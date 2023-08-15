Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (2022)

This feature-length documentary tells the mind-blowing story of what happens when police mismanagement and an unchecked and increasingly sensationalist press combine to create a completely preventable tragedy, all of which was caught on camera. In 1988, two armed robbers took two bank employees hostage, first at the branch of Deutsche Banke in Gladbeck, West Germany, before escaping by car with the hostages in front of a huge press presence outside the bank. The press then followed the gunmen, filming as they abandoned their car and hijacked a bus, taking a further 27 passengers hostage. What follows is one of the most surreal moments captured on camera, as the police do nothing while one of the hostage takers is so emboldened he casually walks over to the assembled press and gives an interview, gun in hand, smoking a cigarette. The gunmen continue their crime spree well into the next day, the press hot on their tail documenting everything and continue to interview the hostage takers, before it ultimately ends in tragedy. A shocking and damning account of a truly unbelievable true crime story.

I Just Killed My Dad (2022)

There’s nothing remotely cheery about I Just Killed My Dad, directed by Skye Borgman, who is also behind Abducted in Plain Sight (above) and The Girl in the Picture (below). This three-part documentary starts with the eerie 911 call where teenager Anthony Templet calmly explains he just shot his father dead, ramps up the sinister-factor as we see a cold and emotionless Anthony describing the crime in police interviews, but then takes a swerve to the utterly bleak, as we slowly learn the truth of what life was like for Anthony in the years leading up to his father’s murder. When we hear from Anthony’s estranged mother, and the horrifying history of Anthony’s early family life is laid bare, this becomes one of the most heartbreaking true crime documentaries you’ll ever see. There’s perhaps a glimmer of hope in there too, however, and this is a fascinating albeit difficult watch.

Icarus (2017)

This doc which begins with an exploration of illegal doping in athletics via an amateur cycling race, quickly escalates to become a shocking international exposé. Documentarian Bryan Fogel was looking into ways in which athletes evade drug tests and through his investigation became friends with Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, the director of Russia’s national anti-doping lab. Rodchenkov eventually reveals that far from anti-doping, Russia actually has an official state-sponsored doping initiative, which he himself runs, and which came into play after Russian athletes performed badly at the 2010 Winter Olympics. It’s a confession which has wide ramifications, and ends up endangering Rodchenkov’s life.

Fascinating for sports enthusiasts this shocking, thrilling doc is just as compelling even if you’re not interested in the subject matter. The movie premiered at Sundance where it won the special jury doc award; it then went on to win the Oscar for best documentary.

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (2017)

Almost two decades after Man On The Moon, Milos Forman’s biopic of untrammelled comic Andy Kaufman, came Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, a startling behind-the-scenes documentary about lead Jim Carrey’s process during its making. Edited from set footage that wasn’t released at the time because – as Carrey tells it – the studio feared that it made him seem like too much of an asshole, Chris Smith’s film is an unforgettable look into the psyche of one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s. Or rather, it isn’t, because it it’s not Carrey we’re watching, but Kaufman.

On and off-set, Carrey inhabited his character completely, unreachably losing himself in his Andy persona. His method approach caused untold problems for cast and crew, all documented here in a film that’s more than simply a shock catalogue of wacky misdemeanours, but a deeper look at what acting, and living, really is. Here’s what our reviewer said about it at the time.