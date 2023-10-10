Amazon’s Big Deal Days are here, offering major discounts of up to 50% and more. Shop the best of the best on items such as home decor, beauty products, and gadgets that will make your days run much more smoothly. Here are some of the best pre-sale deals that BDG’s shopping editors have curated — just make sure to hurry, since these deals are moving fast and this sale will only be going on until October 11.

50% Off This Quick-Dry Bath Mat Set These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They’re also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

59% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra You Can Wear Every Day Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it’s designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

37% Off A Lint Roller That Also Great For Removing Pet Hair With over 114,000 five-star reviews, plenty of pet parents depend on the Chom Chom pet hair remover to abolish pet hair from their couches, beds, and carpets. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn’t depend on complicated sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair into its chamber for easy removal. It’s reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time.

40% Off This Rechargeable Neck Fan Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you like. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earns a 4.3-star overall rating.

57% Off These Popular Satin Silk Pillowcases With Over 17,000 Rave Reviews These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don’t just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.

24% Off These AirPods That Have Over 500,000 Incredible Reviews You can now snag these wildly popular Apple AirPods (plus the charging case) for under $100. The earbuds have over 500,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and for good reason. With over 24 hours of listening time, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and audio sharing between two sets of AirPods on Apple devices these innovative headphones redefined wireless audio.

52% Off This Super Comfortable & Breathable T-Shirt Bra This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

47% Off A Set Of Microfiber Sheets Get a great night’s sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash.

41% Off These Plug-In Motion Sensor Lights These motion sensor night lights can simply be plugged in, and they’re good to go — no worries about installing them or setting them up with a smart speaker. They emit a warm white light that can be set to two different brightness levels, and they’ll automatically turn on when they sense motion within about 15 feet.

46% Off A Pumpkin Scented Candle For Fall It’s hard to beat a Yankee candle when it comes to scents that make a home feel cozy. This Spiced Pumpkin candle is fragranced to smell like your favorite spiced pumpkin latté, with notes of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar. It has a long-lasting burn time, from 110 to 150 hours. Coming in a large 22-ounce jar, this candle will make your entire home smell like fall.

31% Off This Surge Protector Power Strip That’s Earned 4.8 Stars On Amazon This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.

43% Off A Pack Of Wildy Popular Wash Cloths These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

64% Off This Anti-Fatigue Mat For Your Kitchen Or Home Office This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you’re working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a nonslip bottom to stay in place. It’s water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.

28% Off These Rug Grippers That’ll Help Prevent Curling To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they’re washable and reusable.

50% Off These Widly Popular Eye Patches These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They’re infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten dark circles.

58% Off These Cute & Foldable Blanket Storage Bags These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don’t have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they’re in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you’ll be able to see what’s inside with the clear storage window.

42% Off This Set Of 18 Journaling Pens Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.

20% Off A Pair Of Apple AirPods If you’ve been waiting to spring for AirPods, now’s the time to do it. The 2nd Generation version offers rich, vivid sound with active noise cancellation for next-level listening. Use them for music, phone calls, podcasts, and so much more.

30% Off These Kasa Mini Smart Plugs These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you’re out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.

29% Off This Meat Thermometer That Works In Just 3 Seconds Take the guesswork out of cooking meat with this instant-read thermometer. It displays the temperature on a bright, easy-to-read digital display — and does it within three seconds, and accurate to one degree. It has a long stainless steel probe, a “Hold” button to keep the temperature on the display, and measures a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.

41% Off This Popular 2-In-1 Hair Tool From Revlon This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.

42% Off This Volume-Building Mascara From L’Oreal With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L’Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.

11% Off Of A 4-Pack Of Apple AirTags Apple’s AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it’s on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.

41% Off These Apple EarPods These Apple EarPods come with a versatile lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you’ll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also come with 4.6 stars and almost 205,000 reviews.

37% Off This Set Of Schick Dermaplaning Tools With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan-favorite beauty product. These razors painlessly remove peach fuzz or any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star average rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.

69% Off This Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.

62% Off These Heavy-Duty All-Purpose Sponges These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They’re built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.

48% Off This Best-Selling Wet Brush That Works On All Hair Types This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It’s a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.

45% Off A Comfy Bra Reviewers Are Obsessed With “Easy breezy” are the best words to describe this bra from Warner’s — it’s seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it’s the “most comfortable bra” and causes “no poking, no squeezing, no pinching.”

20% Off An Apple Watch Series 8 Loaded with lifestyle features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to receiving calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swimproof, it can go everywhere you do.

35% Off A Fabric Shaver That’ll Make Sweaters Look New If you’ve never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It’ll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.

18% Off An Apple iPad If you’re in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It’s backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.

50% Off A Power Strip That Has USB-A & USB-C Ports This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.

67% Off A Smart Robot Vacuum Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.

48% Off A Humidifier That Can For Run For 50 Hours Straight This cool mist humidifier can run for up to 50 hours straight, humidifying rooms up to 430 square feet in size. Turn the dial to tweak the mist output to your exact liking, and utilize the timer to have the machine turn off automatically after one, two, four, or eight hours.

