waterways cruise on February 20 — expect plenty of entertainment with time to explore the ship. Depart Southampton from £599pp (fredolsencruises.com, 0800 787 0733)

Explore the Dutch waterways onboard Fred Olsen ship Bolette’s five-night cruise

ALL-INCLUSIVE UNDER £650

Sky Princess offers a five-night all-inclusive Hamburg Gateway round trip from Southampton on October 28. Princess Plus fare from £649pp includes wifi, tips, drinks package and two fitness classes (princess.com, 0344 338 8663)