Picking the right gaming mouse seems easy, but with an overwhelming range of options on the market, it can be difficult to decide. The temptation to avoid the hassle and settle for an affordable gaming mouse is understandable, and not a bad approach for some. However, we happen to know which mice are better than the rest, whether you want the best around or are just shopping for a solid option that won’t cost too much.

This guide contains recommendations that fit a range of budgets, use cases, grip styles, and game genres. We’ll keep this updated as new, noteworthy models are launched.

Best wireless mice

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

If you’re after the best wireless gaming mouse, your search might end with Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro. The latest iteration boasts a simpler layout than its predecessor, and it’s significantly lighter, too. Plus, its slightly ergonomic tilt makes it less taxing on the wrist than some competing mice, like Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight.

This mouse has Razer’s Focus Pro 30K optical sensor. It’s great for gaming, though its claims of next-level performance are a little ostentatious; most people won’t utilize its higher levels of sensitivity (Razer is far from the only gaming company that is trying to win people over with the “bigger number is better” advertising strategy).

Its 90 hours of wireless battery life per charge and a peak 4,000 Hz polling rate make it a market leader. However, to get that 4,000 Hz feature, which pings your PC 4,000 times per second instead of the average of 1,000, you’ll need the optional “HyperPolling” receiver, which isn’t worth it for most people. If that’s overkill for your needs, consider the $119.99 ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition. It’s an ambidextrous and lightweight gaming mouse.

Corsair Darkstar Wireless RGB

Looking for a wireless gaming mouse with more programmable inputs? With a total of 15 buttons, the Corsair Darkstar Wireless RGB isn’t messing around. It’s a few shy of having as many buttons as dedicated MOBA/MMO mice, though it should be a suitable choice for people who dabble in multiple game genres. Six of those buttons flank its comfortable thumb grip, making each of the low-profile inputs easy to hit.

The Darkstar offers low click latency while you’re connected to its included dongle via 2.4 GHz, and up to 65 hours of battery life per charge. That figure jumps to 80 hours if you’re using its Bluetooth mode. It’s convenient to be able to switch, though the Bluetooth mode sacrifices some latency speed for both movement and clicks.

Like most gaming mice, this one ties into companion software that can enable more features or allow you to customize buttons, lighting, and more. Beyond that, Corsair’s iCUE software lets you calibrate the mouse’s sensor to multiple surfaces. So, if you’re like me and like to take the laptop to the couch, you can calibrate for that.

That software suite is also where you can activate the Darkstar’s unique tilt gestures, a signature feature for Corsair’s high-end gaming mice. These can make for an intuitive input method for, well, nearly anything. You can use it to reload in FPS games, lob a grenade, or quick save. It sounds gimmicky, but it’s great in that it lets your left hand focus on fewer tasks, like movement, while the mouse tilts can bring up the map in The Elder Scrolls Online or check leaderboards in Call of Duty, to name some examples. It can even be applied to tasks outside gaming.

The 15 programmable inputs here might fall behind competitors like the Razer Naga V2 Pro, a proper wireless MOBA/MMO mouse. But Corsair makes up for it by having a lightweight build, a better polling rate (2,000 Hz versus 1,000 Hz), and optional tilt gestures.

Keychron M3 Wireless Mouse

At a third of the cost of the wireless gaming mice above, the Keychron M3 manages to pack a punch in its affordable, thoughtfully crafted shell. It’s currently the best affordable wireless gaming mouse. Unlike many options, the M3 is suitable for ambidextrous use, working just as well for left-handers as it does for right-handed gamers. It also works just as well for gaming as it does for general office use, and it’s impressive that this $50 or so mouse has PTFE feet, letting it slide around as smoothly as pricier models.

If you’re worried about how this budget gaming mouse performs in games, don’t be. With its PixArt PAW3395 26,000 DPI sensor, its performance feels indistinguishable from some more expensive mice. People with an attunement for high-DPI mice might feel otherwise, but it should suit most just fine. Something worth noting in terms of comfort is that the traditional ambidextrous mouse shape puts the wrist in a flat position compared to the more ergonomic tilt of Razer and Corsair options above. Depending on the person, you might experience strain during long gameplay sessions. Keychron also makes a mini option available for nearly the same price, in case you want something smaller.

Corsair Ironclaw Wireless

Most gaming mice aren’t comfortable to use over a long duration. But some, including the affordable Corsair Ironclaw wireless mouse, improve on comfort with a tilt that puts the wrist in a slightly more open position than typical mice, with your hand arched comfortably around it. It might seem insignificant, but the difference will be noticeable to some people.

Best wired gaming mice

Logitech G502 X

The Logitech G502 X, successor to its very popular G502 Hero, is a remarkable all-around wired gaming mouse that’s comfortable to use during long sessions. Logitech makes a pricier wireless version, but this model feels nearly as good to use, and it offers slightly better click latency.

Aside from the somewhat ergonomic right-handed build, one of my favorite features is the scroll wheel. It has two modes: the default that provides a ratcheted feel for precision (and when you need to carefully switch between weapons), and a speed mode that lets the wheel spin freely.

Through the Logitech G Hub software, you can customize the five extra inputs on the mouse’s left side (25 overall, including tilting the wheel left and right). This amount of inputs makes it a great choice for most game genres.

Razer Naga X

With 16 programmable buttons (including a 12-button array on its side), the Razer Naga X combines everything you’d expect from an MOBA/MMO dedicated mouse with the high-end features included with many of Razer’s other mice. It has a capable sensor and an adjustable polling rate from 125 Hz to 1,000 Hz, and its optical mouse switches are rated to be both faster and more durable than mechanical switches.

A major boon for the Naga X is that it comes in a left-handed model, which means that ergonomic tilt doesn’t limit this mouse solely to right-handed gamers.

SteelSeries Prime

The SteelSeries Prime is a mouse with few buttons and a simple design, but don’t underestimate it. Its ambidextrous shape and performance make it a great value. Like pricier mice, it features optical switches, which ensure fast input recognition on your PC, plus longevity that mechanical switches can’t match. It offers an 18,000 DPI sensor, and on its bottom there’s a screen where you can toggle both the DPI and its polling rate.

One nice touch is that its USB-C cable can be detached, letting you easily tie it up or replace it.

Razer Basilisk V3

If ergonomics and gaming mice is a relative idea, that becomes even more obvious when it comes to slapping grids of buttons on the side of a mouse. Don’t be surprised, then, that an ergonomic MOBA/MMO mouse is lacking in button layout. That said, the Basilisk V3 does a remarkable amount with its 11 buttons to give users 24 programmable inputs.

That versatility is combined with an ergonomic shape, top-tier 26,000 DPI sensor, and exceptionally low click latency. This means the Basilisk V3 boasts the excellent performance you’d expect from Razer and the level of customization even the most serious MOBA/MMO players desire. It’s wired, though the Pro version offers a wireless alternative.