10% Off An Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier This unique, filterless ultrasonic humidifier takes the many pain points of traditional humidifiers and makes them easy. With its top-filling design, blessedly easy-to-clean interior, and large-capacity tank that can run up to 30 hours, the CarePod has thoughtfulness in every crevice. It’s made of three pieces that are easy to dissemble, and for cleaning you just pop the components into boiling water — no messy disposable filters required. A water-level LED light lets you know when it’s time to refill and you can choose from three mist levels and three timer settings. This sleek model is good for a room up to 500 square feet.

50% Off The Alexa Voice Remote Amazon Fire TV Stick With nearly 350,000 five-star reviews, the Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote gives you easy access to your go-to streaming services, live TV, music streaming services, YouTube, and more. Beyond the HD streaming and easy-to-install HDMI-port stick, what makes this duo distinctive is the Amazon Alexa remote, which allows you to search and control the Fire stick with your voice.

25% Off A Pack Of Gel Pens These vibrant gel pens have a retractable design and smooth ink for a totally seamless writing experience.

25% Off A Cool Mist Humdifer With A Smart Sensor If your space (and your skin) start to feel noticeably dry when the temperature drops, this cool-mist humidifier could be a game-changer. With a 2.8-liter capacity, it has a range of up to 320 square feet, making it suitable for small and large rooms. Now’s your chance to score a great deal on a humidifier that has won over nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon.

33% Off An Air Purifier For Large Rooms This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a handy light on top that lets you know your space’s air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

38% Off A Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit This two-piece dryer vent cleaner kit has tons of fans on Amazon — it has earned over 25,000 five-star reviews raving about how well it fits various vacuums and how effective it is. The 31.5-inch flexible hose can reach years of buildup and the set comes with a brush, as well as an adapter to attach to your vacuum’s hose. The kit can be used to clean the coils behind your fridge, too.

10% Off These Incredibly Popular Probiotics This shelf-stable probiotic formula is designed to support a gut health and has earned a 4.5-star overall rating with 79,000-plus five-star reviews testifying to its effectiveness. It features 10 diverse high-quality probiotic strains and organic prebiotics including Jerusalem artichoke root and chicory root. The 30 capsules are non-GMO certified and gluten-free.

20% Off These Teeth Whitening Strips These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you’ll soon see a difference. They’re also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don’t include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don’t forget to click the coupon box if you see it for an even better discount.

23% Off Silky PJs That Come In Tons Of Colors This two-piece pajama set is as soft as it is cute. Made of smooth, silky satin, it features trimming around the collar, front, sleeves, and shorts for an overall classy look. It’s available in 24 color, including lake blue and champagne.

42% Off This Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Over 46,000 Reviews Made of nylon and elastane (with a cotton gusset), this five-pack of thongs are smooth, stretchy, and breathable. Over 46,000 reviewers have given them a five-star rating, with many calling out their seamless design and overall comfort.

38% Off Comfy Sweatpants With OVer 64,000 5-Star Reviews These sweatpants are bestsellers on Amazon with over 64,000 five-star reviews. Why do people love these so much? First, they’re absolutely buttery soft, but the comfy details don’t end there. These joggers feature classic cozy details like cuffed ankles and an adjustable drawstring waist to keep you nice and warm. There’s also a touch of spandex in the fabric to keep these stretchy so they move with you, whether you’re lounging or working out.

51% Off A Super Comfy & Effortlessly Cool Sweatshirt This pullover sweatshirt is a bestseller on Amazon. Reviewers love that it is super soft and perfectly oversized in the shoulders and waist without being too long in the arms. It’s cozy enough to wear around the house on a rainy day yet trendy enough to wear with biker shorts or jeans around town. It’s truly an all-purpose piece, especially since it comes in over two dozen colors, from neutral gray-brown to playful Barbiecore pink.

57% Off A Cozy Sweater Dress For Cooler Weather Turtleneck sweater dresses like this one can cost quite the pretty penny, so a sale day like this is a great time to build up your cold weather wardrobe. This garment features a super on-trend rib-knit fabric, dramatic lantern sleeves, and a classic turtleneck that looks as snuggly and warm as it feels. It comes in 20 colors, too, so there’s sure to be one that suits your personal style.

54% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick With over 222,000 five-star ratings, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular option for your home entertainment. And this Fire Stick delivers a 4K viewing experience. Setting it up is easy, you’ll have access to all your favorite platforms, and it can even connect to your Alexa for voice control.

41% Off A Set Of Fridge Organizers This highly rated set of eight refrigerator organization bins will make it easier to access things from the back of shelves, helping to reduce food waste. The bins are made of shatterproof BPA-free polyethylene that’s easy to wipe clean and each one features built-in handles on either end to make them easy to move around. They also work well in a pantry for organizing shelf-stable food.

33% Off A Pack Of Teeth Whitening Pens Each of the three teeth-whitening pens in this popular set replaces 14 whitening strips. The brush is designed to reach all surfaces of your teeth and the enamel-safe formula quickly eliminates surface stains, making your smile up to eight shades brighter in one week without causing tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.

46% Off The Wired Ring Video Doorbell Upgrade your current wired doorbell with this 1080p HD video doorbell that allows for two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. It has earned over 53,000 five-star reviews from reviewers that say that the night vision is excellent and it’s easy to install yourself.